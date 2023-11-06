Fusion Fundamentals Course

Sign up for free, in-depth course aimed at training educators how to use, teach, and implement Autodesk Fusion into their classroom.

About the course

The Fusion Fundamentals track is Autodesk’s free offering to educators to help them learn how to use, and how to teach, Fusion CAD and CAM. The course is split into two sections.

Fusion CAD Fundamentals

Fusion CAD Fundamentals is a 3-day, 12-hour virtual course that focuses on the basics of design in Fusion CAD. It covers:

  • Sketching
  • Extrusion
  • Modification
  • Assemblies
  • Drawings

 

Fusion CAM Fundamentals

Fusion CAM Fundamentals, is a 2 day, 6-hour courses that aims to teach the basics of toolpathing and manufacturing in Fusion CAM. It covers:

  • CAM Setup
  • 2.5 Axis Toolpathing
  • 3 Axis Toolpathing
  • Machine Simulation
  • Post processing

Both courses are fully funded and FREE to educators!

 

Why educators should take the course

Certificate

Educators will receive a certificate from Autodesk after completing the course and are eligible to get a transcript credit from an accredited college. 

CAM Fundamentals

Educators interested in learning about Fusion CAM will be eligible for a CAM fundamentals course.

Classroom Materials

Educators will receive the recordings, datasets, and the presentations (with extensive notes) from the course to be used in the classroom. 

Fusion ACU Exam

Fusion Fundamentals is a great gateway into preparing students for the Fusion Autodesk Certified User (ACU) exam.

Sign up for Fusion Fundamentals course

If you have any questions, contact Ben Brasch ben.brasch@autodesk.com.

CAD Fundamentals

September 17, 18, 19 | 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM EST
October 14, 15, 16 | 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM EST
November 12, 13, 14 | 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM EST
December  10, 11, 12 | 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM EST

A 3-day virtual intensive Fusion Fundamentals course. This course will teach you the necessary skills to integrate Fusion into your classroom.

CAM Fundamentals

September 25, 26 | 3:00 PM -  6:00 PM EST
October 22, 23 | 6:00 PM -  9:00 PM EST
November 20, 21 | 3:00 PM  - 6:00 PM EST
December 17, 18 | 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM EST

A 2-day virtual course on the fundamentals of CAM within Fusion. If you are currently using Fusion CAM or are considering adopting it into your course(s), this is a great opportunity to learn more how to use, and teach, the manufacturing side of Autodesk Fusion.