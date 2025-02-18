Autodesk Student and Educator Resources

Join the millions of educators and students who choose Autodesk.

Free Autodesk education access for students

Autodesk provides the next generation of Design and Make leaders free access to the same software our customers use, helping students learn the skills they need to prepare them for the jobs of tomorrow.

  • 1 named-user seat
  • Renewable 1-year subscription

Autodesk for students: getting started

Sign up, verify and download

Sign up by choosing the product you need, selecting the student plan and providing a school-issued email address for verification.

 

Select product (US Site)

Invited by teacher or school

Check your school-provided email inbox for an invitation from Autodesk. Or try signing in with your school-provided email address.

 

Sign in

How to sign up and download products

  1. Sign up for Autodesk by selecting your product and plan.
  2. Sign up using your school email.
  3. Confirm eligibility and provide any required documents.
  4. Check your email for status updates.
  5. Complete your Autodesk Account setup via email.
  6. Once verified, you can access your downloads.

How to sign up and download products

  1. Sign up for Autodesk by selecting your product and plan.
  2. Sign up using your school email.
  3. Confirm eligibility and provide any required documents.
  4. Check your email for status updates.
  5. Complete your Autodesk Account setup via email.
  6. Once verified, you can access your downloads.

Get products and create an account for student subscriptions (video: 2:41 min)

Learning resources and tutorials

Explore Autodesk learning (US Site)

Collection

Introduction to engineering design

Students and educators can find essential resources for introduction to engineering design classes.

 

View collection (US Site)

Collection

Architectural design for education

Students and educators can find essential resources for architectural design using Revit, Forma, AutoCAD and 3ds Max.

 

View collection (US Site)

Collection

Construction management for education

Students and educators can find essential resources for Autodesk Construction Cloud.

 

View collection (US Site)

Collection

Introduction to CAD/CAM

Students and educators can find essential resources for introduction to CAD/CAM classes.

 

View collection (US Site)

Showcase your skills with certifications

Woman examining a 3D printed model

Autodesk Certified User (ACU)

For secondary students and non-English speakers in all industries, this certification validates foundational Autodesk software skills.

 

Get certified
Man holding a CNC machined part in front of a Fusion 360 screen model

Design and manufacturing

Prove your skills in CAD, CAM, design-to-manufacture workflows and generative design with these Associate, Professional and Expert certifications.

 

Get certified (US Site)
Two people on a construction site looking at a building rendering on a laptop

Architecture, engineering and construction

Advance your career in architecture, engineering and construction by highlighting your knowledge of CAD and BIM tools.

 

Get certified (US Site)

Unlock your free Autodesk student access

Have more questions about Autodesk student access?

Can you get Autodesk for free as a student?

The education plan gives eligible students and educators free*, one-year, single-user access to Autodesk software for educational purposes. You can access all software available through the Education Community, and access is renewable annually as long as you’re eligible.

How to get student access in Autodesk?

If you're eligible, you can select a product on the Get Products page (US Site) to start the education verification process. Autodesk does verify student and faculty status for Autodesk educational access. Once you’re successfully verified, you can access all software available through the Education Community, and access is renewable annually as long as you’re eligible.

Do university students get AutoCAD for free?

Yes, Autodesk offers eligible university students one-year free* access to Autodesk software and services.

What are the restrictions for Autodesk student licence?

Software and services accessed through the Education plan may be used only for purposes directly related to learning, training and research. They may not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.

How many years is AutoCAD free for students?

The Autodesk Education plan offers one-year free* access to Autodesk software and services for qualifying students and educators. Educational access is renewable annually as long as you are eligible.

How do I activate Autodesk student software for free?

You should have received an email from Autodesk telling you which products your teacher has assigned and where you can download them. The steps to access software are different depending upon whether you have an Autodesk account.
If you have an account, see these instructions.
If you don’t have an account, see these instructions.

See more FAQ

Legal terms and conditions

Free Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions (US Site) of the terms of use and/or other terms that accompany such software or cloud-based services. Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational licence or subscription may be used by eligible (US Site) users solely for Educational Purposes (US Site) and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.

Free Autodesk education access for educators

Educator plan (for classroom use)

Free access for educators at qualified educational institutions.

