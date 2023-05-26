Terms of Use

Effective Date: July 25, 2024
Capitalized terms not otherwise defined below will have the meaning assigned to them in the General Terms. Offering Benefits may vary depending on the Offering. The Offering Types and Benefits set forth here may be updated from time to time. Notice of updates will be posted on the “Effective Date/Updated" link at the top of this page.
“Administrator” or “Admins” means personnel who You authorize to use Autodesk user management capabilities to designate Teams and manage access to Offerings and related Offering Benefits by Your Authorized Users assigned to such Teams. There are different types of Administrators that You can designate, including primary, secondary, and SSO Administrators.
“Approved Country” means a country or jurisdiction listed on the Approved Country List located here: https://www.autodesk.com/company/legal-notices-trademarks/access-use/subscription-offerings.
“Autodesk ID” means a unique user identification used by Autodesk to identify a specific, unique individual Authorized User.
“Collection” means two (2) or more Autodesk products bundled together based on industry.
“Desktop Device” means any desktop computer, laptop computer, or virtual machine not accessed through a network connection.
“Electronic Device” means any (i) Desktop Device and (ii) Mobile Device.
“Mobile Device” means any smart phone or tablet.
“Non-Approved Country” means any country or jurisdiction that is not listed on the Approved Country List.
“Offering Benefits” means the various benefits available for each Offering, including Plan Benefits. Certain Offering Benefits and Plan Benefits are not available for all Offerings. To determine which Offering Benefits and Plan Benefits are available for an Offering, as well as any additional limitations and conditions on access or use of that Offering, see the Documentation for that Offering.
“Offering Types” means the types of subscription available for each Offering. Certain Offering Types are not available for all Offerings. To determine which Offering Types are available for an Offering, see the Documentation for that Offering.
“Plan Benefits” means the administrative, customer, technical, and other support provided by Autodesk for certain Offerings. Plan Benefits are not available for all Offerings. To determine which Plan Benefits are available for an Offering, see the Documentation for that Offering.
"Premium” means the Premium plan, wherein Premium Plan Benefits are provided unless otherwise indicated herein.
“Standard” means the Standard plan, wherein Standard Plan Benefits are provided unless otherwise indicated herein.
“Team” means a group of unique Authorized Users defined and managed by a given primary Administrator.
Autodesk offers the following Offering Types:
Each Offering Type, its associated Offering Benefits, and its legal terms and conditions are set forth below. Offering Benefits shall only be available as expressly provided below and, as applicable, in the section titled “Plan Benefits” herein.
For Offerings purchased prior to May 18, 2018, and maintenance plans purchased at any time, see here: https://www.autodesk.com/company/legal-notices-trademarks/access-use/subscription-offerings.
Special Terms may apply to Your access and use of certain Offerings and Offering Benefits, and such access and use is conditioned on Your agreement to the indemnification included in the Special Terms.
Single User supports individuals that seek to use Autodesk products on their own.
For any Single User Offering, each Authorized User must be assigned a unique Autodesk ID. The Authorized User must log in using their Autodesk ID to install and/or access each Single User Offering, and no one else may use the same Autodesk ID to access and/or use such Offering.
Your Authorized User may concurrently use only one (1) Desktop Device and one (1) Mobile Device at a time to access the Software. For any Collection, Your Authorized User may concurrently use any Software titles in the Collection, but they may use only one (1) Desktop Device and one (1) Mobile Device at a time to do so.
For purposes of this section only, “access” does not include batch processing, renders, idle usage (i.e., when the Software is open but there is no user input) or similar activities that may run in the background of the Software (“Background Activities”). For the avoidance of doubt, Your Authorized User’s access of the Software to perform Background Activities does not count toward the concurrent use limits set forth in this section. Any Background Activities are subject to reasonable rate limits and technical limitations, which Autodesk has the sole discretion to impose at any time without notice.
You may reassign Your Single User subscription from one (1) individual Authorized User to another individual Authorized User if You follow and complete Autodesk’s policy and process for reassignment and comply with these Terms. This includes, but is not limited to, ensuring that each individual Authorized User has a unique Autodesk ID, and that the single-user subscription is assigned to the Autodesk ID for the individual Authorized User who is actually accessing and using the subscription. If Your Offering is described as "Education Single User," then the terms applicable to that Education Offering can be found in the section titled “Education” herein.
Certain Single User Offerings are not eligible for Premium Plan Benefits.
Single User Global Use Rights. For Single User Offerings, You and Your Authorized Users may use such Offerings globally, subject to the table below. Global use rights are determined by the Territory in which you purchased the Offering. The Territory is identified in the commercial transaction documents applicable to Your purchase. Support while traveling outside the Territory is available according to the support hours for the country and region in which You are traveling.
|
Global Use rights for Single User Offerings
|
Territory
|
Global Use rights
|
Approved Country
|
You and Your Authorized Users may access and use the Single User Offering worldwide.
|
Non-Approved Country
|
You and Your Authorized Users may access and use the Single User Offering in the Territory, in any other Non-Approved Country, and, if the Authorized User is a resident of a Non-Approved Country, in an Approved Country when traveling there for work for no more than 90 days in a 12-month period.
Multi User supports Teams that seek to use Autodesk products.
For any Multi User Offering, Your Authorized Users are limited to: (a) Your individual employees, and (b) Your consultants and contractors, to the extent they work on Your premises and/or on computers and other Electronic Devices owned or leased by You. Your Authorized Users may access and/or use the Offerings solely for Your internal business needs. The number of concurrent Authorized Users may not exceed the maximum number of Authorized Users as specified in Your subscription documentation or other technical limit or subscription limit imposed by Your subscription. Your Authorized Users may access the Offerings via Your local area network (LAN) or virtual private network (VPN), but either such network must use current industry standard security, encryption and protection practices to prevent unauthorized use.
You may (i) install the license server component of the Software to which You have subscribed on an Electronic Device within Your local area network acting as a file server; and (ii) install copies of the corresponding Software on Electronic Devices used by Your Authorized Users.
Multi User Global Use Rights. For Multi User Offerings, provided that the Territory in which You purchased the Offering was the country in which You reside if You are an individual, or the country in which You are incorporated, chartered or otherwise organized if You are a legal entity (Your “Home Country”), You and Your employees may install and access such Offering outside the Territory on one (1) unique Electronic Device per individual that is traveling – i.e., You or Your employee, respectively. While You or Your employee are located outside the Territory, such Offering may not be copied or transferred to any other Electronic Device or accessed by anyone other than You or Your individual employee while outside the Territory. For Multi User Offerings, Authorized Users other than You or Your employees are not eligible for Global Use rights.
Support while traveling outside the Territory is available according to the support hours for the country and region in which You are traveling.
