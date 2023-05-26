Terms of Use

Standard

Standard Plan Benefits may include any of the following, as described herein:



Standard Support

Insights and Recommendations

Usage Reports

SSO

Previous Versions

Virtualization , and

, and Viewers

Standard Support

Autodesk will provide Standard support in English to an Authorized User whom You have designated to submit support requests and receive technical support for Your Offerings (a “Support User"), though other languages may be available on request. Administrators may qualify as Support Users for select Plan Benefits.

Autodesk will provide Standard Support via web, email, or other modes as described below. Support requests are prioritized by severity level as reasonably determined by Autodesk. Autodesk is not obligated to provide technical support to Viewers, for Trial Versions or previous versions of Offerings, for incidents caused by computer hardware not supplied by Autodesk, third party software not supplied or specified by Autodesk, inadequate training of Your Authorized Users on use of the Offerings (excluding Trial Versions), or use of Offerings (excluding Trial Versions) in a manner inconsistent with these Terms or the General Terms.

Your Support Users must submit a valid support request unless otherwise directed by Autodesk in writing (e.g., via Your Autodesk Account). To submit a valid support request, Your Support Users must: (a) provide Autodesk with any information reasonably requested by Autodesk to provide support; (b) follow all instructions and perform any preliminary troubleshooting or problem analysis procedures made available by Autodesk; and (c) implement any fixes, corrections, or workarounds recommended by Autodesk. Autodesk may engage third parties to assist in the delivery of technical support under Autodesk’s direction.

Standard Support via Web or Email. Web or email support will be provided to Your Support Users, as applicable, during the available support hours set forth in the table below, except that web support may be temporarily unavailable during scheduled system maintenance. Autodesk’s web support-related communications will generally be posted to Autodesk Account, and Your Support Users will be notified of the posting of the information by email. In Autodesk’s discretion, Your Support Users may also be contacted by email or telephone for specific incidents.

Autodesk will use commercially reasonable efforts to respond to web or email support requests within one (1) business day during the applicable support workweek for each Autodesk business region as shown in the table below. For certain Offerings, the applicable local support hours may be those for a specific region or country, irrespective of the region or country in which the support request originates.

Hours available for Standard Support via Web or Email Asia-Pacific Region Americas Region EMEA Region Applicable Support Workweek Monday through Friday SGT (UTC+8), excluding regional holidays Monday through Friday, EST/EDT (UTC -5/UTC -4), excluding regional holidays Monday through Friday, CET/CEST (UTC +1/UTC +2), excluding regional holidays

Standard Support via Other Modes. Autodesk may offer support via other modes beyond web and email from time to time (for example, online chat, request a callback, schedule a call, support for APIs provided via Autodesk Developer Network, remote desktop troubleshooting, or access to curated technical support resources, including articles, videos, and similar content). Modes of support may differ depending on Your Offering. Additional terms may apply to these modes of support, including but not limited to conditions relating to technical requirements. Not all modes of support will be available in every region or every language.

Adoption Support. Autodesk may also provide deployment, set up, or adoption assistance for selected Offerings in its sole discretion. Additional fees and other terms and conditions may apply to these services. Not all modes of adoption support will be available in every region or every language.

Insights and Recommendations

Autodesk may provide You with general advice and direction, information, recommendations, insights, estimates, projections, and opinions in connection with Your Offerings. Such guidance and information are provided for informational and general discussion purposes only and do not constitute specific advice; guarantee any business, financial, or other outcome; or create a binding agreement with Autodesk. You must conduct your own independent analysis and assessment before acting on any of the guidance or information provided.

Usage Reports

You may elect to enable Usage Reports. With Usage Reports, Your Administrators can generate reports showing Subscription usage by Authorized User, by Subscription, on a specified frequency. Your use of Usage Reports is subject to the following conditions:

Data Collection and Use. You understand that Autodesk has the capability to monitor use of an Offering by collecting Authorized User usage data on an ongoing basis during the Offering Term. When Your Administrator enables Usage Reports and requests a report, Autodesk will process this data to generate the reports described in this Usage Reports section, maintain, improve and/or deliver the Offering and related Offering Benefits, and assist You or Your reseller with sizing and quoting renewals and true up. Collectively, the foregoing is referred to as the “ Data Collection and Use Purposes ”.

You understand that Autodesk has the capability to monitor use of an Offering by collecting Authorized User usage data on an ongoing basis during the Offering Term. When Your Administrator enables Usage Reports and requests a report, Autodesk will process this data to generate the reports described in this Usage Reports section, maintain, improve and/or deliver the Offering and related Offering Benefits, and assist You or Your reseller with sizing and quoting renewals and true up. Collectively, the foregoing is referred to as the “ ”. Consents and Permissions. You are responsible for compliance with all requirements under the applicable privacy, data protection and employment laws related to such collection and use of personal data of Your Authorized Users, whether employees, independent contractors, or otherwise, including any applicable requirements related to notice, consent, transfer (including cross-border transfer), disclosure and use, particularly related to the collection and use of data for the Data Collection and Use Purposes. Without limiting the foregoing, You are specifically responsible for notifying Authorized Users of and/or obtaining their valid consent to collection and use of personal data for the Data Collection and Use Purposes where required.



