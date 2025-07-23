While drafting, or technical drawing, has been done by hand for centuries, even millennia, the advent of dedicated drafting software has brought with it many benefits. Firstly, it allows you to be far more productive, thanks to the increased efficiencies that come with automating parts of the process, rather than drawing and calculating everything by hand. This can also bring with it greater accuracy, as it reduces the risk of human error when making calculations and measurements. Drafting programs such as AutoCAD also makes it far easier to edit drawings, and to collaborate via simple file-sharing and other co-working features.