Autodesk Terms And Conditions For Consulting Services

Autodesk Standard Consulting Services Terms and Conditions (Effective October 12, 2012)

Terms and Conditions Governing the Provision of Consulting Services– English (pdf - 274Kb)

Terms and Conditions Governing the Provision of Consulting Services – Japanese (pdf - 229Kb)

Special Terms and Conditions for Basic Training and Post-Processor Consulting Services (Effective October 15, 2018)

Autodesk-Delcam Post Processor Services Terms (pdf - 333Kb)

The current terms and conditions that govern delivery of Autodesk consulting services are provided above and apply solely to services that are not covered by a Standard Services Agreement or other bilaterally executed services contract. These Terms and Conditions must be used in conjunction with a standard Autodesk Quote and Order Form.

Advisory Services Terms (Effective July 15, 2019)

The following link takes you to the Advisory Services terms.

https://www.autodesk.com/company/legal-notices-trademarks/access-use/consulting/advisory-services

Implementation Services Terms (Effective Date: December 12, 2019)

The following link takes you to the Implementation Services terms.

https://www.autodesk.com/company/legal-notices-trademarks/access-use/consulting/implementation-services

Token Flex License Implementation Terms (Effective July 2020)

The following takes you to the Token Flex License Implementation terms.

Link

FlexSim Onboarding and Training Terms

The following link takes you to the FlexSim Onboarding and Training terms.

Onboarding and Training