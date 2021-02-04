National Theatre in London| AutoCAD Customer Story | Autodesk

Set design is one of the most immersive parts of any show, and its design (or lack thereof) is often both the first and last impressions a production can have on its audience. It can seem like magic, as though fairy dust has been sprinkled and suddenly you’re no longer sitting in your seat on Broadway or the West End or even a high school auditorium. Instead, you’ve been transported to Romeo and Juliet’s Verona, Alexander Hamilton’s 1776, or Peter Pan’s Neverland.

Oli Cooper, a project draughtsman for London’s National Theatre, is the guy whose job it is to make sure you get there.