  • 250 named-user seats
  • Renewable 1-year subscription
  • Invite an entire class or invite individual students

Student plan (for individual use)

Free access for students and educators at qualified educational institutions.

  • 1 named-user seat
  • Renewable 1-year subscription

We make future designers, builders and makers

Autodesk provides the next generation of Design and Make leaders free access to the same software our customers use, helping students learn the skills they need to prepare them for the jobs of tomorrow.

Fusion

Cloud-based CAD, CAM, CAE and PCB software for product design

AutoCAD

Software for 2D and 3D CAD. Subscription includes AutoCAD, specialized toolsets, and apps.

Autodesk CFD Ultimate

Computational fluid dynamics simulation and solid body motion analysis software.

Inventor Professional

Professional-grade product design and engineering tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, visualization and documentation

3ds Max

3D modeling, animation, and rendering software for games and design visualization

Advance Steel

3D modeling software for steel detailing

Alias AutoStudio

Automotive conceptual design, technical surfacing, and visualization.

Arnold

Global illumination rendering software

AutoCAD Architecture

AutoCAD software for Architects, including features for architectural drawing, documentation and schedules, and for automating drafting tasks.

AutoCAD Electrical

AutoCAD for electrical controls designers, purpose-built to create and modify electrical control systems.

AutoCAD LT

Cost-effective 2D CAD software for drafting, drawing, and documentation

AutoCAD LT for Mac

Cost-effective 2D CAD software for drafting, drawing, and documentation

AutoCAD MEP

AutoCAD with features to help you draft, design, and document MEP building systems in an AutoCAD environment.

AutoCAD Map 3D

AutoCAD Map 3D software provides access to GIS and mapping data to support planning, design, and data management.

AutoCAD Mechanical

AutoCAD design and drafting software for manufacturing.

AutoCAD Plant 3D

Enables plant designers to create and edit P&ID’s, 3D models, and extract piping orthographics and isometrics more efficiently and accurately.

AutoCAD Raster Design

AutoCAD Raster Design software helps you easily edit, enhance, and maintain scanned drawings and plans in a familiar AutoCAD environment.

AutoCAD Web

Draft, annotate, and add field data to your drawings online via your web browser or mobile device. Access and edit DWG files, and quickly collaborate with AutoCAD users on designs.

AutoCAD for Mac

Software for 2D and 3D CAD

Autodesk Construction Cloud

Autodesk Construction Cloud's unified solutions connect teams, workflows and data across every stage of construction.

Autodesk Forma

Cloud software that offers powerful, easy-to-use, AI-powered tools for pre-design and schematic design. Making the right decisions in the planning phase has never been easier.

Civil 3D

Civil engineering design and construction documentation

Fabrication CADmep

MEP detailing and fabrication software

Fabrication CAMduct

Fabrication CAMduct helps control ductwork manufacturing production through a combination of innovative tools to more efficiently produce and install building services systems.

Fabrication ESTmep

Fabrication ESTmep helps MEP specialists win more work by creating more accurate, competitive bids based on comprehensive user-defined project factors.

Factory Design Utilities

Conceptualize, plan, and validate manufacturing facilities

Flame

High-performing tools for 3D visual effects, compositing, advanced graphics, color management and more.

Formit Pro

Intuitive 3D sketching app with native Revit interoperability

Fusion with FeatureCAM

Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM gives you access to FeatureCAM Ultimate, PartMaker, Autodesk Fusion, Fusion Team, and HSMWorks.

Fusion with Moldflow Adviser

Thermoplastic injection molding simulation tool for part and mold designers. Optimize designs for molded part manufacturability.​

Grading Optimization for Civil 3D

Civil 3D extension to automate terrain grading design workflows.

HSMWorks Ultimate

Simplify your machining workflow with embedded CAM software for SOLIDWORKS.

InfoDrainage Ultimate

Design and audit drainage systems quickly, easily, and confidently.

InfoWater Pro

Optimize planning, design, and operations of your water distribution network for ArcGIS Users

InfoWorks ICM Ultimate

Model 1D and 2D hydraulic networks quickly, accurately, and collaboratively.

