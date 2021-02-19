LEGAL

Trademarks

Autodesk Trademarks

A trademark is a word, name, symbol, or device, or a combination of these elements, which identifies goods or services of a manufacturer and distinguishes those goods from the goods of another.

The trademarks below are trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, in the United States. Autodesk may also have common law trademarks that are not listed below. Although we endeavor to keep current, the below list may not be comprehensive. For additional trademark information, please contact the Autodesk, Inc., Legal Department: Trademarks.

FY25 Trademark List

  • 3ds Max®
  • ACAD™
  • ADSK®
  • Advance Steel
  • Alias®
  • Assemble
  • ATC®
  • AutoCAD LT®
  • AutoCAD®
  • Autodesk®
  • ®
  • ®
  • Autodesk BIM Collaborate
  • Autodesk Construction Cloud®
  • Autodesk Flow®
  • Autodesk Forma®
  • Autodesk Fusion®
  • Autodesk Fusion 360®
  • Autodesk Tandem®
  • Autodesk Workshop XR
  • AutoSpecs®
  • BuildingConnected®
  • ®
  • CAMplete
  • Civil 3D®
  • CIMCO®
  • Dancing Baby, The (image)
  • DWG
  •  (DWG logo)
  • DWG TrueView
  • Eagle®
  • Fabric of Filmmaking®
  • FBX®
  • FeatureCAM®
  • Flame®
  • Flexsim
  • FormIt®
  • Fusion 360®
  • ICMLive®
  • Immediates®
  • Info360®
  • InfoAsset®
  • InfoDrainage®
  • InfoWater®
  • InfoWorks®
  • InfraWorks®
  • Innovyze®
  • Instructables®
  •  (Instructables logo)
  • Inventor®
  • IrisVR®
  • Make Anything®
  • Maya®
  • Moldflow®
  • MotionBuilder®
  • Moxion®
  • Mudbox®
  • Navisworks®
  • Netfabb®
  • PartMaker®
  • Plangrid®
  • ®
  • Plant 3D
  • PowerInspect®
  • PowerMill®
  • PowerShape®
  • Prodsmart
  • Proest®
  • ®
  • Pype®
  • RealDWG®
  • ReCap®
  • Revit LT
  • Revit®
  • Robot Structural Analysis
  • ShotGrid®
  • The Wild®
  • Tinkercad®
  • Tradetapp
  • Truepath
  • Unifi®
  • Upchain
  • Vault
  • VRED®

Commonly Referenced Autodesk Products And Services

THIS IS A "LIVE" DOCUMENT.

The Commonly Referenced Autodesk Products and Services pdf spreadsheet alphabetically lists correctly spelled product names and the correct placement of trademark symbols within each name. Product offerings, names, specifications, or division alignments are subject to change. This document does not reflect all products or services made available by Autodesk.

Please note: product names are not necessarily synonymous with trademarks. The trademark designation and protection apply only to that portion of the product name which is immediately to the left of the ® or ™ symbol.

Examples:

  • With “Autodesk MapGuide®,” the entire name is a fully registered trademark, not "MapGuide" by itself
  • With "Autodesk® Navisworks®," both portions of the name are registered trademarks
  • With “AutoCAD® Architecture,” or "Autodesk® Vault," only the “AutoCAD” or "Autodesk" portions of the product names are registered trademarks
  • With “Autodesk® Pixlr-o-matic™,” the “Autodesk” portion is a registered mark and the “Pixlr-o-matic” portion is a (claimed) trademark.

Guidelines For Use

Company Name

Autodesk, Inc., is our TRADE NAME, or name under which we conduct business, and, when used in that context, never requires the ® or ™ designation. Autodesk, Inc., is a noun. When referring to Autodesk as a company name, with or without the “Inc.,” do not include a trademark designation.

Correct: Autodesk reported shareholder earnings.
Incorrect: Autodesk® reported shareholder earnings.
Correct: Autodesk, Inc. is the world's leading design software company.
Incorrect: Autodesk®, Inc. is the world's leading design software company.
Correct: Get the latest design software tools from Autodesk.
Incorrect: Get the latest design software tools from Autodesk®.

Trademarks are Adjectives

The registered Autodesk trademark is used to distinguish products or other relevant nouns. “Autodesk” when followed by a product name or other noun, such as "software," is a registered trademark and should be designated with the ® (e.g., Autodesk® software).

Do Not Use Trademarks as Nouns
Trademarks are adjectives and should be treated as adjectives, to be followed by the appropriate noun (e.g., software, technology, file, functionality) at least in the first mention in the text of a given piece, and thereafter from time to time throughout the piece. After the first mention of a trademark, continue to treat the mark as an adjective, even if the modified noun (e.g., software, technology, file, functionality) is implied.

Correct: I installed AutoCAD LT® software on my laptop.

Incorrect: I installed AutoCAD LT® on my laptop.

Do Not Use Trademarks as Verbs or Verb Forms

Correct: Use Maya® technology for superb imaging.

Incorrect: Maya-nize your images.

Do Not Use Trademarks as Possessives

Correct: The Autodesk® Revit® interface is user-friendly.

