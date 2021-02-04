ANDREI VISUALS

Back in 2010, Andrei Snobar was your typical architecture student studying at German Jordanian University, a public university located near Madaba, Jordan where he learned AutoCAD. Three years later, while studying abroad in Germany, Snobar attended the Berlin Festival of Lights and saw 3D projection mapping for the first time. A light bulb went off in his head. “It was really inspiring and got me thinking about the next step in my career,” he recalls.

Upon graduating, Snobar started working at an architecture firm while further exploring his interest in projection mapping.

“I developed my skills on my own time through online tutorials and testing with a small projector,” he says. “It was like connecting the dots to figure out how to do it.”

Slowly but surely, Snobar built a small side-business producing 3D projections for events.