InfoWorks WS Pro

Comprehensive and collaborative water distribution analysis and modeling

InfraWorks

Geospatial and engineering BIM platform for planning, design, and analysis

Inventor CAM Ultimate

Inventor CAM Ultimate is an integrated 2.5- to 5-axis CAD/CAM programming solution for Inventor.

Inventor Nastran

CAD-embedded finite element analysis software

Inventor Nesting

True shape nesting software for Inventor to optimize yield from flat raw material

Inventor Tolerance Analysis

Inventor Tolerance Analysis software is designed to understand the cost impact of dimensional variation.

Maya

3D animation, modeling, simulation, and rendering software for film, games, and TV

Moldflow Adviser Ultimate

Thermoplastic injection molding simulation tool for part and mold designs. Optimize designs for molded part manufacturability.​

Moldflow Insight

Injection and compression molding simulation tools for engineers and analysts. Customized automation tools minimize production delays (includes solver and pre/post processor).

Moldflow Insight Ultimate

Solvers for injection and compression molding simulation tools for engineers and analysts. Customized automation tools minimize production delays.

Moldflow Synergy

Pre and Post processor for Injection and compression molding simulation tools for engineers and analysts.

MotionBuilder

3D character animation software

Mudbox

Digital painting and sculpting software

Navisworks Manage

Integration, analysis, and communication tools help teams coordinate disciplines, resolve conflicts, and plan projects before construction or renovation begins.

Netfabb Premium

Additive manufacturing and design software

Point Layout

Construction layout software. Requires AutoCAD, Revit, or Navisworks

PowerInspect Ultimate

Inspect complex, free-form surfaces across a range of hardware devices

PowerShape Ultimate

Use Powershape Ultimate CAD modeling software to prepare molds, dies and other complex parts for manufacture

Project Explorer for Civil 3D

Civil 3D extension for navigation, interrogation, and reporting on design models.

ReCap Pro

Reality capture and 3D scanning software and services

Revit

Plan, design, construct and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modelling.

Robot Structural Analysis Professional

Advanced BIM-integrated structural analysis and code compliance verification tool

Structural Bridge Design

Structural bridge analysis software

Tinkercad

Simple 3D design and 3D printing app

VRED Professional

3D virtual prototyping software for automotive design

Vault Professional

Advanced enterprise product data management software that connects distributed teams with multisite, multi-CAD collaboration and delivers valuable insights.

Vehicle Tracking

Vehicle swept path analysis software

* includes estimated VAT

Autodesk for educators: getting started

Sign up, verify and download

Sign up by choosing the product and plan you need, and providing a school-issued email address for verification.

 

Select product (US Site)

Invited by administrator or school

Check your school-provided email inbox for an invitation from Autodesk. Or try signing in with your school-provided email address.

 

Sign in

How to sign up and download products

  1. Sign up for Autodesk by selecting your product and plan.
  2. Sign up using your school email.
  3. Confirm eligibility and provide any required documents.
  4. Check your email for status updates.
  5. Complete your Autodesk Account setup via email.
  6. Once verified, you can access your downloads and invite users.

How to sign up and download products

  1. Sign up for Autodesk by selecting your product and plan.
  2. Sign up using your school email.
  3. Confirm eligibility and provide any required documents.
  4. Check your email for status updates.
  5. Complete your Autodesk Account setup via email.
  6. Once verified, you can access your downloads and invite users.

Get products and create an account for educator subscriptions (video: 3:01 min)

Explore teaching and learning resources

Empowering schools around the globe

Connect with experts

Free instructor-led workshops

Autodesk Certified Instructors can help you achieve advanced proficiency in Autodesk software and gain research-based insights. Open to eligible post-secondary educators.

Get help and support

Find help and resources for all your education, learning and training needs.

Unlock your free Autodesk educator access

Industry-validated certifications

Advance your own and your students’ ongoing professional development and prepare for the future of work. Discover the certifications that are right for both educators and students.

Have more questions about educator access for Autodesk software?

How can educators access Autodesk software for their classrooms?

If you’re an educator, you can follow the steps in the educator’s guide to obtain free access to Autodesk software through the Autodesk Education plan. You can get access for yourself and assist your students in getting access.

What are the system requirements for running Autodesk software in an educational setting?

System requirements for using Autodesk software in an educational setting are the same system requirements as using the products elsewhere. Refer to the standard system requirements for the Autodesk product in question.

