How to buy
Work faster and more efficiently by using the Autodesk Fusion keyboard shortcuts below.
Click here to download a deskmat image of Autodesk Fusion keyboard shortcuts.
(For non-commercial use only)
Shortcut commands by category | Switching workplaces | Mesh face selection | Form selection | Edit form commands | Generative design workspace | Render workspace commands | Animation workspace commands | Simulation workspace commands | Manufacture workspace commands | Drawing workspace commands | Electronics workspace commands
Use Autodesk Fusion shortcuts to improve speed and efficiency as you design.
Extrude
E
Hole
H
Press Pull
Q
Model Fillet
F
Move
M
Toggle Visbility
V
Display Component Colors
Shift+N
Model Toolbox
S
Appearance
A
Compute All
Ctrl+B (Windows) or Command+B (MacOS)
Joint
J
As-built Joint
Shift+J
Line
L
2-point Rectangle
R
Center Diameter Circle
C
Trim
T
Offset
O
Measure
I
Project
P
Normal / Construction
X
Sketch Dimension
D
Sketch Coincident Constraint at Midpoint
Shift
Scripts and Add-ins
Shift+S
Window Selection
1
Freeform Selection
2
Paint Selection
3
Delete
Del
New Design
Ctrl+N
Open
Ctrl+O
Save (Version)
Ctrl+S
Recovery Save
Ctrl+Shift+S
Cycle open document tabs
Ctrl+Tab
Show/Hide ViewCube
Ctrl+Alt+V
Show/Hide Browser
Ctrl+Alt+B
Show/Hide Comments
Ctrl+Alt+A
Show/Hide Text Commands
Ctrl+Alt+C
Show/Hide Navigation bar
Ctrl+Alt+N
Show/Hide Data Panel
Ctrl+Alt+P
Reset to Default Layout
Ctrl+Alt+R
New Design
Command+N
Open
Command+O
Save (Version)
Command+S
Recovery Save
Command+Shift+S
Cycle open document tabs
Command+Tab
Show/Hide ViewCube
Option+Command+V
Show/Hide Browser
Option+Command+B
Show/Hide Comments
Option+Command+A
Show/Hide Text Commands
Option+Command+C
Show/Hide Navigation bar
Option+Command+N
Show/Hide Data Panel
Option+Command+P
Reset to Default Layout
Option+Command+R
Pan
Hold Middle Mouse Button
Zoom
Roll Middle Mouse Button
Orbit
Hold Shift+Middle Mouse Button
Orbit around point
Hold Shift+Click+Middle Mouse Button
Undo
Ctrl+Z
Redo
Ctrl+Y
Copy
Ctrl+C
Paste
Ctrl+V
Cut
Ctrl+X
Pan
Hold Middle Mouse Button
Zoom
Roll Middle Mouse Button
Orbit
Hold Shift+Middle Mouse Button
Orbit around point
Hold Shift+Click+Middle Mouse Button
Undo
Command+Z
Redo
Command+Shift+Z
Copy
Command+C
Paste
Command+V
Cut
Command+X
You can now switch workspaces with Ctrl+[ and Ctrl+] key combos. This will take you through the next and previous workspace in the order it is listed in the workspace switcher.
