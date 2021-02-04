STRATFORD FESTIVAL

Mestern also uses 3D in another way: creating physical objects, whether it's a prop or a mechanical component for the set.

"Once I've modeled something in 3D in AutoCAD, I just have to export it as a STL file and send it to the 3D printer," he says. "Sometimes I'll do half-scale models to show someone an example of the design or create something that is bespoke."

Recently, Mestern finished a tall, tear-drop shaped, Art Deco-style chandelier that is made to look like white glass. For this he combined the use of his CNC machine and 3D printing.

"I drew it in AutoCAD based on a photo the designer chose from a book," he says. "I then sent the STL file to my CNC machine to cut the pieces in MDF. At the same time, we 3D printed the large cap at the top of chandelier. It was really amazing how it turned out, and it looked just like we had imagined it."