Autodesk also may share insights and recommendations based on the usage data with Your Administrators for You to assess and evaluate independently.

SSO

SSO, or single sign-on, enables Your Authorized Users to have federated access to Your Offerings and related Offering Benefits.

Autodesk will provide You with onboarding materials and instructions to enable You to register and configure SSO for Your domain. You are responsible for implementing SSO for Your organization. Once the registration and configuration process is completed, when Your Authorized Users seek to sign in to Your Offering using Autodesk’s sign-in process, they will be directed to Your entity sign-in process where they will enter their entity credentials (e.g., their enterprise email and password).

Previous Versions

The General Terms generally require You to uninstall previous versions of Software when You install a new version of that Software, but the previous version right as described in this section (the “Previous Version Right”) create an exception to such requirement. The Previous Version Right is available for Single User Offerings and Multi User Offerings only. Your use of previous versions of the Software is subject to the same scope of use and restrictions (e.g., license type, license version, and license quantity) as the current version of the Software.



For Single User Offerings, You may install and non-concurrently access eligible previous versions of the Software.

For Multi User Offerings, Authorized Users are permitted to concurrently install and access the current version and eligible previous versions of the Software so long as such use in the aggregate does not exceed the total number of seats permitted by Your Multi User subscription.

Autodesk is not obligated to provide You with electronic or physical media, authorization codes, or activations for any previous version. Installation of and access to any previous version is subject to the terms and conditions that apply to such previous version. If Autodesk provides You with ancillary products that enhance or supplement the previous version, installation and access to such ancillary products are subject to the terms and conditions that accompany such ancillary products and the terms and conditions that apply to the previous version that the ancillary product is intended to enhance or supplement. You must follow the processes and policies, if any, set out from time to time by Autodesk to request and obtain previous versions. If Your subscription expires or otherwise terminates, Your rights to use all previous versions covered by that subscription terminate, and You must immediately uninstall and stop accessing such previous versions.

Eligibility. Eligible previous versions are listed on the Previous Versions List, available here: https://www.autodesk.com/support/account/manage/versions/previous-versions. Generally, but not always, the Previous Version Right is limited to the three (3) previous versions most recently preceding the current version. Typically, when a new version of Software is released, (a) the Previous Versions List is updated; (b) the new version becomes the current version; (c) the former current version becomes the most recent previous version; and (d) the former oldest previous version is removed from the list.

You may use any previous versions on the Previous Versions List plus any previous version that You received from Autodesk and still have in Your possession (either in the form of a media kit for that version or a downloaded copy of that version) that was either (i) the current version, or (ii) a listed previous version when You received it but was subsequently removed from the list.

If You purchase a Switched Subscription, and the Software from Your original subscription is also included in Your Switched Subscription, You may continue to use the current version and any previous versions You were eligible to use prior to switching of the original subscription Software, as previous versions to the Software are included with Your new Switched Subscription. If, however, the Software included in Your original subscription is not also included in Your new Switched Subscription, You may not continue to use the current or any previous versions of the original subscription Software and instead must uninstall and destroy all versions of the original subscription Software within sixty (60) days after You install Your new Switched Subscription Software. Autodesk may require You to provide proof that any original subscription Software required to be uninstalled and destroyed under this section has been uninstalled and destroyed and/or conduct an audit as provided in the General Terms.

Examples

To help illustrate the Previous Version Right, Autodesk offers the following examples:

Single User Example. In 2013 You purchase two (2) Single User subscriptions to the then-current version of AutoCAD, AutoCAD 2013. At the time of purchase, AutoCAD 2012, 2011 and 2010 are listed as eligible previous versions on the Previous Versions List. Authorized User #1 downloads and installs previous versions for 2012, 2011 and 2010 and each new version as it becomes available (e.g., AutoCAD 2014, 2015, etc.). Authorized User #2 downloads no previous versions but does install each new version as it becomes available. Both subscriptions are renewed annually. Then, in 2018, Your business needs grow, and You purchase a third Single User subscription to AutoCAD 2018. At the time of the new purchase, AutoCAD 2017, 2016 and 2015 are listed as eligible previous versions. Here are Your Previous Version rights for the three (3) subscriptions:



Authorized User #1: This Authorized User may download and install the current version, AutoCAD 2018, plus the previous versions, AutoCAD 2017, 2016 and 2015, since they are listed on the then-current Previous Versions List. This Authorized User also may continue to use each of the earlier versions installed: AutoCAD 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011 and 2010). Note that the current version and each previous versions may be concurrently installed, but this Authorized User may use only one version at a time; different versions may not be used simultaneously.

