Autodesk construction cloud

BIM for construction

Elevate digital construction processes from design to build with BIM.

Two people looking at a tablet at a construction site

What is BIM for construction?

BIM, or Building Information Modeling, describes a digital process that aims to improve the various stages of design and construction. BIM for construction integrates several different tools and methods to drive efficiency, reduce risk and save costs.

Benefits of BIM in construction

Improve onsite collaboration and communication

BIM can be used to confirm that data is accurate and up to date, which can improve the quality of information shared between project stakeholders.

More opportunities for prefabrication and modular construction

The introduction of digital tools streamlines multi-discipline collaboration across the supply chain, from designers, to fabricators, to contractors and owners.

Mitigate risk and reduce cost

BIM tools automate the time-consuming task of quantifying and applying costs, allowing estimators to focus on higher value factors, such as identifying construction assemblies and factoring risks.

Safer construction sites

BIM can help improve construction safety by pinpointing hazards before they become problems and avoid physical risks by visualizing and planning.

Autodesk Construction Cloud

A better way to build, together.

Autodesk Construction Cloud brings together a powerful suite of construction management software products to support workflows spanning all phases of construction projects, from design, to planning, building, and operations. Autodesk leads the industry with cutting-edge technology built for BIM and construction.

Autodesk Build

Comprehensive field and project management software that delivers a broad, deep, and connected set of tools for builders.

BIM Collaborate Pro

Cloud-based design co-authoring, collaboration, and coordination software for architecture, engineering, and construction teams. “Pro” enables anytime, anywhere collaboration in Revit, Civil 3D, and AutoCAD Plant 3D.

Autodesk Takeoff

Perform accurate 2D takeoffs and generate automated quantities from 3D models in a single online solution.

Autodesk Docs

Manage project information in a cloud-based, common data environment

Assemble

Transform BIM data for construction planning to improve design reviews, 3D-based quantification, change management, and value engineering.

BuildingConnected

BuildingConnected provides collaboration for owners and builders on the largest construction network, to simplify bid management and qualification.

See how people are using Autodesk Construction Cloud

Rendering of Portico condominium

BL Harbert International

BL Harbert International adopts Autodesk Construction Cloud to drive consistency across projects

Learn why BL Harbert chose to adopt Autodesk Construction Cloud™ to connect design to handover, streamlining information management to optimize workflows and deliver higher quality projects to clients.

Man in front of computer with 3d modeling

Skanska USA

Moving from 2D to 3D modeling saves Skanska time and money during preconstruction

Learn how using Assemble within Autodesk Construction Cloud™ saves Skanska USA time and money on projects. And learn how data standardization helps preconstruction teams perform closer estimations.

Rendering of Malmo hospital

Assemblin

Assemblin adopts Autodesk Construction Cloud on complex hospital project for greater transparency

Learn how Assemblin, an end-to-end installation and service partner adopts Assemble and BIM 360 within Autodesk Construction Cloud™ on a high-end hospital project in Malmo, Sweden.

Resources for BIM in construction

BIM/VDC Course for Model Coordination

Advance your career and learn new skills with in-depth classes from industry leaders. Level up your BIM/VDC career, BIM /VDC skills are key to effectively communicating and delivering a quality construction project in the modern world.

Construction resources for BIM/VDC Managers

Discover new construction tools, resources, and workflows to improve project profitability and reduce risk. BIM/VDC resources are easily accessible, with a wide range of concepts that are transforming the construction industry.

Benefits of Centralized Meeting Minutes

BIM Collaborate platform streamlines design and workflows, allowing teams to coordinate on the same project in real time. It improves team coordination and project tracking and provide clear visibility into the commitments made with centralized meeting minutes.

FAQs for BIM in construction

How is BIM used in construction?

BIM is used in construction to streamline workflows and improve all phases of a project. Encompassing many different tools, BIM for construction is most often utilized for:

  • Improving planning and collaboration
  • Increasing build efficiency
  • Refining cost estimation and reducing wasted budget
  • Mitigating risk and bolstering safety protocols
  • Facilitating faster and smoother project closeouts 

Autodesk Construction Cloud offers a robust set of solutions that can help construction teams maximize their potential across any of their projects or workflows.

Why is BIM important in construction?

Digital transformation is happening across the entire industry and provides additional value through technology-enhanced workflows. BIM for construction is important for helping teams improve productivity through better ways of working while improving business outcomes through efficiency and profitability enhancements. Firms that utilized BIM for construction can deliver higher quality results with less effort and friction by utilizing the various tools and solutions available in Autodesk Construction Cloud.

What does BIM mean in construction?

Building Information Modeling (BIM) is an advanced technology that digitizes all aspects of a construction project to work together seamlessly as components within a computer. It is utilized across different teams involved in construction such as designers, engineers, contractors, and even owners. By using a digital model that integrates across workflows and processes, it improves collaboration and operational efficiency to deliver results that were previously prohibitive without technology.

How does BIM help in the construction project?

BIM can provide many different benefits across the design, planning, building, and operating processes of a construction project. Through enhancing workflows, BIM primarily focuses on:

  • Streamlining coordination and communication 
  • Cost, time, and resource reduction 
  • Identifying opportunities for the build phase (i.e. prefabrication and modular construction)
  • Maximizing efficiency to shorten the project lifecycle
  • Delivering higher quality results 

Autodesk Construction Cloud helps to connect workflows, teams, and data through an integration construction management software solution.

