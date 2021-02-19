Developers may use an Autodesk trademark (but not a stylized version of any Autodesk mark, and not any product icons) in a referential phrase on your packaging or promotional/advertising materials to describe that your product or service is for use with the referenced Autodesk product, service, or technology, and provided:

Your product or service name is independent from, does not resemble, and does not include an Autodesk mark as part of its name. Your product or service cannot be confusing to or construed by the general public as being an Autodesk product or service.

Your product or service may not be advertised, designed, packaged, or delivered in a way that imitates Autodesk product packaging, advertisements, designs, styles, or color choices.

You correctly use the Autodesk mark in a referential phrase to identify your product’s or service’s compatibility with an Autodesk product or service, such as “compatible with” or “for” (e.g., “for use with Autodesk® 3ds Max® Design software” or “runs on the AutoCAD® platform”). Where you indicate your product’s compatibility with an Autodesk product or service, include the full Autodesk product or service name, with appropriate trademark ™ or registered trademark ® symbols.

Your product or service must be presented in a way that is not false or misleading with regard to the Autodesk product or service you reference.

Your product or service name is more prominent than the Autodesk mark and is visually distinctive from the Autodesk mark.

Your product labels, packaging, advertising, and promotional materials must include a tradegraph (see paragraph 8, above) that correctly attributes all Autodesk trademarks associated with your product or service.

Examples, with appropriate tradegraphs:

Correct: XYZ Company Extension for Autodesk® Revit®

Incorrect: XYZ Revit Extension

Tradegraph: Autodesk and Revit are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., in the USA and other countries.

Correct: Rubicon 3D Modeler for AutoCAD® Software

Incorrect: Rubicon/ACAD 3D Modeler

Tradegraph: AutoCAD is a registered trademark or trademark of Autodesk, Inc., in the USA and other countries.

Any reference you make to any Autodesk product, service, or mark cannot imply Autodesk’s endorsement, sponsorship, or association with you, your company, or your product or service. Your use of the Autodesk name or mark cannot be false, misleading, or derogatory to Autodesk’s brands or corporate reputation.