For Multi User Offerings, You or Your employees may install and access a copy of a purchased Offering on one (1) Electronic Device located in the Territory but away from Your business site, so long as access and use is only for Your own internal business needs, including but not limited to individual employee training on use of the Offering , including any previous versions You may be entitled to use and any related materials (a “Home Use Copy”). Access to and use of any Home Use Copy is subject to the following conditions: (a) the number of Home Use Copies that You or Your employees install may not exceed the number of seats you have purchased for the Multi User Offering; (b) You must follow the processes and policies set out from time to time by Autodesk for requesting and using a Home Use Copy; (c) You or Your employee may not access or use two (2) or more Multi User Offering seats concurrently (e.g., at Your business site and a Home Use Copy); (d) to access and use the so-called second copy of the Offering, You must receive a Home Use Copy authorization code from Autodesk, and Your right to use a Home Use Copy starts when Autodesk issues you such authorization code and ends on the earlier of termination or expiration of your Multi User subscription or thirteen (13) months from the date Autodesk issued you such authorization code; (e) Home Use Copies are not permitted for Upgrades; (f) in the event of loss, a Home Use Copy will not be replaced or reissued; (g) Autodesk does not provide Support to Home Use Copies; and (h) if the employment of Your employee, who has a Home Use Copy, terminates, You are responsible for terminating that individual’s access to such Home Use Copy.
If You acquire a Switched Subscription, You or Your employees may continue to use Home Use Software copies authorized and activated prior to the switch if the same Software is included in the Switched Subscription. If the same Software is not included in the Switched Subscription, You and Your employees must cease using the Home Use Software copies upon switching. For the terms and conditions governing Switched Subscriptions, see here: https://www.autodesk.com/company/legal-notices-trademarks/switched-subscriptions-terms-and-conditions.
Flex enables Authorized Users to access eligible Autodesk products on demand with Tokens.
Any Offering eligible for Flex is listed on the Flex Rate Sheet and is known as a “Flex Offering.” Each Flex Offering is listed in the Flex Rate Sheet. “Flex Rate Sheet” means the current Autodesk document listing Flex Offerings and the applicable number of Tokens required to access and use an Offering as specified in the Flex Rate Sheet. The Flex Rate Sheet can be found here: https://www.autodesk.com/flexratesheet. “Token” means the individual unit of measurement that may be applied toward access to and use of Flex Offerings in accordance with the consumption rates shown on the Flex Rate Sheet. A Flex Token is exclusive to Flex and cannot be used in place of tokens, credits or other similar proxies associated with other Offerings. Non-Flex tokens, credits or other similar proxies associated with other Offerings cannot be used for Flex.
All Flex Offerings have an associated Token Rate (which may be zero in some cases), as specified in the Flex Rate Sheet. “Token Rate” means the rate at which a Flex Offering consumes Tokens when the Flex Offering is first accessed by an Authorized User. For Token Rates measured on a per-day basis, the “day” is the contiguous twenty-four (24)-hour period that begins when an Authorized User first launches the Flex Offering. When an Authorized User launches a Flex Offering, Tokens will be consumed at the applicable Token Rate until the Authorized User exits that Flex Offering.
Flex Offering Features and Details. For any Flex Offering, You may assign an unlimited number of Authorized Users, but each Authorized User must be registered, set up in Autodesk Account, and assigned to a Team with access to at least one (1) Token Pack. Each of Your Authorized Users may install Flex Offering Software on up to three (3) Electronic Devices, but each such Authorized User may only access and use such Software on one (1) Electronic Device at a time. “Token Pack” means a specified quantity of Tokens purchased as a unit. You may purchase additional Token Packs at any time, including multiple Token Packs as part of a single purchase or single Token Packs at different points in time. Individual Tokens and partial Token Packs are not available.
Flex Offerings have no fixed contract term. All Tokens expire twelve (12) months from the date of purchase of the Token Pack containing those Tokens. No credit, refund or other accommodation will be provided by Autodesk in connection with Token expiration. You may not transfer, sell, sub-license, or otherwise convey Your Tokens to another party. For more information, see the compilation of business information regarding the Flex Offering model which may include but is not limited to purchasing or other offering operational rules, requirements, policies or other limitations or conditions, Administrator and Authorized User best practices, and other general information regarding the Flex Offering (“Flex Offering Materials”). Flex Offering Materials can be found here: https://www.autodesk.com/benefits/flex#faq and https://www.autodesk.com/manageflex#faq
When the Tokens Packs assigned to Authorized Users have been completely consumed and no Tokens remain, those Authorized Users will be ineligible and unauthorized to access and use any Flex Offerings or the associated benefits, including those products that consume zero Tokens. When the Token Packs assigned to an Authorized User has Tokens remaining but in an amount insufficient to satisfy the required Token Rate applicable to a Flex Offering, such Authorized User will be ineligible and unauthorized to access and use any Flex Offering for which there are insufficient Tokens remaining, but they will remain eligible and authorized to access and use any Flex Offering for which sufficient Tokens remain and any Flex Offering that has a zero Token Rate. Autodesk reserves the right, without further notice, to shut off access to and use of Flex Offerings by Your Authorized Users in cases where You have a zero Token balance, insufficient Tokens or nonpayment of invoices when due. If You have an unpaid invoice, Autodesk also may restrict Your ability to purchase additional Token Packs.
Autodesk may, at any time, add, modify, or eliminate, in whole or in part, any Flex Offering, contents of the Flex Offering Materials or the Token Rates contained in the Flex Rate Sheet. Such additions, modifications, and eliminations will take effect immediately upon publication of a new Flex Rate Sheet or update to Flex Offering Materials, or on such later date as specified in the updated Flex Rate Sheet or Flex Offering Materials.
Flex Offering Benefits. The Offering Benefits for Flex available to Your Authorized Users will depend on whether those Authorized Users also are assigned to other types of Offerings and, if so, the applicable Plan Benefits of those Offerings.
If a Flex Authorized User is not also assigned to any other Offering Type or is additionally assigned to one (1) or more Single User subscriptions on Standard, the Offering Benefits available for that Flex Authorized User will be the same as the benefits available to that Authorized User for Single User subscriptions on Standard, except for reporting, which, for Flex only, will be as described herein in the section titled Flex Usage Reporting and Related Requirements.
If a Flex Authorized User is also assigned to any other Offering on Premium, then the Flex Offering Benefits for that Authorized User will include Premium Plan Benefits.
Exceptions to the Flex Offering Benefits, if any, will be included in the Flex Offering Materials.
Flex Global Use Rights. For Flex Offerings, whether purchased in an Approved Country or a Non-Approved Country, You and Your Flex Authorized Users may access and use such Flex Offerings worldwide.
Flex Data Collection and Use. Autodesk will monitor use of Flex Offerings by collecting Authorized User Flex Offering usage data, if available, on an ongoing basis. You or Your Administrator, as applicable, will have access to reporting related to such usage data and the associated Token consumption. Autodesk will process this data to generate applicable usage reports, maintain and/or deliver the Flex Offering and related Benefits and assist You or Your reseller with sizing and quoting additional Token purchases. For Flex, Autodesk (a) collects and meters usage data as each Authorized User, assigned by You, consumes Tokens by accessing and using such Offering, (b) provides You with usage data regarding Token consumption, and (c) subtracts Tokens from the total number of Tokens You have available based on the specific Offerings used by Your Authorized Users and the applicable Token consumption rate for each such Offering. Collectively, the foregoing in this section is referred to as the “Flex Data Collection and Use Purposes.” For the avoidance of doubt, the terms in this section titled “Flex Data Collection and Use” do not affect Autodesk‘s right to use personal data received from or on behalf of You that Autodesk processes as a Controller for the purposes described in the Autodesk Privacy Statement, here: https://www.autodesk.com/company/legal-notices-trademarks/privacy-statement.
