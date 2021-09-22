CERTIFICATION

Uplevel your civil engineering skills with AutoCAD and Revit

Accelerate your career with our industry-validated courses and certifications. Gain the skills you need to connect people and data across the entire building lifecycle.

See what our courses have to offer

Learn how to solve challenges, not just how to use a tool. Explore self-paced and data-informed learning options.

  • Woman works with AutoCAD on a tablet in a workshop

    Work with splines

    Learn how to use splines to create a topographic map.

    Sign in to take a quiz

  • Computer rendering of an infrastructure model including a roadway

    Create surface boundaries

    Learn the difference between destructive and non-destructive boundaries, and how to apply them to your surface.

    Sign in to watch the video

  • Woman using software on a computer in an office environment

    Try an exercise

    Practice how to create a new sheet template based on an existing one.

    Sign in to begin learning

Courses curated to help you improve your skills on the job

Our courses help you build industry-validated, in-demand skills that will future-proof your resume.

  • Civil 3D for Infrastructure Design Professional Certification Prep course

    Civil 3D for Infrastructure Design Professional Certification Prep

    Get in-demand skills by learning certification exam topics such as points, parcels, surveying, surfaces, and grading.

    View course details

  • Surface Modeling for Infrastructure Design course

    Surface Modeling for Infrastructure Design

    Learn to create and work with surface objects in this focused course for civil engineers.

    View course details

  • AutoCAD for Design and Drafting Professional Certification Prep course

    AutoCAD for Design and Drafting Professional Certification Prep

    Follow along with lessons, datasets, and exercises to practice and review the exam topics on your own.

    View course details

  • Plan Production and Managing Data for Infrastructure Design course

    Plan Production and Managing Data for Infrastructure Design

    Document your products with ease by learning how to use Civil 3D for your plan productions.

    View course details

Woman using AutoCAD on a computer in an office environment

Start your learning journey today

Explore curated learning content for professionals in civil engineering and construction roles.

Get started

Prove your skills by getting certified

We offer building engineering certifications in AutoCAD and Revit.

View all certifications

See how civil engineers like you are leveling up their careers

"To have that certification there gives you credibility."

"It's a good certification to have that shows that you have experience with the software, which is really important on a day-to-day basis to be able to do things quickly and efficiently. For me, it’s a way to let people know that I have the skills to work in that software and I can help people out in my firm.

I also tend to spend some time on the forums answering questions and everything. There's a pretty good community within Autodesk. To have that certification there gives you credibility."Zachary Jensen, Civil Engineer

Don’t miss these key civil engineering resources

  • Compute rendering of a house design

    Innovation for Affordable Housing

    Habitat for Humanity is trying its hand at 3D printing affordable homes, with the goal of achieving faster, more efficient construction.

    Read the article

  • Illustration of three construction workers at a job site

    What Is Lean Construction?

    This highly collaborative method involves all stakeholders in the production-planning stage, including the tradespeople doing the work.

    View the infographic

  • Cityscape including vegetation and solar panels in the foreground

    Sustainability in Civil Engineering

    Construction can have a major impact on the world’s health. But sustainable construction practices aren’t just good for the planet—they’re also good for business.

    Read the article

  • Construction workers at a skyscraper job site

    Digital Twins in Construction

    What do digital twins mean for the construction industry? Watch the video to learn how intelligent data models can shape the built world.

    Watch the video

Take the next step on your learning path!

Sign up to get updates and information on our new courses, certifications, and learning pathways for civil engineering.

Thank you for your interest.