Help with buying

Find answers to your questions about buying with Autodesk.

Shopping and Delivery

Selecting an account during ordering

An Autodesk Account is required to complete an order. If you have an existing Autodesk Account, we recommend that you use the email address and password for that account. All correspondence about your order, subscription benefits, and future product releases are sent to the email address associated with your Autodesk Account.

  • To sign in to an existing account: Enter your Autodesk Account email address and password. Click Forgot to reset your password.
  • To create an account: Enter an email address and password during ordering. The billing information you enter is used for your profile. Visit accounts.autodesk.com to edit your profile after placing an order.
  • To create a password: Enter a password with a minimum of 8 characters that contains at least one letter and one number. The password also must contain at least 3 unique characters.

 

About administrator accounts

 

The account you enter during purchase of a software subscription becomes the administrator account. Administrators have the option of using the software or assigning access to another user after purchase. See Managing Users & Permissions for more information.

Here's some guidance on which account sign-in information to use during ordering:

  • Purchaser is the user: If you subscribe to Autodesk software and intend to use it yourself, use or create a personal account during purchase.
  • Purchaser is not the user: Use or create an administrator account to purchase and manage all the subscription software for your organization. You can invite users and assign products to them, or your users can visit accounts.autodesk.com and create personal accounts without buying software. You can then use the user email accounts to grant access to download and use the software.

Order confirmation and communications

You will receive information about access, download, and activation by email. In most cases, your products are available in your account shortly after purchase. If you don't receive the confirmation or fulfillment email messages within 24 hours of placing your order, check your spam folder or contact support for assistance.

  • Order confirmation email. Contains your order number. Print or save this message as a record of your purchase. (In some cases, you may receive a second email.)

Troubleshooting ordering errors

The following troubleshooting tips help eliminate errors you may encounter during checkout:

  • Place separate orders: You may get an error if you combine different product license types or terms in the same order. Place separate orders for each product type or subscription term.
  • Restart your browser: Closing and restarting your web browser may solve issues with web-based applications.
  • Clear cache and browsing data: Data from previous visits can cause problems when you order.
  • Try a different browser: If other troubleshooting options don't work, try using another web browser.

 

Ordering assistance

 

If you're having trouble placing your order online, contact our Customer Care specialists for help with the following:

  • Placing an order
  • Selecting the software you need
  • Understanding subscription options
  • Accessing your software and services after purchase

Ordering after a free trial

Autodesk software allows activation as a free trial for a limited number of days for trial purposes. Follow the instructions below to convert your trial to a paid license without the need to download or install additional software:

  1. Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or purchase online at https://www.autodesk.com/uk/products.
  2. Enter the same Autodesk ID/email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial and follow the on-screen instructions to complete your order.
  3. Click the arrow next to the product name in Products & Services to expand the product details and view activation information.
  4. Use your Autodesk account credentials (i.e. email and password) to sign in. For more information, refer to: Access with Autodesk ID-based subscription (sign in)
  5. Restart your software.
See more FAQ

Payment

Payment options

You can pay with credit cards, PayPal, or direct debit. The Autodesk Sales Team can assist with purchase orders globally.

Autodesk Authorized Resellers may offer similar payment solutions:

Changing a bank card

  • For an existing subscription
    Log into your Autodesk Account at manage.autodesk.com.
    There are two places you can manage your payment methods.
    1. Under Billings and Orders, click on Subscriptions and Contracts. From the list of software, click on the subscription associated with the bank card you want to change.
      • In the individual subscription view, click Edit under your payment info
      • In this view, you can edit the billing address and expiration date. If the card number has changed, add the card as a new card
      • If you want to add a new card or change to a new payment such as Paypal or direct debit, click Change Payment Method
    2. Under Billing and Orders, click on Payment Methods
      • Here you can see all your payment methods in one place and make changes across subscriptions. You can edit, delete or change the payment method associated with each subscription.
  • For a new subscription
    • For a new subscription, you can use a payment method already saved in your account or you can add a new card or payment method as part of the checkout process.
    • If you're not sure whether the information for an existing card is current, re-enter it as a new card.
  • If you purchased through a sales representative
    • Log in to order lookup page
    • Using your order ID, click on Manage Renewal
    • Edit payment information
 

