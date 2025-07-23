Drafting software and programs

What is drafting software?

Drafting software replaces the paper, pencil, T-squares and eraser crumbs with a computer screen and a mouse. With drafting solutions like AutoCAD, designers can create technical documentation for products, buildings, and structures quickly and easily, and focus more on concept and creativity, instead of computation and clutter.

Architects working with AutoCAD to laser cut architectural models.

What does the drafting process involve?

Drafting generally involves the creation of detailed drawings relating to the design of buildings, machines, furniture, products and other objects. Precise sketches are created in either 2D or 3D (or both), which include extensive details on dimensions, measurements and tolerances. Drafting is a vital tool in the design and refinement process, and it is also a valuable method for communicating technical designs and intent to those involved in the construction or manufacture of the final product. Drafting computer programs take a lot of the hard work out of the process, and make it possible to seamlessly share and collaborate on designs.

Autodesk's best-selling drafting software

AutoCAD

2D and 3D CAD tools, with enhanced insights, AI-automations, and collaboration features. Subscription includes AutoCAD on desktop, web, mobile, and seven specialized toolsets.

AutoCAD LT

Best-in-class tool for 2D CAD drafting, drawing, and documentation. Subscription includes AutoCAD LT on desktop, web, and mobile.

AutoLISP is now available with AutoCAD LT

Use AutoLISP in AutoCAD LT to streamline workflows and enforce CAD standards through automation.

Woman using AutoCAD in an office environment.

Benefits of using drafting software

While drafting, or technical drawing, has been done by hand for centuries, even millennia, the advent of dedicated drafting software has brought with it many benefits. Firstly, it allows you to be far more productive, thanks to the increased efficiencies that come with automating parts of the process, rather than drawing and calculating everything by hand. This can also bring with it greater accuracy, as it reduces the risk of human error when making calculations and measurements. Drafting programs such as AutoCAD also makes it far easier to edit drawings, and to collaborate via simple file-sharing and other co-working features. 

How is drafting software used?

Electrical drawing

Discover specialized toolsets for creating electrical drawings with AutoCAD professional design and drafting software.

Making blueprint drawings

Produce blueprint designs and drawings for creating a building, part, product, and more.

Landscape design

Landscape architects and designers can build 2D and 3D technical drawings of planting designs, hardscape, topography and more.

Architectural drawing

Whether it’s a concept drawing, site drawing or structural drawing, use Autodesk software to bring your architectural illustrations to life.

AutoCAD features for easier drafting

AutoCAD has many features that are designed to make the drafting process smooth and easy, including: 

Smart Blocks

AutoCAD Smart Blocks features allow you to automatically place blocks based on previous placements, as well as making it quick to find and/or replace existing blocks in a project.

Specialized toolsets

To help you with the specific challenges of your work, AutoCAD features specialized toolsets that are designed for drafting in specific industries and applications, including the electrical toolset, architecture toolset and mechanical toolset.

 

Markup Assist

AutoCAD’s latest AI enhancements allow you to streamline the feedback and revision process by automatically identifying and converting comments, handwritten text, strikethroughs and more. Markup assist analyzes imported markups, automating drafting changes where needed.

 

2D and 3D

AutoCAD is both a 2D and 3D drafting software package, so you can conceptualize and design your plans in whichever one is most appropriate to the task at hand.

 

Drafting tutorials for AutoCAD

Get started with AutoCAD

Learn about the fundamentals of drafting in AutoCAD with these guides and videos.

Tips for AutoCAD users

Discover the latest collection of favorite time-saving AutoCAD tips.

Guide to AutoCAD basics

Uncover your guide to the basic commands that you need to create 2D drawings using AutoCAD LT.

Drafting software in action

London’s national theater

The perfect platform to make theatrical magic

Project draftsman Oli Cooper uses AutoCAD to produce precise yet organic set designs.

MUNDEN FRY LANDSCAPE ASSOCIATES

Creating a sustainable garden setting with AutoCAD

Landscape-design firm uses AutoCAD to help with sustainable landscape design of a unique space at Pinterest headquarters in San Francisco.

BENJAMIN PRATT

Creating and integrating designs with precision

Artist and draftsman Benjamin Pratt uses AutoCAD LT to sketch concepts before transferring them to the canvas.

Licensing options for Autodesk drafting software to suit your needs

Autodesk offers two core drafting programs – AutoCAD LT and AutoCAD. The former offers budget-friendly 2D drafting software suitable for design and collaboration. AutoCAD on the other hand provides a fully featured 2D and 3D drafting software solution, complete with advanced modeling tools, AI automation and industry-specific toolsets. Both drafting apps are available on monthly, annual and 3-yearly subscriptions. Free trials on Autodesk’s range of drafting computer programs are also available.

Free drafting software for students and educators

It’s important for the drafters of tomorrow to be able to learn their craft using industry-standard software, and that’s why Autodesk offers free drafting software that can be used by students and educators. Find out more about our free educational licenses on premium drafting software packages like AutoCAD.

Additional drafting software resources

Learn about the fundamentals of AutoCAD LT with these guides and articles.

Get news, tips, and insider resources straight from Autodesk staff.

Get tutorials, tips and tricks, and product news on the official AutoCAD YouTube channel.

Get shortcut keys and command lists for AutoCAD.

View a demo of the basic tools in the AutoCAD user interface.

Get shortcut keys and command lists for AutoCAD LT.

Frequently asked questions about drafting software

What is drafting in CAD?

Drafting in CAD is the process of creating detailed technical drawings related to building, machine and other forms of design, using computer aided design software, such as AutoCAD.

What are the main types of drafting?

Some of the most common forms of drafting are mechanical drafting, construction drafting, furniture drafting, electrical drafting and interior drafting. AutoCAD is used frequently for all of these.

Is manual drafting still used?

Some architects and other professionals do still draft by hand, particularly for spontaneous designs and calculations, but drafting software is far more commonly used today, thanks to its efficiency, speed and accuracy.