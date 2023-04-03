Building information modeling (BIM) must evolve from today's linear development process, with handovers and data loss, to a world of connected software and processes that enable data to generate greater outcomes.



At Autodesk, we have seen how the industry has transformed and adopted new technologies—whether this is the shift from drafting table to AutoCAD, the introduction of Revit, or the extension of BIM to the cloud with Autodesk Construction Cloud. Forma will expand our vision to the entire AECO ecosystem, to bridge software, processes, and teams and ultimately deliver better projects.

See how our customer, Arco Architecture Company, is excited about a future with Forma and cloud-based software.