Troubleshooting payment errors

Here are some items to check if you encounter payment errors during the check out process::

  • Card number and expiration date: For security reasons, you cannot view or edit new or existing card information after you enter it during check out. You can try entering the card information again as a new payment method by selecting Add Card. Verify that the card number and expiration date are correct.
  • Name and billing address: Verify that the name and billing address match the address on record with your payment provider. You can review and edit these items in the cart.
  • Purchase limits: Some banks place a limit on how much you can spend on an individual purchase or in a single day. Even if you have funds available, your bank may not authorize the charge. Call your bank and ask them to authorize the charge or get information about their online purchase policies.
  • Credit card authentication: When saving your credit card details, you may be required by your bank to validate your identity as an additional security measure. If you have trouble with the Two-Factor Authentication process, please verify your card details and try to go through the process again.

You may also try with a different card or choose a different payment method. If the issue persists, contact your bank.

  • Payment error upon renewal: If you encounter a payment error on your renewal please either edit you current payment method or add a new payment method according to the directions under "Changing a Bank Card".

Processing online payments

We process charges for your order as soon as our systems can complete the order and make your software or services available online. Processing typically takes a few minutes but can take up to 24 hours. Check with your payment provider for information about when charges will post to your account.

Paying taxes and fees

Purchases made within the European (EU) English Autodesk Store ‘https://www.autodesk.eu/’ and any other EU country specific site

 

Autodesk delivers electronic sales from the Republic of Ireland. Autodesk is legally required to charge you Value Added Tax (VAT) according to the calculations you see during your purchase from the European Autodesk Store. This VAT may not be shown as a separate charge during checkout and may instead be included in the product price (VAT inclusive pricing).

 

  • How we calculate VAT: All customers are charged VAT for their country of residence at the applicable standard domestic rate.
  • VAT exemptions: Companies located outside the Republic of Ireland who enter a VAT number that can be validated during purchase are not charged VAT and must self-account for VAT in accordance with EU VAT law. All companies located in the Republic of Ireland, even those with a valid VAT ID, are charged Republic of Ireland VAT. If your VAT ID cannot be validated, you can proceed with your purchase and may be able to apply for reimbursement with your local VAT authorities.

Check the validity of your VAT ID and read more about VAT rules at the European Commission Taxation and Customs Union website.

 

Purchases made within the Autodesk UK store ‘https://www.autodesk.com/uk/

 

Autodesk delivers electronic sales from Ireland. Please ensure your VAT ID is valid in order to be charged the correct amount. Autodesk is legally required to charge you Value Added Tax (VAT) according to the calculations you see during your purchase from the UK Store. This VAT may not be shown as a separate charge during checkout and may instead be included in the product price (VAT inclusive pricing).

 

  • How we calculate VAT: All customers are charged VAT in accordance with the UK law.

Check the validity of your VAT ID and read more about VAT rules at the UK Tax Service Government website.

See more FAQ

The New Buying Experience

*These policies take effect on subscriptions purchased or renewed starting 16 September 2024 in Europe.

Purchasing new subscriptions starting 16 September 2024

  • Starting 16 September 2024, you can purchase subscriptions with Autodesk in a new way.
  • In this new buying process, you can purchase digitally direct from Autodesk.com/uk, find an Autodesk Partner (US Site) or work with your existing preferred partner.
  • Your partner will provide a quote but the actual transaction happens directly between Autodesk and you, the customer.
  • Most customers will need to set up Autodesk as a vendor to take advantage of this new way to buy. Please verify with your procurement department.