Flex Usage Reporting and Related Requirements. You will have access to reporting information related to Flex Token consumption, including Token balance and Token consumption as specified in the Flex Rate Sheet.
For any Flex usage reporting that You use, You acknowledge and agree that You are responsible for compliance with all requirements under the applicable privacy, data protection and employment laws related to such collection and use of personal data of Your Authorized Users, whether employees, independent contractors, or otherwise, including any applicable requirements related to notice, consent, transfer (including cross-border transfer), disclosure and use, and in particular in connection with the collection and use of types of data described in the section titled “Flex Data Collection and Use”. Without limiting the foregoing, You are specifically responsible for notifying Authorized Users of and/or obtaining their valid consent to collection and use of personal data for the Flex Data Collection and Use Purposes, where such notice and consent are required.
Certain Autodesk products are available to Students, Faculty, Qualified Educational Institutions, Design Competition Users, and Other Authorized Education Users.
You must be an Education User to access or use an Education Offering, including any Software licensed as an Education Offering or other Education subscription. To qualify as an Education User, you must be a Student, Faculty, Design Competition User, Qualified Education Institution or Other Authorized Education User, as discussed in this Education Section. You may be required to show proof of eligibility if requested by Autodesk to access or continue to access Education Offerings. Educator Users may only use an Education Offering for purposes related to learning, teaching, or research and development as part of the instructional functions performed by a Qualified Educational Institution or an Other Authorized Education User. Education Users may not access or use the Education Offering for commercial or professional purposes, training classes (including but not limited to classes open to the public), facilities management, or other for-profit purposes. Education Offerings may not be used by the facilities department of a Qualified Educational Institution. Only current Students and Faculty of a Qualified Educational Institution may access and/or use Offerings licensed or subscribed to by a Qualified Educational Institution, and Students and Faculty may be required to use their own individual Autodesk ID to access and/or use certain Offerings.
You are an Education User if you are any of the following: (a) an educational institution that has been accredited by an authorized governmental agency within its applicable local, state, provincial, federal or national government and has the primary purpose of teaching its enrolled students (“Qualified Educational Institution”); (b) an individual person who is an employee or independent contractor working for a Qualified Educational Institution (“Faculty”); (c) an individual person enrolled as a student at a Qualified Educational Institution, who meets the minimum age requirements set by Autodesk to access an Offering here: https://damassets.autodesk.net/content/dam/autodesk/www/Company/legal-notices-trademarks/education-special-terms/eng-final-minimum-age-requirements-02-03-2022.pdf (a “Student”); (d) a Student or other individual who is registered and accepted or otherwise approved by a design competition organizer as an Autodesk-sponsored design competition participant (and, upon request by Autodesk, able to provide proof of such status) or an individual who provides guidance, advice, coaching, or instruction to competitors engaged in competing in an Autodesk-sponsored design competition (and, upon request by Autodesk, able to provide proof of such status) (each a “Design Competition User”), solely for purposes directly related to an Autodesk-sponsored design competition (for a list of Autodesk-sponsored competitions, please see the Autodesk Education Community (or successor site thereto): https://www.autodesk.com/education/competitions); or (e) an individual user otherwise authorized in writing by Autodesk to access and use an Education Offering (an “Other Authorized Education User”);
Examples of Qualified Educational Institutions include, without limitation, public or private: (i) middle schools and high schools, (ii) junior colleges, (iii) colleges, universities and technical schools, and (iv) home-school programs which belong to a nationally recognized home-schooling body or are expressly recognized by a local school governing body as an acceptable alternative to an accredited educational institution. The term “Qualified Educational Institution” does not include non-accredited educational institutions; training centers; churches and other places of worship; hospitals, healthcare systems and research laboratories; libraries; and museums ,
Your entitlement to use any Education Offering commences when we grant You access and ends upon the earlier of (w) the expiration of the term Autodesk specifies for the Education Offering or, if no term is specified, one (1) year thereafter; (x) the date You no longer qualify to use Education Offerings; (y) the date Autodesk discontinues the Education Offering; or (z) upon notice from Autodesk that Your Education Offering access is ending.
You may install copies of the Software You have licensed or subscribed to solely on Electronic Devices owned or controlled by You. You may install Software on up to three (3) Electronic Devices; however, You may only use the Software on one (1) Electronic Device at a time. Likewise, for a Collection, You may install the Software titles in a Collection collectively on up to three (3) Electronic Devices. You may simultaneously use any Software titles in the Collection, provided that any such use is only on one (1) Electronic Device at a time.
Output and other data created with Education Offerings may contain certain notices and limitations that make the Output and other data usable only in certain circumstances (e.g., only in the education field). If You combine or link any Output or other data created with such Education Offering with other work product or data otherwise created, then such other work product or data may also be affected by these notices and limitations. Autodesk will have no responsibility or liability whatsoever if You or any other person combine or link Outputs created with such Education Offerings with other work product or data otherwise created. In addition, You will not remove, alter, or obscure any such notices or limitations.
Education Single User. If Your Education Offering is described as “Education Single User,” then You have access to the Autodesk Education plan. For more information about the Education plan, please see here: https://www.autodesk.com/buying/plans.
If Your Education Offering is described as "Education Single User,” and you are (a) a Student accessing the Education Offering or (b) Faculty accessing the Education Offering solely for your individual use, then You are the Authorized User and you may not assign your subscription to any other person. You must log in using your Autodesk ID to install and/or access each Education Offering, and no one else may access and/or use such Education Offerings using the same Autodesk ID.
If Your Education Offering is described as “Education Single User,” and you are Faculty managing multiple education single-user subscriptions for a class, cohort, or other group of Students, then (i) You may only assign each subscription to one (1) of Your Authorized Users at a time; (ii) You must verify that each of your Authorized Users is an Education User; (iii) You agree that you will only provide access to Education Users; and (iv) You may administratively reassign Your education single-user subscription from one individual Authorized User to another individual Authorized User if You follow and complete Autodesk’s policy and process for reassignment. Autodesk’s policy and process for reassignment includes, but is not limited to, ensuring that each individual Authorized User has a unique Autodesk ID and that the education single-user subscription is assigned to the Autodesk ID for the unique Authorized User who is actually accessing and using the subscription.
Educational Multi-seat Stand-alone. If Your Education Offering is described as “Educational Multi-seat Stand-alone,” then You may install copies of the specific release of the Offering designated in the applicable Offering Identification on no more than the permitted number of computers specified in the Offering Identification, and permit access to such copies of the Offering solely by Education Users. The Offering may be installed only on one (1) computer and may not be installed on, or operated, viewed or otherwise accessed from or through any other device (e.g., through a network connection of any kind).
Educational Network. If Your Education Offering is described as “Educational Network,” then You may install copies of the specific release of the Offering designated in the applicable Offering Identification on a single file server computer and access such Offering on multiple computers on a “Networked Basis” (i.e., a computing environment that includes a computer acting as a file server which allows the Offering installed on such computer to be uploaded and installed to, and operated, viewed or otherwise accessed from, other computers through a local area network (LAN) connection or through a secure virtual private network (VPN) connection employing current industry standard encryption and protection practices) and permit access to such copies of the Offering solely by Education Users, only so long as the maximum number of concurrent Education Users does not exceed the permitted number of Education Users specified in the Offering Identification.
