BIM, or Building Information Modeling, describes a digital process that aims to improve the various stages of design and construction. BIM for construction integrates several different tools and methods to drive efficiency, reduce risk and save costs.
BIM can be used to confirm that data is accurate and up to date, which can improve the quality of information shared between project stakeholders.
The introduction of digital tools streamlines multi-discipline collaboration across the supply chain, from designers, to fabricators, to contractors and owners.
BIM tools automate the time-consuming task of quantifying and applying costs, allowing estimators to focus on higher value factors, such as identifying construction assemblies and factoring risks.
BIM can help improve construction safety by pinpointing hazards before they become problems and avoid physical risks by visualizing and planning.
Autodesk Construction Cloud brings together a powerful suite of construction management software products to support workflows spanning all phases of construction projects, from design, to planning, building, and operations. Autodesk leads the industry with cutting-edge technology built for BIM and construction.
Comprehensive field and project management software that delivers a broad, deep, and connected set of tools for builders.
Cloud-based design co-authoring, collaboration, and coordination software for architecture, engineering, and construction teams. “Pro” enables anytime, anywhere collaboration in Revit, Civil 3D, and AutoCAD Plant 3D.
Perform accurate 2D takeoffs and generate automated quantities from 3D models in a single online solution.
Transform BIM data for construction planning to improve design reviews, 3D-based quantification, change management, and value engineering.
BuildingConnected provides collaboration for owners and builders on the largest construction network, to simplify bid management and qualification.
BL Harbert International
Learn why BL Harbert chose to adopt Autodesk Construction Cloud™ to connect design to handover, streamlining information management to optimize workflows and deliver higher quality projects to clients.
Skanska USA
Learn how using Assemble within Autodesk Construction Cloud™ saves Skanska USA time and money on projects. And learn how data standardization helps preconstruction teams perform closer estimations.
Assemblin
Learn how Assemblin, an end-to-end installation and service partner adopts Assemble and BIM 360 within Autodesk Construction Cloud™ on a high-end hospital project in Malmo, Sweden.
Advance your career and learn new skills with in-depth classes from industry leaders. Level up your BIM/VDC career, BIM /VDC skills are key to effectively communicating and delivering a quality construction project in the modern world.
BIM Collaborate platform streamlines design and workflows, allowing teams to coordinate on the same project in real time. It improves team coordination and project tracking and provide clear visibility into the commitments made with centralized meeting minutes.
BIM is used in construction to streamline workflows and improve all phases of a project. Encompassing many different tools, BIM for construction is most often utilized for:
Autodesk Construction Cloud offers a robust set of solutions that can help construction teams maximize their potential across any of their projects or workflows.
Digital transformation is happening across the entire industry and provides additional value through technology-enhanced workflows. BIM for construction is important for helping teams improve productivity through better ways of working while improving business outcomes through efficiency and profitability enhancements. Firms that utilized BIM for construction can deliver higher quality results with less effort and friction by utilizing the various tools and solutions available in Autodesk Construction Cloud.
Building Information Modeling (BIM) is an advanced technology that digitizes all aspects of a construction project to work together seamlessly as components within a computer. It is utilized across different teams involved in construction such as designers, engineers, contractors, and even owners. By using a digital model that integrates across workflows and processes, it improves collaboration and operational efficiency to deliver results that were previously prohibitive without technology.
BIM can provide many different benefits across the design, planning, building, and operating processes of a construction project. Through enhancing workflows, BIM primarily focuses on:
Autodesk Construction Cloud helps to connect workflows, teams, and data through an integration construction management software solution.