Renewing subscriptions starting 16 September 2024

  • Prior to 16 September 2024, you can renew existing subscriptions as you do today.
  • Starting 16 September 2024 you can renew subscriptions with Autodesk in a new way. Your partner can provide a quote to you and continue to be involved in the renewal phase except for the actual renewal payment transaction--which happens directly between you (the customer) and Autodesk.
  • Early renewal may be available 90 days prior to your renewal date via your partner or in Autodesk account, depending on the type of subscription.
  • Digital direct subscriptions purchased at Autodesk.com, with auto-renew on, will continue to renew as they do today. No action is needed.
  • Starting 16 September 2024, all renewed and newly purchased subscriptions will automatically renew unless you turn off auto-renew in Autodesk account.

New subscription expiry process for subscriptions or Flex tokens purchased or renewed starting 16 September 2024

If you choose to not renew your subscription or in cases where payment has not been made on the payment due date, a subscription goes through the following stages: Expired > Suspended > Cancelled. This process starts on the subscription end date or invoice payment due date, whichever is earlier.

 

What to expect when you go through the expiry process

 

Stage: Expired

When your subscription moves from Active to Expired for non-renewal or non-payment, action (payment or renewal) is required to prevent the subscription from being suspended.

 

Stage: Suspended

If you do not renew or make a payment in the Expired stage, your subscription will move to Suspended, which lasts for a subsequent 30 days for annual and multi-year subscriptions or 15 days for monthly subscriptions. Access to your product will be removed but you can still renew or reactivate your subscription in the Suspended stage and return access to your product.

 

Stage: Cancelled

Cancelled subscriptions cannot be renewed or reactivated. For product access, you’ll need to purchase a new subscription. If your subscription was cancelled due to non-payment of Net payment terms, you might need to use a different payment method and pre-payment for future orders might be required.

 

Functionality in each stage:

 

 

Active

Expired

Suspended

Cancelled

Product Access

All functions active      

All functions active

No access

No access

User Management

All functions active

All functions active

Assignments preserved

Assignments deleted

Downloads & Uploads

All functions active

Upgrades not allowed      

No access

No access

Reporting Insights

All functions active

No access

No access

No access

Product Support

All functions active

Self Help

Self Help

Self Help

 

*Please note that the shutoff process does not apply to the following offerings, and they will lose product access when expired; Autodesk BIM Collaborate, Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro, Autodesk Build 500, Autodesk Build 5000, Autodesk Build Unlimited, Autodesk Docs, Autodesk Takeoff & Autodesk Workshop XR.

Multi-Year Billed Annually for subscriptions purchased or renewed starting 16 September 2024

Please note that all newly purchased or renewed 3-year subscriptions on or starting 16 September 2024 will be billed in three (3) annual instalments. The first payment is due at the time of the transaction or renewal, the second payment is due on the first anniversary date and final payment is due on the second anniversary date.

Switch Product for subscriptions purchased or renewed starting 16 September 2024

You can switch product when you enter the renewal window, 90 days prior to your renewal date. The switch will take effect on your renewal date. Please check with your partner if your needs have changed.

Switch Term

Prior to 16 September 2024, only some subscriptions can use the self-serve switch term function in Autodesk account. Any term changes will take effect at your next renewal date.

 

Starting 16 September 2024, all new subscriptions and those that have renewed will be able to switch term via self-serve in account or through a quote. Any term changes will take effect at your renewal date.

Co-Term for subscriptions purchased or renewed starting 16 September 2024

Same product

  • Starting 16 September 2024, seats added to existing subscriptions will be co-termed and prorated to the existing subscription’s renewal date. Seat reductions will continue to take effect upon renewal.
  • When co-terming to a multi-year subscription, your first billing will be prorated to the multi-year subscription’s anniversary date. Any additional billings will be due on each of the remaining anniversary dates.

