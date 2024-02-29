People have an inherent bias to focus on negativity and crises—an evolutionary trait that historically improved human chances of survival. So what is the state of the world today? An ongoing global pandemic. Wildfires, hurricanes, floods, drought—a worsening outlook for the global climate. A widening socioeconomic rift with 1% of the population amassing half of the world’s wealth. This sounds like a dystopian novel, but it’s the state of the world in 2021.

Or is it? If humans try to negate those evolutionary biases, a different picture begins emerging: World leaders meeting to fulfill climate pledges. Wage increases for the lowest-paid workers in America. The rise of ESG (environmental, social, and governance) and impact investing. An explosion in low-carbon innovation. When people objectively look at the state of the world, there is a concerted effort to collectively address societal challenges.

Business leaders are recognizing the need to take action, as well, expanding their view of corporate responsibilities, leveraging technology and sustainable financing strategies to change course. And they are making decisions that will benefit their bottom lines at the same time as helping to create a better future.

This is, in part, bolstered by a secular shift in expectations from the private sector. Leaders are facing a growing public demand to do right by people and the planet. Consumers force change with their power of the purse. Employees choose jobs with organizations that prioritize diversity and are conscious of their environmental impact. Investors are also favoring sustainably minded companies. There’s a push for the corporate world to have greater accountability and awareness, and companies are beginning to rise to this challenge.

To take meaningful climate action, the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) and manufacturing industries are a great place to start. Here’s why:

Construction accounts for 13% of the global GDP and uses more than half (PDF, p. 7) of all global extracted raw materials.

The built environment is associated with 40% of total greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) across the planet.

Industrial energy use contributes to 2% of GHG emissions, and manufacturing is responsible for 1.3 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide in the United States alone.

The long road to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digital transformation while also giving companies pause. The takeaway? Things can’t go back to the way they were. This is a perfect opportunity for AEC and manufacturing companies to embrace this digital transformation and leverage digital tools to yield more sustainable outcomes for a more equitable world. To make a real impact, companies have to do more than simply do less bad—they have got to do more good. This will take a collective effort driven by people and powered by technology, and these industries are—objectively speaking—starting to see this take shape.