Incorrect: Revit’s® interface is user-friendly; Revit's interface is user-friendly.

Do Not Use Trademarks as Plurals

Correct: Autodesk sold 3,000 licenses of AutoCAD® software yesterday.

Incorrect: Autodesk sold 3,000 AutoCADs yesterday.

Do Not Abbreviate or Make Acronyms Out of Our Trademarks or Product Names that Include Trademarks

Correct: AutoCAD LT® technology is on the cutting edge. Autodesk® 3ds Max® animation software is considered a superstar by game developers.

Incorrect: LT is cutting edge technology. Max is a game development superstar.

Correct: Autodesk MapGuide® Enterprise web-based mapping software extends the value of your map and design tools.

Incorrect: MapGuide web-based mapping software extends the value of your map and design tools.

Correct: Autodesk® Design Suite software offers a great value for users.

Incorrect: ADSK Design Suite software offers a great value for users.

Properly Identify Autodesk Trademarks

Use the ® to indicate Autodesk’s registered trademarks and the ™ to indicate our claimed trademarks. Please make the trademark symbol a superscript (® or ™), when technically feasible, large enough to be clearly legible without benefit of magnification, and position it immediately after the trademark to which it applies (e.g., AutoCAD® Architecture, Autodesk MapGuide®, Autodesk® Flare™, Inventor LT™, Autodesk® Smoke® ).

Trademark Symbol Usage

It is necessary that you include the appropriate trademark symbol, whether ® or ™, with the associated mark only in the first prominent mention on a piece of marketing collateral, including introductory paragraphs, as well as in the first mention in text copy (but not including headlines, headings, or paragraph titles). In a newsletter, include the trademark symbol the first time a mark is mentioned within each article. In a publication consisting of chapters or on websites such as product centers, include the appropriate trademark symbol the first time a mark is mentioned in each chapter, or on each new web page.

As stated above, you need to include the ™ or ® designation only the first time you reference a trademark in a document. However, if you are citing or listing a series of product titles, include the appropriate symbols with each name, e.g., AutoCAD®, AutoCAD® Revit® Architecture Suite, Autodesk® Design Suite, Autodesk® Product Design Suite, Autodesk® 3ds Max®, Autodesk® 3ds Max® Design, etc.

Product Names may Include One or More Trademarks

Please note: product names are not necessarily synonymous with trademarks. The trademark designation and protection apply only to that portion of the product name which is immediately to the left of the ® or ™ symbol.

Examples:
“Autodesk MapGuide®”: the entire name is a fully registered trademark, not "MapGuide" by itself
"Autodesk® Navisworks®": both portions of the name are registered trademarks
“AutoCAD® Architecture” or "Autodesk® Vault": only the respective “AutoCAD” and "Autodesk" portions of the product names are registered trademarks
“Autodesk® Inventor LT™”: the “Autodesk” portion is a registered mark and the “Inventor LT” portion is a (claimed) trademark. For an up-to-date list of our commonly referenced products and services, including their appropriate trademark symbols, refer to the Commonly Referenced Autodesk Products and Services page. Product offerings, names, specifications, or division alignments are subject to change. This document does not reflect all products or services made available by Autodesk.

Multi-Word Trademarks

If “Autodesk” or “AutoCAD” is part of another trademark, include "AutoCAD" or "Autodesk" in all written references to the mark.

Correct: Autodesk MapGuide®
Incorrect: MapGuide®
Correct: Autodesk Streamline®
Incorrect: Streamline®
Correct: AutoCAD LT®
Incorrect: LT® or LT

Communications and Materials that Require Trademark Symbols

It is important that the appropriate™ or ® symbols are included with our trademarks in the following prominent uses: product packaging, labels, product manuals, company or product websites, promotional collateral or brochures, books or other commercial publications, data sheets, and advertisements. Autodesk-authored press releases do not currently require use of trademark symbols within the press release, but it is important that you include an accurate trademark paragraph, including a copyright notice and disclaimer (tradegraph) on all press releases. (See paragraph 8 below.)

Trademark Paragraph and Copyright Notice (Tradegraph)

At the end of the entire communication, collateral material, publication, or other material ("material") or on the copyright notice page of the material that references Autodesk trademarks, include one tradegraph incorporating a list of all applicable trademarks used throughout the material (see below). Do not include the the ® or ™ symbols in the tradegraph, however.

Trademark paragraph, including copyright notice (tradegraph):
For Autodesk-generated materials: “Autodesk, the Autodesk logo, [replace this bracketed text with an alphabetical list of all other Autodesk trademarks mentioned in the material] are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document. © [replace this bracketed text with the calendar year material is/will be published – usually this will be the current calendar year] Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved.”

For third parties who reference Autodesk trademarks:
"Autodesk, the Autodesk logo, AutoCAD* [*if/when mentioned in the pertinent material, followed by an alphabetical list of all other trademarks mentioned in the material] are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries."