New product

  • If you would like to purchase a new product subscription and have it aligned to an existing subscription of a different product, please contact your partner (US Site) for a quote.

 

Extension to align existing subscriptions

  • If you have two or more subscriptions that you would like to align to the same renewal date, please contact your partner (US Site).

    Please note the following guidelines regarding extensions when aligning existing subscriptions:

    • Extensions to align subscription can be done in the renewal window.
    • When extending a subscription, the subscription must align to a subscription with future end date. Backdating is not permitted nor are refunds given.

  • An annual subscription can be extended up to 15 months from the transaction date or 12 months from the subscription end date.
  • To extend an annual subscription beyond 12 months, first switch the term to a 3-year during the renewal window.
  • A 3-year subscription can be extended up to 39 months from the transaction date or 36 months from the subscription end date.

Prorations

  • When transacting a purchase that requires proration such as co-terming or extensions, daily proration will be used.
  • Daily proration is based on the standard number of days per term, as follows:
    • 30 days for monthly
    • 365 days for annual
    • 1095 days for multi-year (3 years)
  • Please note that we do not adjust for leap years.

  • The calculation for daily proration is as follow:
    • The Subscription Rate Plan (SRP) divided by the standard number of days of the term will equate to the daily rate of the subscription.
    • Once you have the daily rate, you can determine the total prorated price by multiplying the daily rate by the number of days being purchased.

  • Please note that the prorated price does not include any applicable taxes. Extensions can be transacted in the 90-day renewal window.

Time zone-based renewal and expiration dates starting 16 September 2024

You can find your renewal or expiry date in your order confirmation and in your Autodesk account.

If auto-renew is off, the expiry date is based on the time zone where the subscription was purchased. If auto-renew is on, the renewal date is the day after the expiry date.

  • Example: You purchase an annual subscription 6/10/2024. If auto-renew is turned off, your expiry date and time will be 6/9/2025 at 23:59:59 GMT. If auto-renew is turned on, your renewal date will be 6/10/2025 00:00:00 GMT.
See more FAQ

Purchase via a Quote

Purchasing a subscription via a quote from a partner will be available starting 16 September 2024.

Purchasing Flex via a quote from a partner is currently available.

How to buy a subscription via a quote

  • Purchasing directly from Autodesk via a quote from a partner will begin 16 September 2024
  • In this new buying process for subscriptions, your partner will provide a quote and continue to work with you, but the actual payment transaction happens directly between you (the customer) and Autodesk.
  1. The purchaser will receive an email notification that the quote is ready to review. It will contain the quote number, expiry date and total price including applicable discounts.
  2. Accept the quote and click the “Buy“ button in the email to purchase.
  3. Set us up as a vendor to pay directly to Autodesk

Watch video (3:52 min.)

How to buy Flex tokens via a quote

  • Buying Flex tokens via a quote is already available.
  1. Start by using the Flex estimator, decide on a token amount and contact your partner to request a quote.
  2. The purchaser will receive an email notification that the quote is ready to review. It will contain the quote number, expiry date and total price including applicable discounts.
  3. Accept the quote and click the “Buy“ button in the email to purchase.
  4. Set us up as a vendor to pay directly to Autodesk

How to generate a quote

  • To generate a quote, you can find a new partner (US Site) or work with your existing preferred partner.
  • The purchaser will receive an email notification that the quote is ready to review. It will contain the quote number, quote expiry date and total price including estimated applicable taxes and discounts.
  • Review the quote and click the “Buy“ button in the quote to purchase.
  • Prices on the quote are valid until the expiry date shown.
  • Most customers will need to set up Autodesk as a vendor to take advantage of this new way to buy. Please verify with your procurement department.

