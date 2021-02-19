Link Consent

Autodesk, Inc., (“Autodesk”) gives you consent to provide a link from your website to Autodesk’s website provided that you comply with the following:
- Your link may be a Text Link or you may use the Link-to-Autodesk Logo (provided that you also comply with the Link-to-Autodesk Logo guidelines below).
- You may link to, but not replicate, content contained in Autodesk’s website. You must not create a border environment or browser around content contained in Autodesk’s website.
- Your website must not:
- misrepresent Autodesk's relationship with you or imply that Autodesk is endorsing or sponsoring you, or your content, services, or products;
- present disparaging, misleading, or false information about Autodesk's content, services, or products;
- contain content that could be construed as obscene, libelous, defamatory, pornographic, or inappropriate for all ages;
- use Autodesk's trademarks, logos, trade names, trade dress, or other intellectual property without prior written permission from Autodesk;
- contain materials that would violate any laws.
Any reference to Autodesk, its products, and its website must comply with the Autodesk Trademark Guidelines for Use.
- You acknowledge that Autodesk may immediately terminate this Consent for Linking at any time, without penalty, with or without cause, and with or without notice, in which case you must remove the subject hypertext link to Autodesk’s website within one (1) business day of termination.
- Autodesk will not be liable to you for the content of Autodesk’s website or for links on Autodesk’s website to other websites. AUTODESK SHALL NOT BE LIABLE TO YOU FOR DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES (EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES) SUCH AS, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, LOSS OF REVENUE, SUBSTITUTE GOODS/SERVICES, OR ANTICIPATED PROFITS OR LOST BUSINESS.
- This Consent for Linking is governed by the laws of the State of California, excluding its conflict of laws principles, in the appropriate state court in the County of Marin, California, or federal court in San Francisco, California. This Consent for Linking (and Link-to-Autodesk Logo Guidelines, if applicable) is the entire understanding between the parties relating to the subject matter referenced herein and supersedes all prior or contemporaneous understandings, whether written or oral. You agree to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless Autodesk, and its directors, officers, employees, agents, shareholders, and representatives, from any claim, action, allegation, damages, or liability (including attorney’s fees) arising or relating to your breach of, or negligent acts or omission relating to, your obligations under this Consent for Linking. The foregoing indemnities shall survive expiration or termination of this Consent for Linking. You may not assign this Consent for Linking, in whole or in part, without Autodesk’s prior written permission. You shall have no power or authority to assume or create any obligation or responsibility on behalf of Autodesk nor may you hold yourself out, by implication or otherwise, as holding such power or authority. This Consent for Linking may only be modified, and a party may only waive its rights under this Consent for Linking by a written document executed by you and an authorized signatory of Autodesk. Any failure to enforce any provision of this Consent for Linking will not constitute a waiver thereof or of any other provision hereof. In the event any term of this Consent for Linking is found by any court to be void or otherwise unenforceable, the remainder of this Consent for Linking will remain valid and enforceable as though such term were absent.