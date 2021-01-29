InfraWorks for visualization

Communicate infrastructure designs through stunning, photorealistic visualizations

Features of InfraWorks for visualization

Features

Storyboards

Create a dynamic visual presentation of your design model. Incorporate snapshots, video fly-throughs, and various camera angles to create sophisticated visual effects. (video: 25 sec.)

Atmospheric effects

Visualize your project under different conditions. Simulate changing sun and sky conditions. Consider wind direction, wind speed, and cloud density. (video: 22 sec.)

Animations

Export InfraWorks models to 3ds Max to generate stunning visual experiences of your project designs. (video: 22 sec.)

“We can actually bring our stakeholders and clients along for the ride.”

—Blair Cheyne, Global Technical Services Manager, Cardno