How to buy
An Autodesk Account is required to complete an order. If you have an existing Autodesk Account, we recommend that you use the email address and password for that account. All correspondence about your order, subscription benefits, and future product releases are sent to the email address associated with your Autodesk Account.
About administrator accounts
The account you enter during purchase of a software subscription becomes the administrator account. Administrators have the option of using the software or assigning access to another user after purchase. See Managing Users & Permissions for more information.
Here's some guidance on which account sign-in information to use during ordering:
You will receive information about access, download, and activation by email. In most cases, your products are available in your account shortly after purchase. If you don't receive the confirmation or fulfillment email messages within 24 hours of placing your order, check your spam folder or contact support for assistance.
The following troubleshooting tips help eliminate errors you may encounter during checkout:
Ordering assistance
If you're having trouble placing your order online, contact our Customer Care specialists for help with the following:
Autodesk software allows activation as a free trial for a limited number of days for trial purposes. Follow the instructions below to convert your trial to a paid license without the need to download or install additional software:
You can pay with credit cards, PayPal, or direct debit. The Autodesk Sales Team can assist with purchase orders globally.
Autodesk Authorized Resellers may offer similar payment solutions:
Here are some items to check if you encounter payment errors during the check out process::
You may also try with a different card or choose a different payment method. If the issue persists, contact your bank.
We process charges for your order as soon as our systems can complete the order and make your software or services available online. Processing typically takes a few minutes but can take up to 24 hours. Check with your payment provider for information about when charges will post to your account.
Purchases made within the European (EU) English Autodesk Store ‘https://www.autodesk.eu/’ and any other EU country specific site
Autodesk delivers electronic sales from the Republic of Ireland. Autodesk is legally required to charge you Value Added Tax (VAT) according to the calculations you see during your purchase from the European Autodesk Store. This VAT may not be shown as a separate charge during checkout and may instead be included in the product price (VAT inclusive pricing).
Check the validity of your VAT ID and read more about VAT rules at the European Commission Taxation and Customs Union website.
Purchases made within the Autodesk UK store ‘https://www.autodesk.com/uk/’
Autodesk delivers electronic sales from Ireland. Please ensure your VAT ID is valid in order to be charged the correct amount. Autodesk is legally required to charge you Value Added Tax (VAT) according to the calculations you see during your purchase from the UK Store. This VAT may not be shown as a separate charge during checkout and may instead be included in the product price (VAT inclusive pricing).
Check the validity of your VAT ID and read more about VAT rules at the UK Tax Service Government website.
*These policies take effect on subscriptions purchased or renewed starting 16 September 2024 in Europe.
If you choose to not renew your subscription or in cases where payment has not been made on the payment due date, a subscription goes through the following stages: Expired > Suspended > Cancelled. This process starts on the subscription end date or invoice payment due date, whichever is earlier.
What to expect when you go through the expiry process
Stage: Expired
When your subscription moves from Active to Expired for non-renewal or non-payment, action (payment or renewal) is required to prevent the subscription from being suspended.
Stage: Suspended
If you do not renew or make a payment in the Expired stage, your subscription will move to Suspended, which lasts for a subsequent 30 days for annual and multi-year subscriptions or 15 days for monthly subscriptions. Access to your product will be removed but you can still renew or reactivate your subscription in the Suspended stage and return access to your product.
Stage: Cancelled
Cancelled subscriptions cannot be renewed or reactivated. For product access, you’ll need to purchase a new subscription. If your subscription was cancelled due to non-payment of Net payment terms, you might need to use a different payment method and pre-payment for future orders might be required.
Functionality in each stage:
|
|
Active
|
Expired
|
Suspended
|
Cancelled
|
Product Access
|
All functions active
|
All functions active
|
No access
|
No access
|
User Management
|
All functions active
|
All functions active
|
Assignments preserved
|
Assignments deleted
|
Downloads & Uploads
|
All functions active
|
Upgrades not allowed
|
No access
|
No access
|
Reporting Insights
|
All functions active
|
No access
|
No access
|
No access
|
Product Support
|
All functions active
|
Self Help
|
Self Help
|
Self Help
*Please note that the shutoff process does not apply to the following offerings, and they will lose product access when expired; Autodesk BIM Collaborate, Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro, Autodesk Build 500, Autodesk Build 5000, Autodesk Build Unlimited, Autodesk Docs, Autodesk Takeoff & Autodesk Workshop XR.
Please note that all newly purchased or renewed 3-year subscriptions on or starting 16 September 2024 will be billed in three (3) annual instalments. The first payment is due at the time of the transaction or renewal, the second payment is due on the first anniversary date and final payment is due on the second anniversary date.
You can switch product when you enter the renewal window, 90 days prior to your renewal date. The switch will take effect on your renewal date. Please check with your partner if your needs have changed.
Prior to 16 September 2024, only some subscriptions can use the self-serve switch term function in Autodesk account. Any term changes will take effect at your next renewal date.
Starting 16 September 2024, all new subscriptions and those that have renewed will be able to switch term via self-serve in account or through a quote. Any term changes will take effect at your renewal date.
Same product
New product
Extension to align existing subscriptions
Please note the following guidelines regarding extensions when aligning existing subscriptions:
You can find your renewal or expiry date in your order confirmation and in your Autodesk account.
If auto-renew is off, the expiry date is based on the time zone where the subscription was purchased. If auto-renew is on, the renewal date is the day after the expiry date.
Purchasing a subscription via a quote from a partner will be available starting 16 September 2024.
Purchasing Flex via a quote from a partner is currently available.
Paying for subscription orders using Net payment terms starts 16 September 2024.
Paying for Flex orders using Net payment terms is currently available.
In order to purchase Autodesk products in the new buying process, most customers will need to set up Autodesk as a vendor in your system. Please check with your procurement department.
During checkout, you can add the email address for the person in your organisation authorised to receive and pay emailed invoices.
You can save up to five payer emails for each Net payment term invoice. These payers receive invoices and notifications and are responsible for payment. Go to your Autodesk account, select Invoices and Credit Memos, and then select Manage Payers below the payer number to enter or change email addresses.
To receive a full refund for a monthly subscription, you must return it within 15 days of the initial purchase or renewal date.
For a refund on maintenance plans and annual or 3-year subscriptions, you must initiate the return within 30 days of the purchase or renewal date.
This policy applies only to purchases and renewals of subscriptions and maintenance plans purchased directly from Autodesk. This policy doesn’t apply to any other products, services, or offerings. Examples of offerings to which the policy doesn’t apply include, but aren’t limited to, the following: consulting services, platform subscriptions (such as Autodesk Forge), extra territory rights, cloud credits, and membership or similar fees.
Visit returns and refunds to contact us and request a refund. Specify your preferred contact option and your order information to help us issue your refund quickly.
Return policies for subscription and subscription renewal charges from third-party retailers or authorized Autodesk resellers can vary. Contact your seller directly for information about return policies. You can find this information in Autodesk Account.