Educational Stand-alone (Individual) (as licensed from May 18, 2018 through August 3, 2020). If Your Education Offering is described as “Educational Stand-alone (Individual),” then You may install a copy of the specific release of the Offering designated in the applicable Offering Identification on two (2) computers (or as otherwise authorized in writing by Autodesk), and permit access to such copy of the Offering solely by Education Users. The Offering may only be installed on a single computer and may not be installed on, or operated, viewed or otherwise accessed from or through any other device (e.g., through a network connection of any kind).
Other Education users. If Your Education Offering was licensed prior to May 18, 2018, it is subject to the terms of the applicable License and Services Agreement and the General Terms.
Governing Law for Public Educational Institutions. If You are a Qualified Educational Institution that is majority-owned by or is a legal branch or agency of a state or local government (“Public Educational Institution”) located in the United States of America or Canada, then these terms related to Education Offerings (including these Terms, the General Terms, and any applicable License and Services Agreement; together, the “Education Terms”) will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the state or province of the main campus for such Public Educational Institution. Such laws will govern without reference to the conflicts-of-laws rules thereof. The UN Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods and the Uniform Computer Information Transaction Act will not apply to, and are excluded from the laws governing, this Agreement. Each party agrees that any claim, action or dispute arising under or relating to the Education Terms will be brought exclusively in, and the parties will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of, the local courts of the county in which the main campus of such Public Educational Institution is located or the administrative tribunal having exclusive jurisdiction over disputes involving Public Educational Institution, as applicable.
Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA). Information on the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) is available here: https://www.autodesk.com/company/legal-notices-trademarks/access-use/website-terms-of-use/ferpa-terms
Cloud Credits may be required to perform certain tasks using Autodesk products, such as creating a rendering or running a simulation.
“Cloud Credits” are units of measure used across certain Autodesk consumption-based Web Services. You may purchase Cloud Credits or You may be granted Cloud Credits. Cloud Credits function similarly to Flex tokens, and, in most cases, Flex tokens have replaced Cloud Credits. The token rates included in the Flex Rate Sheet also apply to Cloud Credits. For more information, please see the Flex Offering page.
Cloud Credit usage rates are determined by Autodesk and vary by service based on such elements as quality and size. Autodesk may change usage rates for Cloud Credits and product allocations from time to time, and the new rate is effective as of the date indicated in the Flex Rate Sheet. Cloud Credits may not be sold, bartered, traded, transferred or exchanged and will expire according to their respective attribute.
From time to time, Autodesk may allow use of Cloud Credits beyond the allocated entitlement or designated expiration date. This does not imply continued use rights at the excess level or beyond the designated expiration date. Autodesk will charge You for any excess usage. For variable usage rates, Autodesk will endeavor to notify users of anticipated usage prior to running the service.
Assemble Project
An Assemble Project subscription entitles You and an unlimited number of Your Authorized Users to access and/or use Assemble during Your Offering Term for the applicable number of Project purchases.
“Project” means up to eight (8) separate buildings at one single location.
Assemble Office
An Assemble Office subscription entitles You and an unlimited number of Your Authorized Users to access and/or use Assemble during Your Offering Term for any project within a one hundred (100)-mile radius of the physical address where the purchase of the subscription was transacted.
Assemble Region
An Assemble Region subscription entitles You and an unlimited number of Your Authorized Users to access and/or use Assemble during Your Offering Term for any project within a seven hundred fifty (750)-mile radius of the physical address where the purchase of the subscription was transacted.
Notwithstanding anything contained in these Terms or in the General Terms, when the term of Your paid Autodesk Forma subscription expires or terminates, all of Your Authorized Users will be converted automatically to Viewers, and Autodesk will continue to store Your Content so that it remains accessible in Autodesk Forma to Viewers on the conditions described below. Such access to Autodesk Forma remains subject to these Terms.
Upon the expiration or termination of Your paid Autodesk Forma subscription, (i) so long as You are in compliance with these Terms, Autodesk will stop storing Your Content only upon advance notice to You, and (ii) otherwise, Autodesk may delete, without notice, any or all of Your Content, including backup and other copies thereof. This convenience does not relieve You of the responsibility for retaining and securing complete copies of Your Content at all times.
Autodesk Fusion is available for startups. For more information, including who may qualify and how to apply, see here: https://www.autodesk.com/campaigns/fusion-360/startups.
Fusion Content Storage Standard
If your Fusion subscription has ended, Your Content created and stored in Fusion Hubs (“Fusion Content”) will remain accessible to you for a period of 365 days from the date your subscription ends or your account becomes inactive. After such time, your Fusion Content may no longer be accessible. Certain restrictions apply – see the chart below. These procedures apply only to Your Fusion Content stored within a Fusion Hub in the following Offerings: Autodesk Fusion, Autodesk Fusion Extensions, and Autodesk Fusion Team.
These procedures do not apply to Education users.
|
Fusion Customer Subscription Type
|
Inactive Status
|
Storage Period
|
Re-gaining Active Status
|
Commercial, Start-Up, and Trial
|
Your Fusion Content and Fusion Hub are considered inactive once Your subscription is terminated or expired.
|
Your inactive Fusion Content will be accessible to You for 365 days in Basic Access mode after the termination or expiration of Your subscription.
|
Resubscribe to your Fusion subscription (renew or repurchase) within the retention period.
|
Personal Use
|
Your Fusion Content and Fusion Hub are considered inactive if you have not logged into Fusion for more than 365 consecutive days.
|
365 consecutive inactive days.
|
Keep your verified Personal Use subscription and log into Fusion at least once every 365 days.
|
Shared Hub: Any combination of the subscription types above, operating and collaborating in one Fusion Hub
|
Your Fusion Content and Fusion Hub are considered inactive only when all users in the shared Fusion Hub are inactive.
|
365 days of inactive status from all team members in the shared Fusion Hub.
|
A team member can re-gain their active status (in the subscription types above) which will re-gain active status for such a Fusion Hub.
Autodesk reserves the right to modify this Fusion Content Storage Standard from time to time.
Autodesk Informed Design is available for Single User, Flex and Token Flex offerings.
In order to access Autodesk Informed Design, you must meet the following criteria: (i) you must have a subscription to Autodesk Docs, and (ii) you must have a positive token balance.
For the initial access period, users can create up to 5,000 free outputs a month.
“Outputs” means a drawing, bill of materials, CAD model* or other data derived from a specific instance of a building product template placed in a building project.
*Neutral formats for CAD model outputs currently include .sat, .step, .glb, and .stl.
Subscriptions to Autodesk Tandem, including the Autodesk Tandem for AEC Offering, are tiered based on the number of Tagged Assets, Streams, length of Time Series History, and user type as described below.
The free and standard Offerings entitle You to (a) designate an unlimited number of Users, and (b) use Autodesk Tandem with an unlimited number of Facilities.
