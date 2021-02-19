LEGAL

Copyright

Permission To Use/Display Autodesk Copyrighted Materials

Thank you for asking for permission to use Autodesk’s materials! We appreciate your help in protecting Autodesk’s copyrights and want to make it easy for you to figure out when you can use our images and written information, so we have created this Permission Policy.

Why does getting permission matter? Autodesk’s products, services, and website content (“Autodesk Content”) are owned by Autodesk, Inc., and its licensors and may not be used without a license (our permission). How you get our permission depends on the type of Autodesk Content:

  • Product Screen Shots; Autodesk Authored Product Documentation
  • In-Product Content
  • Autodesk Website Content
  • Autodesk Knowledge Network Content
  • Design Academy Content
  • Other Autodesk Content

Note that permission to use Autodesk Content does not include permission to use third-party materials that Autodesk might have incorporated in the Autodesk Content.

Product Screen Shots; Autodesk-Authored Product Documentation

What is this?

  • Product Screen Shots: Screen shots are the individual screen displays contained within Autodesk’s commercially available software products.
  • Autodesk-Authored Product Documentation:Autodesk-authored product documentation consists of the printed or written material distributed with, and as an integral part of, Autodesk’s commercially available software products. In-Product Content, Autodesk Website Content, Autodesk Knowledge Network Content, and Design Academy Content are not included in Autodesk-Authored Product Documentation; refer to the applicable type of content.

Pre-approved Use: If you follow the Usage Rules, Autodesk gives you permission to incorporate Screen Shots and Autodesk-Authored Product Documentation in your materials for these purposes:

  • - For Educational Purposes (whether in written or video form) such as:
    • Tutorials or “How-To” guides about Autodesk products & services
    • Training or demonstration presentations about Autodesk products & services
  • - For Product Reviews
  • For any other use of these types of Autodesk Content, see Other Content and Other Uses.

Usage Rules:

  1. No Pre-Release Content - your materials may not use screen shots taken from products or applications that Autodesk has not yet commercially released, such as beta product versions, or from other products or materials that are subject to non-disclosure obligations.
  2. No Affiliation - You may not indicate or imply Autodesk’s sponsorship, affiliation, or endorsement of your materials or your services.
  3. No product logos or imagery from Product opening, booting, or log-in screens.
  4. Only Limited Alteration – For screen shots you may:
    • highlight or label a portion of a screen shot to call attention to a specific instruction or to explain a function of the software from which the screen shot is taken.
    • crop or cut a portion of a screen shot to direct a learner’s attention to the function illustrated in that portion.
    • resize a screen shot in direct proportion to the original.
    For Autodesk-authored Product Documentation you may use excerpts or emphasize a portion of the content to direct a learner’s attention. No other alteration is permitted.
  5. Added Commentary - You may add commentary or text analysis of the screen shot, or to the Autodesk-authored product documentation, as long as it is clearly attributable to you and not to Autodesk.
  6. Attribution Required - You may not hold yourself out as being the author of or creator of any Autodesk Content that you have used. Use the following attribution statements in proximity to the Autodesk Content (or in such other location as similar attributions are provided):
    • For Screen Shots: “Autodesk screen shots reprinted courtesy of Autodesk, Inc.”
    • For Autodesk-authored product documentation: “© [year of copyright notice of corresponding product user guide] Autodesk, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Autodesk, Inc.”
  7. Trademark Requirements - If your materials include references to an Autodesk Product, show in plain text the full name of the product with corresponding trademark symbol at the first and/or most prominent mention (e.g., Autodesk®, AutoCAD®, Civil 3D®, Fusion 360®, Inventor®, Revit®, etc.) in the materials. Your use of or reference to any Autodesk trademarks should comply with Autodesk Trademark Guidelines for Use, and should include a trademark attribution paragraph that correctly lists all Autodesk trademarks referenced in your materials, such as, “[list the Autodesk trademark(s) used] [is/are] registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and other countries.”].
  8. Inappropriate Material - your materials may not be incorporated into obscene or pornographic material and may not, in Autodesk's sole opinion, be disparaging, defamatory, or libelous to Autodesk, any of its products, or any other person or entity.
  9. Not Solely Autodesk Content - Your materials may not be solely composed of Autodesk screen shots or other Autodesk intellectual property. Your materials should add substantial commentary, critique, or value to the Autodesk screen shots or Autodesk-authored product documentation.

In-Product Content; Autodesk Website Content; Autodesk Knowledge Network (AKN) Content; Design Academy Content

What is this?

  • In-Product Content: models, designs, images, non-text materials included in Autodesk Products.
  • Autodesk Website Content: content displayed on Autodesk.com and other Autodesk-owned websites.

  • Autodesk Knowledge Network (AKN) Content: content including, but not limited to, tutorials, documentation, downloads, troubleshooting tips, training resources, certifications available, ways to connect with customers and experts, and other materials (collectively, “AKN Content”) made available by Autodesk at https://knowledge.autodesk.com/

  • Design Academy Content: content including, but not limited to, teaching resources, courses, certification guidance, and other materials (collectively “Design Academy Content”) made available by Autodesk at (https://academy.autodesk.com/)

Pre-approved Use: You can use the above-mentioned Autodesk Content only according to the agreements that apply to them:

For any other uses of these types of Autodesk Content, see Other Content and Other Uses.

Other Autodesk Content And Other Uses

For any other Autodesk Content or for uses that are not pre-approved, please submit your request through our automated workflow.

Some examples (without limitation) requiring separate approval by Autodesk:

  • Customer Stories
  • Autodesk Channel YouTube® Videos
  • Display of Autodesk software in broadcast television, films, and commercials