Is there a cost for educators to use Autodesk software in their courses?

No, there is no cost to use Autodesk software in your courses. The Education plan gives eligible students and educators free* one-year, single-user access to Autodesk software and services for Educational purposes.

How can educators integrate Autodesk tools into their curriculum?

Explore our Educator Learning Resources page (US Site) for teaching and learning resources designed to seamlessly integrate Autodesk products into your classroom. 

What resources are available to help educators learn and teach Autodesk software?

Our Educator Learning Resources page (US Site) provides free resources designed to help you learn and teach Autodesk products. 

Can students use Autodesk software from home, and how do they access it?

Yes, students can use Autodesk software from home through the Autodesk Education plan, and they can access it via Autodesk Account.

Are there any restrictions on using Autodesk educational licences?

Software and services accessed through the Education plan may be used only for purposes directly related to learning, training and research. They may not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.

How can educators stay updated on the latest Autodesk software updates and features?

If you aren’t using browser versions of Autodesk products, set up a process to keep your chosen Autodesk products current on each computer. This is important because some products, such as Autodesk Fusion, are updated every 4-8 weeks and can quickly fall behind. This will ensure the software version students are using on school devices is the same software version they are using on home devices.

Is technical support available for educators using Autodesk software?

Autodesk offers up-and-ready support for education customers to assist with installation and licensing questions. Find out the level of support for your plan.

How can educators connect with the Autodesk Education Community?

Educators can browse available resources here (US Site).

See more FAQ

Legal terms and conditions

Free Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions (US Site) of the terms of use and/or other terms that accompany such software or cloud-based services.  Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational licence or subscription may be used by eligible (US Site) users solely for Educational Purposes (US Site) and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.

Free Autodesk education access for institutions & districts

Autodesk provides the next generation of Design and Make leaders free access to the same software our customers use, helping students learn the skills they need to prepare them for the jobs of tomorrow.

  • 3,000 named-user seats
  • Renewable 3-year subscription
  • Single sign-on (SSO)
  • Invite an entire class or invite individual students

 

Get started (US Site)

How to sign up and download products

  1. Sign up for Autodesk by selecting your product and plan.
  2. Sign up using your school email.
  3. Confirm eligibility and provide any required documents.
  4. Check your email for status updates.
  5. Complete your Autodesk Account setup via email.
  6. Once verified, you can access your downloads and invite users.

How to sign up and download products

  1. Sign up for Autodesk by selecting your product and plan.
  2. Sign up using your school email.
  3. Confirm eligibility and provide any required documents.
  4. Check your email for status updates.
  5. Complete your Autodesk Account setup via email.
  6. Once verified, you can access your downloads and invite users.

Get products and create an account for administrator subscriptions (video: 2:53 min)

Explore deployment resources for school IT administrators

View additional guides

Software for educational institutions

Set up education access for your institution.

 

View guide

Manage users and product access

Overview of account management.

 

View guide

Enable SSO

Set up and manage single sign-on for your institution or district.

 

View guide

Ensuring privacy and security for Autodesk Education users

Admin support for privacy protection

Protecting the privacy of our customers is important to Autodesk. The Autodesk Privacy Statement applies to the data you provide when you register for an Autodesk Account or submit information for Education eligibility. Please consult the Autodesk Privacy Statement for more information on how your personal data is collected, used and disclosed.

Autodesk security

The Autodesk Security framework was designed around industry standards to ensure consistent security practices, enabling us to build secure, run secure and stay secure. We use a combination of process, technology and security controls and collaborate with industry partners to deliver a robust security programme.

Empowering schools around the globe

Unlock your free Autodesk for institutions access

Get help and support

Find help and resources for all your education, learning and training needs.

Have more questions about institution and district access for Autodesk software?

Who is eligible for educational access?

qualified educational institution is one that has been accredited by an authorised governmental agency for the primary purpose of teaching enrolled students, including:

  • Upper primary schools and secondary schools
  • Junior colleges
  • Colleges, universities and technical schools
  • Homeschool programmes that belong to a nationally recognised homeschooling body (or one that’s expressly recognised by a local school governing body as an acceptable alternative to an accredited educational institution)

For more information, see Which institutions qualify?