The Autodesk Tandem for AEC Offering is available as an entitlement for Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro paid subscribers. Autodesk Tandem for AEC includes, per subscription, one (1) User, a fourteen (14)-day time series history, and an unlimited number of Facilities, Tagged Assets, and Streams.
|
Subscription Tier
|
Free1
|
Standard2
|
Autodesk Tandem for AEC3
|
Number of Tagged Assets
|
1,000 or less
|
10,000/pack
|
Unlimited
|
Number of Streams
|
200 or less
|
2,000/pack
|
Unlimited
|
Time Series History
|
14 days
|
3 years
|
14 days
|
Users
|
Unlimited
|
Unlimited
|
1 per subscription
|
1. available with a limited set of features and permitted for use for Your internal business needs, subject to change or termination by Autodesk at any time without notice
2. includes the same set of features, entitlements, and conditions as the Free subscription, but with 10,000 Tagged Assets per pack and 2,000 Streams per pack
3. available as a free entitlement for Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro paid subscribers, subject to change or termination by Autodesk at any time without notice
Autodesk Tandem and Autodesk Tandem for AEC are also available as standalone Offerings for EBA customers. For such EBA customers, the terms included in this section do not apply. Instead, the Autodesk Tandem and/or Autodesk Tandem for AEC terms included in Your EBA will apply.
Use Limit: You can view and monitor Your usage within Autodesk Tandem. If Your usage of Autodesk Tandem exceeds the subscription tier limit of Your purchase, You should either promptly remove such unauthorized Tagged Assets or Streams or issue a purchase order or signed quote to Autodesk within a reasonable time (no more than thirty (30) calendar days from the date of first overage) to purchase additional subscriptions. Overage constitutes a material breach of these Terms.
Any reference to “unlimited” usage in these Terms is subject to reasonable technical limitations, which Autodesk has the sole discretion to impose at any time without notice.
“Element” means any object imported into Autodesk Tandem from a data source, which may be physical elements such as walls, doors, windows, equipment, light fixtures, furniture, etc. or logical elements such as types, rooms, levels, etc.
“Tagged Asset” means any Element that has an asset type specified and additional asset data attached via the use of Autodesk Tandem. Elements that contain only data imported from the data source are not counted as Tagged Asset.
“Streams” means the data points or readings such as temperature and vibration that come from the connection of a physical device or sensor in Autodesk Tandem and are recorded at a user-defined frequency then stored for a specific retention period (time series history). For free Offering subscriptions, the time series history is fourteen (14) days. For Standard Offering subscriptions, the time series history is three (3) years. For Autodesk Tandem for AEC, the time series history is fourteen (14) days.
“Facilities” means digital twins in Autodesk Tandem that are created by importing one or more data sources, such as Revit files, IFC files, or other supported design formats.
“User” means any Authorized User added to an account with “Read”, “Edit”, “Manage”, or “Account Admin” permission, or any Authorized User added to a Facility with “Read”, “Edit” or “Manage” permission.
Your subscription to a BIM 360 Glue Service entitles You to grant Your Authorized Users the right to install and access Navisworks Manage and Point Layout made available by Autodesk to You, for use simultaneously with BIM 360 Glue Service during the applicable Offering Term.
The number of Single User subscriptions of Navisworks Manage and Point Layout to which You may grant Your Authorized Users access will be limited according to the BIM 360 Services User Packs that You have been granted, as follows:
|
User Packs
|
Number of subscriptions of Navisworks Manage and Point Layout
|
1 User Pack
|
0
|
10 User Pack
|
0
|
25 User Pack
|
Up to five (5)
|
100 User Pack
|
Up to twenty (20)
|
500 User Pack
|
Up to fifty (50)
|
1000 User Pack
|
Up to one hundred (100)
|
Enterprise 8000 User Pack
|
Up to eight hundred (800)
Access to Navisworks Manage and Point Layout may be included with certain Autodesk BIM Collaborate subscriptions. If You have purchased an Autodesk BIM Collaborate subscription with pricing based on Represented Aggregated Project Value (as defined in Your purchase agreement for Autodesk BIM Collaborate) and Your Autodesk BIM Collaborate subscription includes access to Navisworks Manage and Point Layout, the number of Single User subscriptions of Navisworks Manage and Point Layout to which You may grant access to Your Authorized Users is limited to one (1) subscription for every USD $25,000,000 of Represented Aggregate Project Value used to determine Your purchase price for Autodesk BIM Collaborate.
Flow Retopology is only available to You if You have a Maya and/or 3ds Max subscription. Notwithstanding anything contained in these Terms, You may install Flow Retopology on multiple computers. Flow Retopology enables you to perform processing services of Your Content (“Job(s)”) on multiple computers as set forth below.
Autodesk may, in its sole discretion, and at any time, with or without notice to You, change or rescind the number of Jobs, Processing Time and Job storage to which You are entitled, as well as modify any terms and conditions thereto.
Job Count
You may perform up to thirty (30) Jobs per calendar month (“Job Count”). A Job that is processed and results in Your ability to download the Job will be considered as one (1) count toward the Job Count. Once you have reached the Job Count, Flow Retopology will not permit you to perform any additional Jobs until the next calendar month. At the end of each calendar month any unused Jobs will be forfeited.
Flow Retopology permits You to process multiple Jobs simultaneously, provided that You do not exceed the Job Count. Once a Job has been downloaded, You will not have the ability to re-run/re-process the Job.
Job Processing Time
The processing time for a Job to be completed (“Processing Time”) shall not exceed six (6) hours. If the Processing Time for a Job exceeds six (6) hours, the processing of the Job will not be completed.
Job Storage
As convenience to You, Autodesk will store your completed Job (including Your Content that You submit to Flow Retopology for the Job to be processed) for a period of up to thirty (30) days. After this thirty (30) day period, the submitted Content and completed Job will be deleted with no further notice to You.
Fusion 360 is available for startups. For more information, including who may qualify and how to apply, see here: https://www.autodesk.com/campaigns/fusion-360/startups.
For Fusion Operations subscriptions or renewals purchased after Oct 15, 2023, the following terms apply:
You will be entitled to create and assign Authorized Users, up to the maximum total number available within the license(s) You have purchased. Accounts for such Authorized Users will be created by You within Fusion Operations. Autodesk, at its discretion, may offer additional support services, which may include reviewing and digitalizing customer documentation, data import and workflow setup and production tracking.
If You sign up for a free trial of Fusion Operations, the following conditions apply:
Info360 Asset
Accounts for Authorized Users are differentiated by You within Info360 Asset according to role/permissions as follows:
|
Full Access: Full access privileges. Can import data, manage inspections, create risk and rehab analyses, etc. within Info360 Asset. You must purchase a Single User subscription for each Authorized User with Full Access privileges.
|
Field Inspector: More limited access privileges. Can access Info360 Asset functionality under the Inspections module and can only see, edit, and manage their own inspections. If You have purchased at least one (1) Single User subscription, You are entitled to purchase an unlimited number of Authorized Users with Field Inspector privileges.
|
Viewer: Most limited access privileges. Can access Info360 Asset in view mode only and cannot import or edit any data and/or analyses. If You have purchased at least one (1) Single User subscription, You are entitled to purchase an unlimited number of Authorized Users with Viewer privileges.
Info360 Insight
You must have a subscription to Info360 Insight to purchase Authorized Users for Info360 Insight. Your Info360 Insight subscription entitles You to purchase an unlimited number of Authorized Users.
