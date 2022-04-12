How to buy
Flood simulation
Visualize and analyze 2D flood simulations in your model to optimize inland and coastal flooding projects depending on the parameters you define. (video: 11 sec.)
Watershed analysis
Identify and analyze watersheds intersecting a component road or from a single low point in the terrain.
Traffic simulation
Analyze traffic flow through intersections, display color-coded traffic analyses, and generate traffic simulation animations to play in your model. (video: 17 sec.)
Mobility simulation
Use integrated multi-modal mobility tools to create animated simulations of transit, parking, personal, and/or taxi-mode modeling. (video: 21 sec.)
Alignment and profile optimization
Optimize cost and environmental impacts of your roadway designs by evaluating parameters such as design speed, grading, cross-slopes, and PVI frequency and spacing. (video: 19 sec.)
Line-of-sight analysis
Conduct line-of-sight studies to visualize the impact of designs from specific project locations. Analyze intersections to identify sight failure zones. (video: 17 sec.)
Line girder analysis
Perform analysis and design checks on all the pre-stressed girders of your concrete bridges to verify the structural strength of bridge girders and experiment with multiple bridge designs.
