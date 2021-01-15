Autodesk is committed to the highest standards of corporate ethics and diligent compliance with financial accounting and reporting rules. Accordingly, we are committed to compliance to tax law in all the territories in which we operate, including the UK. Our Code of Business Conduct requires all our staff to act honestly and ethically with government officials, and to adhere to the laws and regulations of the countries in which we operate.

Tax compliance for Autodesk means paying the right amount of tax in the right place at the right time. Autodesk’s policy is to provide full, fair, accurate, timely and understandable disclosure in reports and documents and involves disclosing all relevant facts and circumstances to the tax authorities, including HMRC.

Autodesk regularly seeks advice from tax advisors to ensure compliance with applicable tax laws, rules and regulations. In addition, the Finance team is staffed with qualified individuals and training is carried out for all staff who manage matters which have tax implications.