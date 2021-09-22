"It's a good certification to have that shows that you have experience with the software, which is really important on a day-to-day basis to be able to do things quickly and efficiently. For me, it’s a way to let people know that I have the skills to work in that software and I can help people out in my firm.



I also tend to spend some time on the forums answering questions and everything. There's a pretty good community within Autodesk. To have that certification there gives you credibility." — Zachary Jensen, Civil Engineer