Info360 Insight may be used to monitor flows, processes, or assets associated with Your water, wastewater, or sewer network and associated storage, pump station, and other pressure and flow management facilities. For clarity, Info360 Insight cannot be used to monitor flows, processes, or assets that are located “inside the fence” within a water or wastewater treatment plant.
You may use up to the number of Channels corresponding to Your subscription tier below.
|
Subscription tier
|
Tier 1
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 3
|
Number of Channels
|
500
|
2,500
|
7,500
“Channel” means a referenceable physical or virtual time series data stream displayed within Info360 Insight that manifests as either a single, live, physical sensor data stream (e.g., flow, pressure, level, etc.) or a time series-calculated result from an analytic (e.g., a mass balance result, etc.).
Use Limit: Autodesk reserves the right to audit and/or monitor Your Channel utilization during Your Offering Term. If You require more Channels than the Channel limit for Your Subscription Tier, You must promptly purchase the appropriate number of Channels to accommodate this excess. Your subscription tier may not be downgraded (e.g., reduced from Tier 3 to Tier 2 or from Tier 2 to Tier 1) during Your Offering Term. Tiers (including number of Channels per Tier) are subject to change by Autodesk at any time.
Info360 Plant
You must have a subscription to Info360 Plant to purchase Authorized Users for Info360 Plant. Your Info360 Plant subscription entitles You to purchase an unlimited number of Authorized Users.
Info360 Plant may be used to monitor flows, processes, or assets that are located “inside the fence,” which are operations internal to Your water or wastewater treatment facilities along with associated water and solids distribution and storage facilities between the treatment facilities and the significant reservoir or tank storage facilities. For clarity, Info360 Plant cannot be used to monitor flows, processes, or assets associated with water or sewage distribution between storage facilities and end consumers or between wastewater producers and storage facilities upstream from a water or wastewater treatment plant.
You may process up to the number of Megaliters per Day (MLD) corresponding to Your subscription tier below.
|
Subscription tier
|
Tier 1
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 3
|
Tier 4
|
MLD
|
50
|
100
|
250
|
1000
|
MGD
|
13
|
26
|
66
|
264
“Megaliters per Day (MLD)” means the total volume (megaliters) of water or wastewater processed by Your plant in the preceding year (365 days) divided by 365. For convenience, the corresponding thresholds measured in million gallons per day (MGD) are also provided above.
Use Limit: Autodesk reserves the right to audit and/or monitor Your subscription tier during Your Offering Term. If the number of Megaliters per Day (MLD) processed by Your water or wastewater treatment plant exceeds the limit for Your subscription tier, You must promptly purchase the appropriate tier to accommodate this excess usage. Your subscription tier may not be downgraded (e.g., reduced from Tier 3 to Tier 2 or from Tier 2 to Tier 1) during Your Offering Term. Tiers (including MLD per Tier) are subject to change by Autodesk at any time.
Notwithstanding anything contained in these Terms, for any Single User subscription of Moldflow Insight, You may install the Software on an unlimited number of Electronic Devices, and perform pre-processing activities and post-processing activities on one (1) Electronic Device at a time. In addition, You may perform analyses on up to three (3) jobs simultaneously across all of the installed Software.
Offering Benefits are described by Offering Type in the section titled “Offering Types” herein. In addition to Offering Benefits, Autodesk provides Plan Benefits for Offerings according to the type of Offering and the plan. Plan Benefits may include administrative, customer, technical, and other support, as described in this section.
Autodesk provides Plan Benefits by tier. The two (2) tiers of Plan Benefits are:
Plan Benefits may not be available for all Offerings. Most Offerings include Standard Plan Benefits unless otherwise indicated herein or in Documentation specific to that Offering. To receive Premium Plan Benefits, You must purchase Premium. Premium and/or Premium Plan Benefits may not be available for certain Offerings. To determine which Plan Benefits are available for an Offering, see the Documentation for that Offering.
Standard Plan Benefits may include any of the following, as described herein:
Autodesk will provide Standard support in English to an Authorized User whom You have designated to submit support requests and receive technical support for Your Offerings (a “Support User"), though other languages may be available on request. Administrators may qualify as Support Users for select Plan Benefits.
Autodesk will provide Standard Support via web, email, or other modes as described below. Support requests are prioritized by severity level as reasonably determined by Autodesk. Autodesk is not obligated to provide technical support to Viewers, for Trial Versions or previous versions of Offerings, for incidents caused by computer hardware not supplied by Autodesk, third party software not supplied or specified by Autodesk, inadequate training of Your Authorized Users on use of the Offerings (excluding Trial Versions), or use of Offerings (excluding Trial Versions) in a manner inconsistent with these Terms or the General Terms.
Your Support Users must submit a valid support request unless otherwise directed by Autodesk in writing (e.g., via Your Autodesk Account). To submit a valid support request, Your Support Users must: (a) provide Autodesk with any information reasonably requested by Autodesk to provide support; (b) follow all instructions and perform any preliminary troubleshooting or problem analysis procedures made available by Autodesk; and (c) implement any fixes, corrections, or workarounds recommended by Autodesk. Autodesk may engage third parties to assist in the delivery of technical support under Autodesk’s direction.
Standard Support via Web or Email. Web or email support will be provided to Your Support Users, as applicable, during the available support hours set forth in the table below, except that web support may be temporarily unavailable during scheduled system maintenance. Autodesk’s web support-related communications will generally be posted to Autodesk Account, and Your Support Users will be notified of the posting of the information by email. In Autodesk’s discretion, Your Support Users may also be contacted by email or telephone for specific incidents.
Autodesk will use commercially reasonable efforts to respond to web or email support requests within one (1) business day during the applicable support workweek for each Autodesk business region as shown in the table below. For certain Offerings, the applicable local support hours may be those for a specific region or country, irrespective of the region or country in which the support request originates.
|
Hours available for Standard Support via Web or Email
|
Asia-Pacific Region
|
Americas Region
|
EMEA Region
|
Applicable Support Workweek
|
Monday through Friday SGT (UTC+8), excluding regional holidays
|
Monday through Friday, EST/EDT (UTC -5/UTC -4), excluding regional holidays
|
Monday through Friday, CET/CEST (UTC +1/UTC +2), excluding regional holidays
Standard Support via Other Modes. Autodesk may offer support via other modes beyond web and email from time to time (for example, online chat, request a callback, schedule a call, support for APIs provided via Autodesk Developer Network, remote desktop troubleshooting, or access to curated technical support resources, including articles, videos, and similar content). Modes of support may differ depending on Your Offering. Additional terms may apply to these modes of support, including but not limited to conditions relating to technical requirements. Not all modes of support will be available in every region or every language.
Adoption Support. Autodesk may also provide deployment, set up, or adoption assistance for selected Offerings in its sole discretion. Additional fees and other terms and conditions may apply to these services. Not all modes of adoption support will be available in every region or every language.
Autodesk may provide You with general advice and direction, information, recommendations, insights, estimates, projections, and opinions in connection with Your Offerings. Such guidance and information are provided for informational and general discussion purposes only and do not constitute specific advice; guarantee any business, financial, or other outcome; or create a binding agreement with Autodesk. You must conduct your own independent analysis and assessment before acting on any of the guidance or information provided.
