With the launch of Flex, we are retiring cloud credits to provide one virtual currency that can be used for both cloud services and pay-as-you go product access.

As of March 29, 2022, cloud credits are no longer available for purchase.

As of March 29, 2022, you are able to use Flex tokens for most cloud services.

As of March 29, 2023, all individual cloud credits have expired (including free, trial, and starter credits).