Use of Autodesk Trademarks in the Names of Third-Party Products for Use with Autodesk Products

Developers may use an Autodesk trademark (but not a stylized version of any Autodesk mark, and not any product icons) in a referential phrase on your packaging or promotional/advertising materials to describe that your product or service is for use with the referenced Autodesk product, service, or technology, and provided:

Your product or service name is independent from, does not resemble, and does not include an Autodesk mark as part of its name. Your product or service cannot be confusing to or construed by the general public as being an Autodesk product or service.

Your product or service may not be advertised, designed, packaged, or delivered in a way that imitates Autodesk product packaging, advertisements, designs, styles, or color choices.

You correctly use the Autodesk mark in a referential phrase to identify your product’s or service’s compatibility with an Autodesk product or service, such as “compatible with” or “for” (e.g., “for use with Autodesk® 3ds Max® Design software” or “runs on the AutoCAD® platform”). Where you indicate your product’s compatibility with an Autodesk product or service, include the full Autodesk product or service name, with appropriate trademark ™ or registered trademark ® symbols.

Your product or service must be presented in a way that is not false or misleading with regard to the Autodesk product or service you reference.

Your product or service name is more prominent than the Autodesk mark and is visually distinctive from the Autodesk mark.

Your product labels, packaging, advertising, and promotional materials must include a tradegraph (see paragraph 8, above) that correctly attributes all Autodesk trademarks associated with your product or service.

Examples, with appropriate tradegraphs:

Correct: XYZ Company Extension for Autodesk® Revit®
Incorrect: XYZ Revit Extension

Tradegraph: Autodesk and Revit are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., in the USA and other countries.

Correct: Rubicon 3D Modeler for AutoCAD® Software
Incorrect: Rubicon/ACAD 3D Modeler

Tradegraph: AutoCAD is a registered trademark or trademark of Autodesk, Inc., in the USA and other countries.

Any reference you make to any Autodesk product, service, or mark cannot imply Autodesk’s endorsement, sponsorship, or association with you, your company, or your product or service. Your use of the Autodesk name or mark cannot be false, misleading, or derogatory to Autodesk’s brands or corporate reputation.

Domain and Company Names

Unless you are an actual Autodesk corporate entity, or an affiliate with a contractual relationship with Autodesk that specifically authorizes such use, do not use or permit any third party, including channel sales partners, VARs, or others, to use or incorporate Autodesk's trademarks in your or the third party's domain name or company name.

DWG Trademark Guidelines

DWG is the name of Autodesk’s proprietary file format and technology used in AutoCAD® software and related products. Because of the prominence of the DWG name in connection with AutoCAD-based products, and the considerable marketing and sales of AutoCAD products over the years, the DWG name has come to be closely associated with Autodesk. DWG has served and now serves as an Autodesk trademark. Autodesk has never precluded, and does not seek to preclude others from either using .dwg as a file extension or from making software that is compatible with the Autodesk DWG file format. The status of DWG as an Autodesk trademark means, however, that certain uses by others of DWG as a brand, without prior permission from Autodesk, are not permissible.

These are illustrative guidelines on proper use of the name DWG:

You may cite to DWG as a file name in a referential phrase such as "works with DWG files," "for use with DWG files or the DWG file format," or "compatible with the DWG file format.” If you do so, please disclose that DWG is the native file format for Autodesk’s AutoCAD® software and is a trademark of Autodesk, Inc.

Any phrases that references to DWG must be accurate and not misleading.

You should not adopt or use any product, service, or company name that could cause confusion about affiliation with or endorsement by Autodesk. Do not, for example, cite to the DWG name or to any other Autodesk trademark as part of your product, service, or company name.

You should maintain a visual distinction between your company and product name, on the one hand, and DWG or any other Autodesk trademark, on the other. For example, Acme Co.’s “ALPHABETA for use with the DWG format” is permissible.

You should not create or use any logo that includes DWG or any other Autodesk trademark unless your use is pursuant to a written license from Autodesk that expressly grants you such rights. For example, you should not create your own DWG compatibility logo without permission from Autodesk.

You should not use Autodesk’s DWG logo without a license from Autodesk. This is Autodesk's DWG logo:

You should only use Autodesk’s DWG-related trademarks, such as DWG TrueView™ and DWG TrueConvert™, RealDWG™ in compliance with Autodesk’s general trademark guidelines herein.

You should not state or suggest that you have, or are claiming, rights in the DWG name or any other Autodesk trademark.

You should not apply to register as trademarks any names incorporating DWG.

You should not register any Internet domain names incorporating DWG, unless such domain names are not misleading or confusing, and unless you include clear and conspicuous trademark attribution to Autodesk and include the website disclaimer described in paragraph 10 above on the homepage of the corresponding website.

Third-Party Trademarks

When possible, designate third-party trademarks by the ™, if unregistered, and by the ®, if registered. Unless the third party in question has a specific attribution requirement (such as "Academy Award and Oscar are registered trademarks of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences", the tradegraph (see paragraph 8, above) will attribute third-party trademarks by using the statement: “All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.” If you are uncertain about which designation a third-party trademark should have, we recommend looking at its corporate website to see how the company does it.

Notify Us

In the event you see or become aware of any unauthorized or improper use of Autodesk’s trademarks, or if you want additional trademark information, please contact the Autodesk Legal Department: trademarks@autodesk.com