You may elect to enable Usage Reports. With Usage Reports, Your Administrators can generate reports showing Subscription usage by Authorized User, by Subscription, on a specified frequency. Your use of Usage Reports is subject to the following conditions:
Autodesk also may share insights and recommendations based on the usage data with Your Administrators for You to assess and evaluate independently.
SSO, or single sign-on, enables Your Authorized Users to have federated access to Your Offerings and related Offering Benefits.
Autodesk will provide You with onboarding materials and instructions to enable You to register and configure SSO for Your domain. You are responsible for implementing SSO for Your organization. Once the registration and configuration process is completed, when Your Authorized Users seek to sign in to Your Offering using Autodesk’s sign-in process, they will be directed to Your entity sign-in process where they will enter their entity credentials (e.g., their enterprise email and password).
The General Terms generally require You to uninstall previous versions of Software when You install a new version of that Software, but the previous version right as described in this section (the “Previous Version Right”) create an exception to such requirement. The Previous Version Right is available for Single User Offerings and Multi User Offerings only. Your use of previous versions of the Software is subject to the same scope of use and restrictions (e.g., license type, license version, and license quantity) as the current version of the Software.
For Single User Offerings, You may install and non-concurrently access eligible previous versions of the Software.
For Multi User Offerings, Authorized Users are permitted to concurrently install and access the current version and eligible previous versions of the Software so long as such use in the aggregate does not exceed the total number of seats permitted by Your Multi User subscription.
Autodesk is not obligated to provide You with electronic or physical media, authorization codes, or activations for any previous version. Installation of and access to any previous version is subject to the terms and conditions that apply to such previous version. If Autodesk provides You with ancillary products that enhance or supplement the previous version, installation and access to such ancillary products are subject to the terms and conditions that accompany such ancillary products and the terms and conditions that apply to the previous version that the ancillary product is intended to enhance or supplement. You must follow the processes and policies, if any, set out from time to time by Autodesk to request and obtain previous versions. If Your subscription expires or otherwise terminates, Your rights to use all previous versions covered by that subscription terminate, and You must immediately uninstall and stop accessing such previous versions.
Eligibility. Eligible previous versions are listed on the Previous Versions List, available here: https://www.autodesk.com/support/account/manage/versions/previous-versions. Generally, but not always, the Previous Version Right is limited to the three (3) previous versions most recently preceding the current version. Typically, when a new version of Software is released, (a) the Previous Versions List is updated; (b) the new version becomes the current version; (c) the former current version becomes the most recent previous version; and (d) the former oldest previous version is removed from the list.
You may use any previous versions on the Previous Versions List plus any previous version that You received from Autodesk and still have in Your possession (either in the form of a media kit for that version or a downloaded copy of that version) that was either (i) the current version, or (ii) a listed previous version when You received it but was subsequently removed from the list.
If You purchase a Switched Subscription, and the Software from Your original subscription is also included in Your Switched Subscription, You may continue to use the current version and any previous versions You were eligible to use prior to switching of the original subscription Software, as previous versions to the Software are included with Your new Switched Subscription. If, however, the Software included in Your original subscription is not also included in Your new Switched Subscription, You may not continue to use the current or any previous versions of the original subscription Software and instead must uninstall and destroy all versions of the original subscription Software within sixty (60) days after You install Your new Switched Subscription Software. Autodesk may require You to provide proof that any original subscription Software required to be uninstalled and destroyed under this section has been uninstalled and destroyed and/or conduct an audit as provided in the General Terms.
To help illustrate the Previous Version Right, Autodesk offers the following examples:
Single User Example. In 2013 You purchase two (2) Single User subscriptions to the then-current version of AutoCAD, AutoCAD 2013. At the time of purchase, AutoCAD 2012, 2011 and 2010 are listed as eligible previous versions on the Previous Versions List. Authorized User #1 downloads and installs previous versions for 2012, 2011 and 2010 and each new version as it becomes available (e.g., AutoCAD 2014, 2015, etc.). Authorized User #2 downloads no previous versions but does install each new version as it becomes available. Both subscriptions are renewed annually. Then, in 2018, Your business needs grow, and You purchase a third Single User subscription to AutoCAD 2018. At the time of the new purchase, AutoCAD 2017, 2016 and 2015 are listed as eligible previous versions. Here are Your Previous Version rights for the three (3) subscriptions:
Multi User Example. In 2015, You purchase a Multi User subscription to the then-current version of AutoCAD, AutoCAD 2015, with five (5) seats. Your contract manager downloads and installs each version of AutoCAD available, AutoCAD 2015, 2014, 2013, and 2012. In 2018, You renew the subscription with the same number of seats. Here are Your Previous Version rights for the five (5) seats of the Multi User subscription:
Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in Section 11.3 (Acceptable Use of Offerings) of the General Terms, if You have purchased an eligible Offering, You may access and use such Offering on or via the internet or via wide-area network (WAN), other non-local network, or virtual private network (VPN) (“Virtualization”). Not all Offerings are eligible for Virtualization. Virtualization is not available for Web Services Subscriptions and Web Services benefits included with Software subscriptions. The Virtualization List identifies the Offerings that are, and are not, eligible for Virtualization. The Virtualization List is available here: https://www.autodesk.com/support/account/admin/manage/virtualization. Autodesk may periodically update the Virtualization List. All additions to the Virtualization List apply prospectively, and all removals from the Virtualization List apply retroactively.
Autodesk will support any eligible Software that You virtualize, except for: (a) support requests where the reported incident cannot be reproduced by Autodesk on a physical machine, outside of any virtualization environment, and (b) incidents caused by or related to any third-party virtualization software or Your virtualization environment, including, without limitation, no obligation to assist with compatibility or interoperability issues related to use of any Software with any third-party virtualization software or Your virtualization environment.
Certification Disclaimer; Assumption of Risk. Autodesk may publish information regarding use of Software in virtualized environments (“Certification Information”) from time to time on the Autodesk Knowledge Network and similar Autodesk web properties, in Documentation, or in other locations. Such Certification Information are provided merely as a convenience to You for informational purposes and reflect only such limited testing as Autodesk has performed with respect to specific versions of specific Software used with specific third-party Virtualization technologies and/or specific Virtualization environments. Certification Information is provided on an “as is” basis and may contain errors, inaccuracies, incomplete information and other misstatements. If You intend to use Virtualization, You should perform Your own independent compatibility assessment before doing so.
By using Virtualization, You acknowledge that such Certification Information does not constitute any form of promise or commitment of any particular level of compatibility between any Autodesk Software and any third-party virtualization technology. If You use Virtualization for an Offering, You assume all risks associated with such use, including, but not limited to incompatibility between Software and third-party Virtualization technology and/or Your Virtualization environment.
For some Offerings, You or Your Authorized User may grant read-only access to Your purchased Offering to certain individuals, subject to reasonable technical limitations that Autodesk may impose at any time without notice. Likewise, for some Offerings, certain individuals may access Your Content via Autodesk’s free online viewer tool, available at https://www.autodesk.com/viewers. Any of the aforementioned individuals, upon receiving such access, may be referred to below and elsewhere within these Terms, the General Terms, Special Terms, or Documentation for an Offering as “Viewers,” “Basic Access,” “Read-Only Access,” or similar (collectively, “Viewers,” or individually, “Viewer”). For the avoidance of doubt, a Viewer is a type of Authorized User and subject to these Terms and the General Terms.
