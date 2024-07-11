Autodesk Fusion for education

Bring next-generation workflows into your courses with an intuitive, modern 3D modeling, CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB software platform that’s easy to learn and teach. Fusion is free for education and available on PC, Mac, and Chromebook.

 

Educators, get a full hands-on support to integrate Fusion into your class.

What is Autodesk Fusion?

Autodesk Fusion is a professional, full-scale integrated 3D modeling cloud-based CAD/CAM/CAE/PCB platform that lets your design and make anything.

Fusion is the tool of choice for industry professionals across manufacturing, machining, engineering, and industrial design. Leading commercial customers use Fusion to make the new possible.

Fusion is free for eligible educators and students. Available on Mac, PC, and Chromebook.

What are the benefits of Autodesk Fusion for education?

Review and manage student assignments

Centralize and manage students' assignments and projects. Students can share a link to their design, and you can view it, add markup, slice the model, and comment directly in your browser, on any device.

 

Student teams collaboration

Fusion's collaboration features make easier for students to work on the same project – when a new version of a dataset is uploaded, it is immediately available to everyone collaborating on the project.

 

Get to machining faster

Get students to produce high-quality CNC machined parts, and additively manufacture builds with a wide range of integrated CNC and 3D printers ready to simulate, test and prototype designs.

 

Monitor student progress

Ensure that students are making adequate progress and submitting original work with file version history.

 

Use AnyCad in Autodesk Fusion

Take models from other CAD programs, even in the original format, and use them directly in Autodesk Fusion to collaborate with your students.

 

Manage data from anywhere

All data files are securely encrypted in the cloud, meaning project files follow the student. For low-connectivity settings, offline mode kicks in when internet goes out.

 

Autodesk Fusion features

Flexible 3D CAD

Autodesk Fusion enables you to explore many iterations quickly with easy-to-use CAD software.

Integrated CAD/CAM

Produce high-quality CNC machined parts, and additively manufacture builds using FFF or PBF for metal 3D printing.

Unified PCB design

Gain all the advantages of a full-featured schematic capture, electronics design, and mechanical CAD with Autodesk Fusion.

Seamless 3D simulation

Test your designs to ensure they survive real world conditions. Simulate digitally and reduce prototyping costs.

Explorative generative design tools

Explore many manufacturing-ready outcomes meeting your design specifications through generative design.

Instant-on data management

Use integrated cloud collaboration tools to bring teams together and manage product data.

A new CAD/CAM/CNC curriculum
from Haas and Autodesk is here!

Autodesk Fusion resources for educators

Get started with Fusion

Master the basic concepts of Fusion with self-paced lessons. Each path includes videos, step-by-step tutorials, and downloadable 3D models.

Fusion Curriculum

Explore teaching and learning resources for Fusion, designed and organized for easy implementation in your classroom curriculum.

Certification

Help students gain confidence and stand out by earning certifications in CAD, CAM, design-to-manufacture workflows, and generative design.

engaged students in a classroom

Fusion training for educators

Fusion Fundamentals is a free 12-hour course aimed at training educators how to use, teach, and implement Fusion into their classroom.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ) on Autodesk Fusion for education

Is Autodesk Fusion free for students?

Yes, Autodesk offers a free version of Autodesk software, including Autodesk Fusion, with full features and functionality for qualifying students and educators.

How long does Autodesk Fusion student version last?

The Autodesk Education plan offers one-year free access to Autodesk software and services for qualifying students and educators. Educational access is renewable annually as long as you are eligible.

How do I get a student version of Autodesk Fusion?

If you are eligible, you can select Autodesk Fusion on the Education Products page to start the verification process. Once you are successfully verified, you can access all software available through the Education Community, and access is renewable anually as long as you are eligible.

Does Autodesk Fusion education license expire?

Autodesk offers one-year free access to Autodesk software, including Autodesk Fusion, and services for our Individual or Classroom plans. Educational access is renewable annually as long as you are eligible.

Is Fusion free for university students?

Yes, Autodesk offers eligible university students one-year free access to Autodesk software, including Autodesk Fusion, and services.

How do I download Autodesk Fusion for free as a student?

If you already have an Autodesk account, sign in first to get the best experience. If you're new to Autodesk, signing up for the Education plan will create your Autodesk account. After you sign in, select Autodesk Fusion on the Education Products Page. Next, select the subscription plan that matches your role.

Can I use the educational version of Autodesk Fusion for commercial purposes?

Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational license or subscription may be used by eligible users solely for Educational Purposes and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.  

Are there any limitations in the Autodesk Fusion educational version compared to the commercial version?

Autodesk offers qualified educational institutions access to the same design software used by the world’s leading professionals to help students build the skills and knowledge needed for a successful career.

What happens if I no longer qualify for the Autodesk Fusion educational license?

If you no longer qualify for the Autodesk Fusion educational license, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Can educators manage multiple student licenses?

Institutions now have greater control to distribute Autodesk software to up to 3,000 students and educators with fewer verification steps.  You can also enable the optional Autodesk SSO to make product access even easier.

Educators, teach Fusion in your class

Educators, are you interested to start using Fusion in your classroom and accelerate your students' learning? Connect with us and we will help you to get up to speed on teaching Fusion quickly.

 

You’ll get high-quality, ready-to-use learning pathways and projects that make it easier to teach CAD/CAM/CAE and engineering concepts in new and innovative ways with Fusion.

This offer is available to secondary educators in the US and UK and to post-secondary educators in the US, UK, IN, DE, and JP who are teaching engineering, manufacturing, or machining. Requests are subject to availability, which is determined by Autodesk. Offer is fulfilled by an applicable Autodesk Learning Partner.