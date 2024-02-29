The purpose of ESG is to create business value while making societal and environmental impacts. And it’s more than just a fad: ESG investments are expected to reach $53 trillion by 2025.

What’s driving ESG investing?

ESG investing is a spectrum. Companies typically begin their ESG journey for compliance reasons, which is simply to “do less bad.” They’re offsetting carbon and starting diversity initiatives to check certain boxes. But compliance is the gateway drug for authentic ESG and “doing more good,” paired with the realization that business doesn’t do well when society isn’t doing well. This is where Autodesk and its clients are: measuring and managing risks that lead to better societal outcomes.

Recently proposed Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules will expand emissions reporting to include Scope 3, a classification that comprises upstream vendor emissions and downstream emissions from customers—which have traditionally been the toughest emissions metrics to quantify. This rule makes it more critical for companies to align themselves with ESG-friendly associates. Increasingly, companies are required to disclose their environmental practices, through reporting agencies such as the CDP and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), such that their customers can demonstrate that their suppliers are environmentally friendly. It’s no longer about what a company is doing as a sole entity—but also what it’s doing within the ecosystem in which it operates. Every business is a part of each other’s Scope 3 emissions now.

How is ESG rated?

ESG ratings are a measurement of risk associated with a company based on its policies and practices. Ratings help determine a company's long-term financial outlook and are key metrics for investors.

There are different ratings agencies that compile ESG scorecards with varying degrees of transparency. These organizations—such as Sustainalytics, MSCI, or DJSI—use industry-specific criteria to determine how a company ranks against its peers. For example, MSCI created a letter grade system. Companies are leaders (AAA, AA), average (A, BBB, BB), or laggards (B, CCC). Others use numeric scores.

But just because a company is strong in one area doesn’t guarantee a great rating. Tesla scores high on E, but its S and G issues bring its overall rating down. And it is scored against other automotive companies, not the private sector writ large. That is why Tesla might not make the ESG leaderboard, and unsustainable but high-scoring companies like Royal Dutch Shell (which is rated against its peers) may score higher. Some greenwashing does skew the scores, but with the SEC’s new disclosure requirements regarding climate risks, it will be harder to game the system.