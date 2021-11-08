Heratech: BIM at the service of quality engineering.

“The initial investment is higher, but the risks during the construction phase are much lower,” confirmed Carloni. "We expect to reduce planning amendments by 10% as a result of integrated BIM with the other computing systems, our digitization and our process standardization." A model that Heratech is fine-tuning thanks to its experience with plant sites, to enable the Group to do better than ever. “We've already ascertained that the need for amendments to the original project, which previously were flagged on-site, can be reduced by around 4% simply by optimizing the design documents."

Another dimension of BIM is the data and information that enriches the model and makes accurate predictive analysis possible. The sector in which Heratech principally operates, brownfield projects, must necessarily take into consideration all the factors involved in the entire life cycle of a plant. Prior assessment of reusability, sustainability and the costs associated with material disposal is fundamental. "The BIM model provides us with data related to demolition, disposal and recovery of a precision that simply can't be obtained any other way," declared Carloni. "It would be impossible with traditional design methods to obtain the vital information that Autodesk makes available with just a few tweaks to the model.”

Heratech's future will see the integration of BIM and the Autodesk solutions in all the sectors in which the Group operates, an ambitious goal that would be impossible to achieve without the change that the people who are part of the company have helped bring about. “Today the 3D model is our starting point for every project, together with the standardization of what we create,” concluded Carloni. “Thinking in a format stops us sliding backwards from the level we have reached. For our work, uniformity is an added value that leads to ever higher quality."