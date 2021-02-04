More than 60,000 people live in the communities of Horgen, Oberrieden, Rüschlikon, and Thalwil on the scenic shores of Lake Zurich. To date, two plants in Horgen and Thalwil have been in operation to treat those communities’ wastewater. Both need to be renovated after about 50 years in operation so that they can withstand further population growth and a sustainable future strategy.

The ARA Zimmerberg association decided on a large-scale plant designed at the Thalwil site, which will be able to treat 800 liters of wastewater per second serving up to 78,000 inhabitants. This is the approximate predicted load for 2050.

The engineering firm Hunziker Betatech AG was commissioned the project. The engineering team used digital modeling with BIM workflows for the feasibility analysis.