Ending global energy poverty with H2GO hydrogen storage

The company’s key innovation is the “smart engineered sponge,” a safe and efficient hydrogen storage system. It’s made of smart reactors with special responsive internal structures that can store hydrogen and release it on demand.

Chemical compounds can store hydrogen in liquid or solid form. When the H2 gaseous molecule is introduced to H2GO’s storage system, the sponge’s smart framework traps it through a chemical bond. When an external system needs hydrogen, heating at a defined temperature triggers the release in the required quantity.

Work on the hydrogen-storage system began as a research project for Abo-Hamed’s PhD thesis at Cambridge University. Five years later, that eureka moment has produced a steady stream of innovative products, from a hydrogen “reactor” that can generate electricity to utility-scale “plug-and-play” generators that can be transported to remote locations.

H2GO has also developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system that optimizes energy usage from its hydrogen power units. One way to reduce costs is by improving the performance of the hardware; another way is by optimizing cost structures using software, and cost reduction really matters when it comes to replacing products on the market.

Why hydrogen? “It’s a very elegant molecule,” says Abo-Hamed. “It doesn’t have any carbon to start with, so when you burn it or convert it electrochemically to extract its energy, you get power without a harmful by-product. If it is supported enough and scaled rapidly, hydrogen-based generation has the potential to decarbonize our energy systems in time to reach net-zero targets and create a more sustainable planet.”