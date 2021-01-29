Autodesk MotionBuilder: Bring characters and creatures to life

3D character animation software

Image courtesy of Alireza Akhbari

What is Autodesk MotionBuilder?

MotionBuilder is 3D character animation software used to bring loveable characters and ferocious creatures to life. You can:

  • Capture, edit, and play back complex animations

  • Work faster and more efficiently in an interactive environment

  • Seamlessly exchange data between 3D content creation tools like Maya and 3ds Max

3D character animated in MotionBuilder (video: 5 sec.) Courtesy of Alireza Akhbari

Why use MotionBuilder?

Produce high-quality character animations

Ready-made moves in MotionBuilder empower you to animate 3D characters with ease.

Work in an interactive environment

An artist-friendly and customizable interface enables you to work faster without compromising creativity.

Fine-tune animations quickly

Production editing tools let you manipulate motion capture data and take characters to the next level.

What you can do with Autodesk MotionBuilder

Image courtesy of Alireza Akhbari

Produce realistic character movements

A real-time 3D character engine automatically creates believable movements for biped or human skeletons.

Modify and alter animations quickly

Manipulation tools let you change the position and orientation of a character to create or alter animation.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Which operating system does Autodesk MotionBuilder run on?

Autodesk MotionBuilder can run on Microsoft® Windows® and Linux®. See Autodesk MotionBuilder system requirements (US Site) for details.

What is Autodesk MotionBuilder used for?

Autodesk MotionBuilder is a 3D character animation software with prebuilt moves, that allows you to capture, edit, and play back high-quality animations in an interactive environment.

Who uses Autodesk MotionBuilder?

Autodesk MotionBuilder is used by a variety of professional animation and game studios for its ability to quickly produce high-quality animations.

Which versions of MotionBuilder can I use if I subscribe to the current version?

Your Autodesk MotionBuilder subscription gives you access to install and use the 3 previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.

Can I install MotionBuilder on multiple computers? 

With a subscription to MotionBuilder software, you can install it on up to 3 computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement (US Site) for more information.

How do I convert my MotionBuilder free trial to a paid subscription? 

Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy MotionBuilder here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

How much does a MotionBuilder subscription cost?

The price of an annual MotionBuilder subscription is and the price of a 3-year MotionBuilder subscription is . If you have infrequent users and are interested in a pay-as-you-go option, please visit www.autodesk.com/eu/flex to learn more.

Support and problem solving (US Site)

Find troubleshooting articles and resolve your issue.