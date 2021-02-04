To bring five schools online quickly, the county put together a top-notch design-build team made up of specialists who could make the vision a reality in time for the coming school year. The team also included structural, mechanical and electrical engineers, materials testers and consultants.

Thomas & Hutton fielded a team of seven to 10 members for the project, drawing upon expertise from offices in South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee. The firm was responsible for $20 million in sitework and prepared early site packages with plans for mass clearing and grading, including sediment and erosion control measures.

"We were on the fast track to design and permitting," D'Errico says. "The ability to quickly generate permittable documents was a key component of the workflow. Civil 3D allowed for quick generation of plans for signature and submittal to the agencies."

This saved about six months on the overall schedule.

Using AutoCAD as the common design platform allowed Thomas & Hutton to share files and collaborate seamlessly with other contractors. AutoCAD, Autodesk's "software to design anything," created precise 2D drawings and 3D models. Civil 3D supported building information modeling (BIM) for the civil engineering design and construction documentation. External team member SfL+a Architects used other products such as Revit for BIM, which seamlessly interfaced with AutoCAD. Some applications were even programmed for specific purposes, such as the GIS app for site planning.

"AutoCAD's application programming interface (API) allows us to create our own solutions," D'Errico says. "The internal APIs aid the design workflow and help us integrate and collaborate with third-party packages."

It paid off: All five schools opened on schedule, with Ten Oaks Middle School, St. James Intermediate School and Socastee Elementary School opening in time for the 2017-2018 school year; and Myrtle Beach Middle School and Socastee Middle School opening for 2018-2019.

The project team delivered this complex project on time and under budget despite delays due to asbestos abatement and property acquisition issues, as well as the addition of $6 million in offsite infrastructure. The 2016 hurricane season also took its toll in work delays.

D'Errico sees the right toolset as integral to staying on track with five projects at once. "Being able to quickly iterate and analyze multiple design scenarios, develop preliminary permitting documents, and collaborate both internally and externally — the Autodesk applications brought all those things together," he says. "Our teams are typically small. The software is efficient, and it helps us be more efficient."