Authorized User #2: Because this Authorized User never downloaded and installed the listed previous versions available when the subscription first commenced, and only ever installed each new version upgrade as it became available, this Authorized User may use the current version, AutoCAD 2018, plus each earlier version installed: AutoCAD 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2013.

Authorized User #3: Because this is a new subscription, the only previous versions this Authorized User is permitted to download and install are those on the then-current Previous Versions List (i.e., AutoCAD 2017, 2016, and 2015).

Multi User Example. In 2015, You purchase a Multi User subscription to the then-current version of AutoCAD, AutoCAD 2015, with five (5) seats. Your contract manager downloads and installs each version of AutoCAD available, AutoCAD 2015, 2014, 2013, and 2012. In 2018, You renew the subscription with the same number of seats. Here are Your Previous Version rights for the five (5) seats of the Multi User subscription:

Each Authorized User may download and install the current version, AutoCAD 2018; each listed previous version, AutoCAD 2017, 2016 and 2015; and earlier previous versions that are no longer on the list but downloaded and installed by Your contract manager when those previous versions were on the Previous Version List, AutoCAD 2014, 2013 and 2012. At any time, You may have five (5) copies of the software, in any combination of versions, in active use simultaneously. This could be one (1) Authorized User concurrently using AutoCAD 2018, 2017, 2015, 2014 and 2013, or five (5) unique Authorized Users simultaneously using a single copy of any of the aforementioned versions.

Virtualization

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in Section 11.3 (Acceptable Use of Offerings) of the General Terms, if You have purchased an eligible Offering, You may access and use such Offering on or via the internet or via wide-area network (WAN), other non-local network, or virtual private network (VPN) (“Virtualization”). Not all Offerings are eligible for Virtualization. Virtualization is not available for Web Services Subscriptions and Web Services benefits included with Software subscriptions. The Virtualization List identifies the Offerings that are, and are not, eligible for Virtualization. The Virtualization List is available here: https://www.autodesk.com/support/account/admin/manage/virtualization. Autodesk may periodically update the Virtualization List. All additions to the Virtualization List apply prospectively, and all removals from the Virtualization List apply retroactively.



Autodesk will support any eligible Software that You virtualize, except for: (a) support requests where the reported incident cannot be reproduced by Autodesk on a physical machine, outside of any virtualization environment, and (b) incidents caused by or related to any third-party virtualization software or Your virtualization environment, including, without limitation, no obligation to assist with compatibility or interoperability issues related to use of any Software with any third-party virtualization software or Your virtualization environment.



Certification Disclaimer; Assumption of Risk. Autodesk may publish information regarding use of Software in virtualized environments (“Certification Information”) from time to time on the Autodesk Knowledge Network and similar Autodesk web properties, in Documentation, or in other locations. Such Certification Information are provided merely as a convenience to You for informational purposes and reflect only such limited testing as Autodesk has performed with respect to specific versions of specific Software used with specific third-party Virtualization technologies and/or specific Virtualization environments. Certification Information is provided on an “as is” basis and may contain errors, inaccuracies, incomplete information and other misstatements. If You intend to use Virtualization, You should perform Your own independent compatibility assessment before doing so.



By using Virtualization, You acknowledge that such Certification Information does not constitute any form of promise or commitment of any particular level of compatibility between any Autodesk Software and any third-party virtualization technology. If You use Virtualization for an Offering, You assume all risks associated with such use, including, but not limited to incompatibility between Software and third-party Virtualization technology and/or Your Virtualization environment.

Viewers

For some Offerings, You or Your Authorized User may grant read-only access to Your purchased Offering to certain individuals, subject to reasonable technical limitations that Autodesk may impose at any time without notice. Likewise, for some Offerings, certain individuals may access Your Content via Autodesk’s free online viewer tool, available at https://www.autodesk.com/viewers. Any of the aforementioned individuals, upon receiving such access, may be referred to below and elsewhere within these Terms, the General Terms, Special Terms, or Documentation for an Offering as “Viewers,” “Basic Access,” “Read-Only Access,” or similar (collectively, “Viewers,” or individually, “Viewer”). For the avoidance of doubt, a Viewer is a type of Authorized User and subject to these Terms and the General Terms.

Viewer access is limited to the individual who was granted access and must not be shared with any other individual or entity. Viewers may view Your Content or, in some cases, Your workspace within the Offering but are not permitted to edit, provide input, or otherwise modify Your Content. Unless provided otherwise in these Terms or the Special Terms, Your Administrator may revoke Viewer access at any time, and Viewer access will terminate when Your Administrator revokes such access or, for some Offerings, when Your paid subscription period expires or terminates, whichever is earlier.

Viewers do not count toward Your total number of Authorized Users. Viewer access does not require token usage.

Autodesk makes no promise, warranty, or guarantee to Viewers or their access to Your Content, workspace, or Offering. Autodesk disclaims all liability with respect to Viewers. Viewers are not entitled to any Subscription Benefits, including support. Autodesk reserves the right, without further notice, to suspend or terminate Viewer access at any time.