What are some alternatives if my institution doesn’t qualify?

If your organisation does not qualify for educational access, Autodesk provides alternative options for organisations engaging in activities such as training, certification exam preparation, research or charitable work.

For more information, see Options for organisations that do not qualify.

What’s included with educational access?

Autodesk offers qualified educational institutions access to the same design software used by the world’s leading professionals to help students build the skills and knowledge needed for a successful career. 
 
Educators, lab administrators and IT administrators of qualified educational institutions may obtain on behalf of the educational institution free named-user subscription or multi-user access to any Autodesk software titles available through Autodesk Education Community for access by named students or educators, or installation in classrooms or labs.

For more information, see About access for educational institutions or contact Education Community Support (US Site).

How do I get started managing Autodesk educational software as an administrator?

If you're new to Autodesk, signing up for the Education plan will create your Autodesk account. If you already have an Autodesk account, sign in first to get the best experience.

  1. If you already have an Autodesk account, sign in.
  2. Select the product you need on Education Products Page (US Site).
  3. Next, select the subscription plan that matches your role.
  4. Complete checkout by filling in basic information about your school and yourself. You can only be verified once, so please make sure that all the provided information is accurate.
  5. Once your account information is submitted, you will receive an email to verify your email address. Click the link in the email to activate your account.

For more information, see Get started for educational institutions.

How long does it take to confirm eligibility?

You will not be able to access software until your eligibility is confirmed. Be sure to start the process of confirming your eligibility early enough to make sure that you have access when class starts.

  • If your school is not already listed as a qualified educational institution, it typically takes up to seven days to validate it.

  • If you must upload documentation, it typically takes up to two days to confirm your eligibility. 
     

After your eligibility is confirmed, you will receive one-year free access to Autodesk software and services for our Individual or Classroom plans. Educational access is renewable annually as long as you are eligible. As an IT administrator, your named-user institution subscription plan provides software with a 3-year term or network/multiseat standalone (MSSA) licensing options as a 1-year term.

 
For more information, see Confirm eligibility for educational institutions.

What do I do as an administrator if my access expires?

Institution subscriptions: The subscription will expire three years after the date of acquisition. You can check your expiry date in Autodesk Account Subscriptions & Contracts. Once the subscription expires, generate a new Institution subscription by going to the Education Product Page (US Site) and selecting the product you need. If you have not already re-verified your educational eligibility, you will be prompted to submit information to obtain educational access.

 

The network/multiseat standalone (MSSA) licensing option is offered as a 1-year term. At renewal select a newer version of the product.

How can administrators manage multiple licences for their institution?

Institutions now have greater control to distribute Autodesk software to up to 3,000 students and educators. You can also enable the optional Autodesk SSO to make product access even easier.

What steps should administrators take to ensure compliance with Autodesk's educational licencing agreements?

Administrators who access the Autodesk Education plan should review resources that explain eligibility for the plan, including minimum age requirements and Education terms of use (US Site).

How can administrators distribute Autodesk software to educators and students effectively?

Administrators who subscribe to the IT Administrator (Institution) plan for any Autodesk product will be able to manage up to 3,000 educators and students in their Autodesk Account. They will also have the option to enable Autodesk SSO to make product access even easier.

How can administrators track and report software usage within their institution?

Administrators who subscribe to the IT Administrator (Institution) plan for any Autodesk product can access aggregate or user-level reporting within Autodesk Account.

What are the best practices for integrating Autodesk software with existing IT infrastructure?

Autodesk products can be managed and deployed by starting within Autodesk Account and using available product downloads and resources, which include the ability to configure custom deployment and install packages for your Autodesk software.

Are there specific security considerations for deploying Autodesk software in an educational environment?

Autodesk is committed to building trust with customers. You can learn more about Autodesk's commitment to trust, including security information, here (US Site).

What support options are available for administrators who encounter technical issues with Autodesk software?

Autodesk offers up-and-ready support for education customers to assist with installation and licensing questions. Find out the level of support for your plan.

See more FAQ

Legal terms and conditions

Free Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions (US Site) of the terms of use and/or other terms that accompany such software or cloud-based services. Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational licence or subscription may be used by eligible (US Site) users solely for Educational Purposes (US Site) and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.