InfraWorks for visualization

Storyboards
Create a dynamic visual presentation of your design model. Incorporate snapshots, video fly-throughs, and various camera angles to create sophisticated visual effects. (video: 25 sec.)
Atmospheric effects
Visualize your project under different conditions. Simulate changing sun and sky conditions. Consider wind direction, wind speed, and cloud density. (video: 22 sec.)
Animations
Export InfraWorks models to 3ds Max to generate stunning visual experiences of your project designs. (video: 22 sec.)
