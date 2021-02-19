Thank you for asking for permission to use Autodesk’s materials! We appreciate your help in protecting Autodesk’s copyrights and want to make it easy for you to figure out when you can use our images and written information, so we have created this Permission Policy.

Why does getting permission matter? Autodesk’s products, services, and website content (“Autodesk Content”) are owned by Autodesk, Inc., and its licensors and may not be used without a license (our permission). How you get our permission depends on the type of Autodesk Content:

Product Screen Shots; Autodesk Authored Product Documentation

In-Product Content

Autodesk Website Content

Autodesk Knowledge Network Content

Design Academy Content

Other Autodesk Content

Note that permission to use Autodesk Content does not include permission to use third-party materials that Autodesk might have incorporated in the Autodesk Content.