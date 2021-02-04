A team of more than 40 engineers, specialized in a wide range of disciplines, worked together to find optimal solutions for the layout of the underground WWTP. By using BIM software and workflows to design, analyze and simulate all the models and data, SMEDI was able to decide the preliminary layout in just a few weeks; a task that would have been much more difficult and time consuming to complete by using 2D drawings alone to envisage spatial arrangements.

Furthermore, the ability to truly comprehend the spatial layout of the project was vital. Viewing the positions of 7,560 facilities and the location of 800 km of pipes, ducts and trays, from any angle, was crucial in reducing mistakes in the design scheme. To do so, the project planners implemented parametric adjustments in Dynamo (for Revit) after using Formit to quickly sketch various schemes. Then, the team collaborated on the geographic information system using Infraworks, and imported models from Formit to Revit to finish the details of each water treatment tank.