Renewing via a Quote

How to renew via a quote

  • To renew via a quote, you can find a new partner (US Site) or work with your existing preferred partner.
  • The purchaser will receive an email notification that the quote is ready to review. It will contain the quote number, quote expiry date and total renewal price including estimated applicable taxes and discounts.
  • Review the quote and click the “Buy“ button in the quote to purchase.
  • Prices on the quote are valid until the expiry date shown.
  • Most customers will need to set up Autodesk as a vendor to take advantage of this new way to buy. Please verify with your procurement department.

Paying by Invoice

Paying for subscription orders using Net payment terms starts 16 September 2024.

 

Paying for Flex orders using Net payment terms is currently available.

 

In order to purchase Autodesk products in the new buying process, most customers will need to set up Autodesk as a vendor in your system. Please check with your procurement department.

How to Purchase via Invoice

  • When you convert your quote and submit your order, you can select a payment option, including pay by invoice.
  • Please follow the steps in checkout to enter payer information.

How to Renew via invoice

  • Starting 16 September 2024, you can change your payment method to pay by invoice for your renewal.
  • Payer information must exist during order placement to change your payment method to pay by invoice. If within the renewal window, please follow the steps in checkout and choose pay by invoice as your payment method. If you haven't added payer information, please choose to renew via quote, which will allow you to add the information and then pay by invoice.

Troubleshooting Errors

  • “Insufficient credit“ error
    • Your Net payment terms will not cover your order or you have too many open invoices.
    • Please email us at CFS-EMEA@autodesk.com to increase your Net payment terms or pay down invoices.
    • Once resolved, you will need to re-access the quote page to complete your order and pay by invoice. It can take up to 15 minutes for the quote to reappear.
  • “Past due balance“ error
  • “Email doesn’t match“ error
    • Please validate that you have obtained the correct Customer Number and the correct Payer email address from your Accounts Payable or Procurement department.
    • Your Customer Number is also available on previous invoices.
    • If you are unsuccessful locating the above, please contact support to resolve.

How to Pay invoices

  • If you select to pay by invoice you’ll receive an invoice from Autodesk via email.
  • Click the link in the attached invoice PDF which brings you to Invoices and Credit Memos in your Autodesk Account. Here you can see your open and paid invoices, as well as your credit memos and cash balances.
  • You can pay a single invoice or select multiple invoices to pay.
  • When you click the “Pay“ button, multiple payment options appear including credit card, Paypal, direct debit, bank transfer, credit memos and cash balance.
  • Within several minutes after payment, invoices should appear in the Invoices and Credit Memos paid invoices view.

Watch video (3:23 min.)

Adding a payer in checkout

During checkout, you can add the email address for the person in your organisation authorised to receive and pay emailed invoices. 

Managing payers in Autodesk account

You can save up to five payer emails for each Net payment term invoice. These payers receive invoices and notifications and are responsible for payment. Go to your Autodesk account, select Invoices and Credit Memos, and then select Manage Payers below the payer number to enter or change email addresses.

Returns and Refunds

Return Policy

Subscription orders placed directly with Autodesk

To receive a full refund for a monthly subscription, you must return it within 15 days of the initial purchase or renewal date.

For a refund on maintenance plans and annual or 3-year subscriptions, you must initiate the return within 30 days of the purchase or renewal date.

This policy applies only to purchases and renewals of subscriptions and maintenance plans purchased directly from Autodesk. This policy doesn’t apply to any other products, services, or offerings. Examples of offerings to which the policy doesn’t apply include, but aren’t limited to, the following: consulting services, platform subscriptions (such as Autodesk Forge), extra territory rights, cloud credits, and membership or similar fees.

Visit returns and refunds to contact us and request a refund. Specify your preferred contact option and your order information to help us issue your refund quickly.

Orders placed with a retailer or Autodesk reseller

Return policies for subscription and subscription renewal charges from third-party retailers or authorized Autodesk resellers can vary. Contact your seller directly for information about return policies. You can find this information in Autodesk Account.

Flex Token Orders Placed Directly with Autodesk

For a refund on Flex token orders, you must initiate the return within 30 days of the purchase date.