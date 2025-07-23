& Construction
Drafting software replaces the paper, pencil, T-squares and eraser crumbs with a computer screen and a mouse. With drafting solutions like AutoCAD, designers can create technical documentation for products, buildings, and structures quickly and easily, and focus more on concept and creativity, instead of computation and clutter.
Drafting generally involves the creation of detailed drawings relating to the design of buildings, machines, furniture, products and other objects. Precise sketches are created in either 2D or 3D (or both), which include extensive details on dimensions, measurements and tolerances. Drafting is a vital tool in the design and refinement process, and it is also a valuable method for communicating technical designs and intent to those involved in the construction or manufacture of the final product. Drafting computer programs take a lot of the hard work out of the process, and make it possible to seamlessly share and collaborate on designs.
2D and 3D CAD tools, with enhanced insights, AI-automations, and collaboration features. Subscription includes AutoCAD on desktop, web, mobile, and seven specialized toolsets.
Best-in-class tool for 2D CAD drafting, drawing, and documentation. Subscription includes AutoCAD LT on desktop, web, and mobile.
Use AutoLISP in AutoCAD LT to streamline workflows and enforce CAD standards through automation.
While drafting, or technical drawing, has been done by hand for centuries, even millennia, the advent of dedicated drafting software has brought with it many benefits. Firstly, it allows you to be far more productive, thanks to the increased efficiencies that come with automating parts of the process, rather than drawing and calculating everything by hand. This can also bring with it greater accuracy, as it reduces the risk of human error when making calculations and measurements. Drafting programs such as AutoCAD also makes it far easier to edit drawings, and to collaborate via simple file-sharing and other co-working features.
Discover specialized toolsets for creating electrical drawings with AutoCAD professional design and drafting software.
Produce blueprint designs and drawings for creating a building, part, product, and more.
Landscape architects and designers can build 2D and 3D technical drawings of planting designs, hardscape, topography and more.
Whether it’s a concept drawing, site drawing or structural drawing, use Autodesk software to bring your architectural illustrations to life.
AutoCAD has many features that are designed to make the drafting process smooth and easy, including:
AutoCAD Smart Blocks features allow you to automatically place blocks based on previous placements, as well as making it quick to find and/or replace existing blocks in a project.
To help you with the specific challenges of your work, AutoCAD features specialized toolsets that are designed for drafting in specific industries and applications, including the electrical toolset, architecture toolset and mechanical toolset.
AutoCAD’s latest AI enhancements allow you to streamline the feedback and revision process by automatically identifying and converting comments, handwritten text, strikethroughs and more. Markup assist analyzes imported markups, automating drafting changes where needed.
AutoCAD is both a 2D and 3D drafting software package, so you can conceptualize and design your plans in whichever one is most appropriate to the task at hand.
London’s national theater
Project draftsman Oli Cooper uses AutoCAD to produce precise yet organic set designs.
Image courtesy of Oli Cooper.
MUNDEN FRY LANDSCAPE ASSOCIATES
Landscape-design firm uses AutoCAD to help with sustainable landscape design of a unique space at Pinterest headquarters in San Francisco.
Image courtesy of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
BENJAMIN PRATT
Artist and draftsman Benjamin Pratt uses AutoCAD LT to sketch concepts before transferring them to the canvas.
Courtesy of Benjamin Pratt
Autodesk offers two core drafting programs – AutoCAD LT and AutoCAD. The former offers budget-friendly 2D drafting software suitable for design and collaboration. AutoCAD on the other hand provides a fully featured 2D and 3D drafting software solution, complete with advanced modeling tools, AI automation and industry-specific toolsets. Both drafting apps are available on monthly, annual and 3-yearly subscriptions. Free trials on Autodesk’s range of drafting computer programs are also available.
It’s important for the drafters of tomorrow to be able to learn their craft using industry-standard software, and that’s why Autodesk offers free drafting software that can be used by students and educators. Find out more about our free educational licenses on premium drafting software packages like AutoCAD.
Drafting in CAD is the process of creating detailed technical drawings related to building, machine and other forms of design, using computer aided design software, such as AutoCAD.
Some of the most common forms of drafting are mechanical drafting, construction drafting, furniture drafting, electrical drafting and interior drafting. AutoCAD is used frequently for all of these.
Some architects and other professionals do still draft by hand, particularly for spontaneous designs and calculations, but drafting software is far more commonly used today, thanks to its efficiency, speed and accuracy.