Viewer access is limited to the individual who was granted access and must not be shared with any other individual or entity. Viewers may view Your Content or, in some cases, Your workspace within the Offering but are not permitted to edit, provide input, or otherwise modify Your Content. Unless provided otherwise in these Terms or the Special Terms, Your Administrator may revoke Viewer access at any time, and Viewer access will terminate when Your Administrator revokes such access or, for some Offerings, when Your paid subscription period expires or terminates, whichever is earlier.
Viewers do not count toward Your total number of Authorized Users. Viewer access does not require token usage.
Autodesk makes no promise, warranty, or guarantee to Viewers or their access to Your Content, workspace, or Offering. Autodesk disclaims all liability with respect to Viewers. Viewers are not entitled to any Subscription Benefits, including support. Autodesk reserves the right, without further notice, to suspend or terminate Viewer access at any time.
If You purchase Premium, You will receive the following Premium Plan Benefits in addition to or in place of, as indicated, the Standard Plan Benefits:
Premium Plan Benefits can only be accessed or used by Authorized Users who have been assigned to Your active, unexpired Offering and to whom Premium Plan Benefits have been assigned. For Single User Offerings, at all times during the Premium term, each Team that is assigned Premium Plan Benefits must include at least one (1) Authorized User. You will not be entitled to receive a refund for any amounts paid for any Premium purchase due to the lapse of any Single User Offerings on Standard.
All In Requirement. For any Single User Offering, if an Authorized User on a Team managed by a given primary Administrator is upgraded to Premium, all other Single User Offerings assigned to that Authorized User and to any other Authorized Users on that Team and other Teams managed by that same primary Administrator also must be upgraded to Premium as part of an initial purchase, a Renewal True Up, or Anniversary True Up event. The foregoing is referred to as the “All In Requirement.” Autodesk reserves the right to immediately disable or suspend Your access to and use of any of Your Offerings for Your non-compliance with the All In Requirement.
Premium Plan Benefits for support, as described in this section, shall replace the Standard Plan Benefits for support. Autodesk will provide Premium Support to Your Premium Authorized Users in English, though other languages may be available on request.
Autodesk is not obligated to provide technical support to Viewers, for Trial Versions, for incidents caused by computer hardware not supplied by Autodesk, third party software not supplied or specified by Autodesk, inadequate training of Your Premium Authorized Users on use of Offerings (excluding Trail Versions) or use of Offerings (excluding Trial Versions) in a manner inconsistent with these Terms or the General Terms.
Your Premium Authorized Users must submit a valid support request unless otherwise directed by Autodesk in writing (e.g., via Your Autodesk Account). To submit a valid support request, Your Premium Authorized Users must: (a) provide Autodesk with any information reasonably requested by Autodesk to provide support; (b) follow all instructions and perform any preliminary troubleshooting or problem analysis procedures made available by Autodesk; and (c) implement any fixes, corrections, or workarounds recommended by Autodesk. Autodesk may engage third parties to assist in the delivery of technical support under Autodesk's direction.
Premium Support via Web or Email. Web or email support will be provided to Your Premium Authorized Users during the available support hours set forth in the table below, except that web support may be temporarily unavailable during scheduled system maintenance. Autodesk’s web support-related communications will generally be posted to Autodesk Account, and Your Premium Authorized Users will be notified of the posting of the information by email. In Autodesk’s discretion, Your Premium Authorized Users may also be contacted by email or telephone for specific incidents.
Autodesk will use commercially reasonable efforts to respond to Your web or email support requests within eight (8) hours irrespective of severity level during the applicable regional support workweek for each Autodesk business region as shown in the table below. For certain Offerings, the applicable local support hours may be those for a specific region or country, irrespective of the region or country in which Your support request originates.
|
Hours available for Premium Support via Web or Email
|
Asia-Pacific Region
|
Americas Region
|
EMEA Region
|
Applicable Support Workweek
|
Monday through Friday SGT (UTC+8), excluding regional holidays
|
Monday through Friday, EST/EDT (UTC -5/UTC -4), excluding regional holidays
|
Monday through Friday, CET/CEST (UTC +1/UTC +2), excluding regional holidays
Live Support. In addition to the other modes of Premium Support described in this section, live support is available to Your Premium Authorized Users or Administrators for eligible Offerings, as described below:
Premium Support via Other Modes. Autodesk may offer support via other modes beyond web, email, and live support from time to time (for example, schedule a call, support for APIs provided via Autodesk Developer Network, or remote desktop troubleshooting). Modes of support may differ depending on Your Offering. Additional terms may apply to these modes of support, including but not limited to conditions relating to technical requirements. Not all modes of support will be available in every region or every language.
Adoption Support. Autodesk may also provide deployment, set up, or adoption assistance for selected Offerings in its sole discretion. Additional fees and other terms and conditions may apply to these adoption support services. Not all modes of adoption support will be available in every region or every language.
Support for Previous Versions. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in the Previous Version Rights section in the Standard Plan Benefits above, for Your Premium subscriptions, Autodesk will provide technical support for the current version of Your Offering and all previous versions on the Previous Versions List.
Autodesk will provide You with access to materials created to assist with Your onboarding and use of Premium Plan Benefits and may include onboarding documentation, tools, and similar aids (“Success Materials”). Success Materials may include repeatable packaged services, curated technical support resources, and other training or informational content (e.g., articles, videos, webinars) which are designed to provide best practice guidance or assist with onboarding and adoption of Your Offerings (“Accelerators”). You are responsible for requesting access, independently evaluating, and using the Success Materials. Success Materials and Accelerators are available to You during the Premium term and subject to change without notice. Additional requirements, restrictions, or limitations may apply to certain Accelerators as set out in the description of the relevant Accelerator (e.g., technology prerequisites, geographic availability, language, participant numbers, limited number of Accelerator deliveries per time period, Accelerator expiration if not utilized within a certain time period, etc.).
All Accelerators are made available on an “as is” basis without warranty of any kind, and You access and use them at your own risk. Autodesk shall have no liability for any actions taken or results obtained by You through use of Your Success Materials.
All Success Materials are the Confidential Information of Autodesk. Autodesk reserves all intellectual property rights in and to Success Materials worldwide. You may not copy, modify, disclose, or distribute Success Materials for any reason without the express written license of Autodesk.
Data Collection and Use. You understand that Autodesk may collect information and data related to Your access and use of Accelerators on an ongoing basis during the Offering term. When You access or use an Accelerator, Autodesk will process this data to generate the reports described in the section titled “Usage Reports” herein, and to maintain, improve and/or deliver the Offering and related Offering Benefits.
Directory Sync connects Your user directory to Autodesk’s user management platform so that Your Administrator can auto-invite, auto-assign and auto-delete Authorized Users’ access to Your Offerings.
Autodesk will provide onboarding materials and instructions to enable You to configure Directory Sync. To activate Directory Sync, You must first set up SSO for Your domain. You are responsible for implementing Directory Sync in Your environment.