You will not be able to access software until your eligibility is confirmed. Be sure to start the process of confirming your eligibility early enough to make sure that you have access when class starts.

If your school is not already listed as a qualified educational institution, it typically takes up to seven days to validate it.

If you must upload documentation, it typically takes up to two days to confirm your eligibility.



After your eligibility is confirmed, you will receive one-year free access to Autodesk software and services for our Individual or Classroom plans. Educational access is renewable annually as long as you are eligible. As an IT administrator, your named-user institution subscription plan provides software with a 3-year term or network/multiseat standalone (MSSA) licensing options as a 1-year term.



For more information, see Confirm eligibility for educational institutions.