Expand to Face Group
Alt+G
Expand to Connected
Alt+C
Grow Selection
Shift+Up
Shrink Selection
Shift+Down
Invert
Alt+N
Expand to Face Group
Alt+G
Expand to Connected
Alt+C
Grow Selection
Shift+Up
Shrink Selection
Shift+Down
Invert
Alt+N
Grow selection
Shift+Up Arrow
Shrink selection
Shift+Down Arrow
Loop selection
Alt+P
Loop grow selection
Alt+O
Ring selection
Alt+L
Ring grow selection
Alt+K
Ring shrink selection
Alt+J
Previous U
Alt+Left Arrow
Next U
Alt+Right Arrow
Previous V
Alt+Down Arrow
Next V
Alt+Up Arrow
Range selection
Alt+M
Invert selection
Alt+N
Toggle box mode
Alt+1
Toggle control frame mode
Alt+2
Toggle smooth mode
Alt+3
Select edge ring
Double-click an edge
Select face ring
Select two faces then double-click a third face
Grow selection
Shift+Up Arrow
Shrink selection
Shift+Down Arrow
Loop selection
Ctrl+P
Loop grow selection
Ctrl+O
Ring selection
Ctrl+L
Ring grow selection
Ctrl+K
Ring shrink selection
Ctrl+J
Previous U
Ctrl+Command+Left Arrow
Next U
Ctrl+Command+Right Arrow
Previous V
Ctrl+Command+Down Arrow
Next V
Ctrl+Command+Up Arrow
Range selection
Command+M
Invert selection
Command+N
Toggle box mode
Control+1
Toggle control frame mode
Control+2
Toggle smooth mode
Control+3
Select edge ring
Double-click an edge
Select face ring
Select two faces then double-click a third face
Add geometry
Alt+Drag
Add geometry and keep creases
Alt+Ctrl+Drag
Add geometry
Alt+Drag
Add geometry and keep creases
Alt+Command+Drag
New Generative Study
N
Study Settings
E
Structural Constraints
C
Structural Loads
L
New Generative Study
N
Study Settings
E
Structural Constraints
C
Structural Loads
L
Appearance
A
Appearance
A
Transform Components
M
Auto Explode All Levels
U
Manual Explode
E
View
Ctrl + R
Publish Video
P
Transform Components
M
Auto Explode All Levels
U
Manual Explode
E
View
Command + R
Publish Video
P
Ambient Temperature (e-cooling only)
A
DOF View
Ctrl+D
Fan (e-cooling only)
F
Force
F
Groups View
Ctrl+G
Model View
Ctrl+L
New Simulation Study
N
Results View
Ctrl+R
Settings
E
Structural Constraint
C
Structural Loads
L
Temperature Thresholds (e-cooling only)
C
Thermal Loads
H
Ambient Temperature (e-cooling only)
A
DOF View
Command+D
Fan (e-cooling only)
F
Force
F
Groups View
Command +G
Model View
Command +L
New Simulation Study
N
Results View
Command +R
Settings
E
Structural Constraint
C
Structural Loads
L
Temperature Thresholds (e-cooling only)
C
Thermal Loads
H
Generate Toolpath
Ctrl+G
Duplicate
Ctrl+D
Show Log
Ctrl+L
Scripts and Add-Ins
Shift+S
Generate Toolpath
Command+G
Duplicate
Command+D
Show Log
Command+L
Scripts and Add-Ins
Shift+S
Projected View
P
Move
M
Delete
Delete
Center Mark
C
Dimension
D
Text
T
Balloon
B
Projected View
P
Move
M
Delete
Delete
Center Mark
C
Dimension
D
Text
T
Balloon
B
Activate command line
/
Add Hole
H
Add Text
T
Bus
B
Change
C
Copy
Ctrl+C
Delete
Delete
Dimension
D
DRC
Ctrl+D
ERC
Ctrl+E
Errors
E
Grid
G
Label
Shift+L
Manual Route
R
Move
M
Name
N
Net
R
New Device
Alt+Ctrl+3
New Footprint
Alt+Ctrl+2
New Symbol
Alt+Ctrl+1
Package 3D Create
Alt+Ctrl+4
Pad
O
Pad Array
Shift+O
Pin
P
Pin Array
Shift+P
Place Component
A
Redo
Ctrl+Y
Ripup
U
Ripup All Polygons
Alt+Shift+P
Route Diff Pair
Ctrl+R
Route Multi
Shift+R
Run Script
Alt+Shift+S
Run ULP
Shift+U
SMD
P
SMD Array
Shift+P
Stop
ESC
Undo
Ctrl+Z
Value
V
Via
Alt+V
Zoom to Fit
F6
Switch Sch Doc
Ctrl+1
Switch PCB Doc
Ctrl+2
PCB 3D View
Ctrl+3
Shortcut Dialog
S
Activate command line
/
Add Hole
H
Add Text
T
Bus
B
Change
C
Copy
Command+C
Delete
Backspace
Dimension
D
DRC
Command+D
ERC
Command+E
Errors
E
Grid
G
Label
Shift+L
Manual Route
R
Move
M
Name
N
Net
R
New Device
Option+Command+3
New Footprint
Option+Command+2
New Symbol
Option+Command+1
Package 3D Create
Option+Command +4
Pad
O
Pad Array
Shift+O
Pin
P
Pin Array
Shift+P
Place Component
A
Redo
Command+Shift+Z
Ripup
U
Ripup All Polygons
Option+Shift+P
Route Diff Pair
Command+R
Route Multi
Shift+R
Run Script
Option+Shift+S
Run ULP
Shift+U
SMD
P
SMD Array
Shift+P
Stop
ESC
Undo
Command+Z
Value
V
Via
Option+V
Zoom to Fit
F6
Switch Sch Doc
Command+1
Switch PCB Doc
Command+2
PCB 3D View
Command+3
Shortcut Dialog
S