The Product Design & Manufacturing Collection includes a powerful set of extended capabilities for Inventor and AutoCAD for engineers who design complex and custom products, equipment, and systems.
Discover our top CAD tools for designers and engineers. Select a product to learn more and try it for free.
Software in the Product Design and Manufacturing Collection works together to create exceptional results for product designers and engineers.
Discover our top CAD tools for manufacturing and production engineers. Select a product to learn more and try it for free.
The powerful tools in the Product Design and Manufacturing Collection work together to create exceptional results for manufacturing.
Products in the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection include Inventor, AutoCAD, Fusion, Navisworks Manage, 3ds Max, Vault Basic, ReCap Pro, Factory Design Utilities, Inventor CAM, Inventor Nastran, Inventor Tolerance Analysis, Autodesk Drive, and Autodesk Rendering.
The products in the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection are integrated and connected to support the complete product development lifecycle. The design and engineering products that extend the capabilities of Inventor are integrated so you won’t leave the familiar interface for downstream workflows.
Inventor Nastran
Inventor Tolerance Analysis
Inventor CAM
Inventor Nesting
Factory Design Utilities
Vault Basic
The other products included in the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection use connected data for cloud-based CAD/CAM/CEA, electrical design, factory layout design, and cinematic rendering capabilities.
AutoCAD
Fusion
Navisworks Manage
3DS Max
The Product Design & Manufacturing Collection includes tools that enable associative workflows for downstream processes and unite teams with connected data throughout the entire product development process.
The collection supports product designers and engineers, manufacturing engineers, production engineers, and others who design complex and custom products, equipment, and systems. Benefits include:
Faster time to market
Improved product development agility
Increased manufacturing throughput
Optimized factory design
Increased manufacturing flexibility
Use the products you need and will get the most value from. If you use just 2 or 3 of the products in the collection, the subscription cost is likely to be lower than subscribing to products individually. You’ll increase the capabilities of your business, simplify software administration, and reduce the time spent from project start to completion.
If you purchased your subscription online from our website, you can upgrade to an industry collection when your current product subscription expires. If you purchased your subscription from a sales representative or authorized partner, contact them for assistance. Learn more about upgrading your Autodesk product or plans.
Most desktop products in the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection run on Microsoft® Windows®. See Product Design & Manufacturing Collection system requirements for specific product details.
See Autodesk industry collection licensing behavior for full details on computer access for single-user and multi-user licenses.
Download a free trial of any software—you can try multiple products simultaneously—included in the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection. Use at least a 10 Mbps Internet connection and make sure you have enough space on your hard drive as trials are typically large file sizes. Download trials one at a time, then restart your computer to get started. For help with trialing products in the collection, follow our step-by-step download and install instructions.