Structural Bridge Design: integrated analysis for small- to medium-span bridges

What is Structural Bridge Design?

Structural Bridge Design offers a set of capabilities for the analysis and design of bridge structures using line beam, grillage, frame analysis and finite element techniques, all integrated into one product.

Why use Structural Bridge Design?

Integrated analysis and design

Speed up loading, analysis and code compliance checking.

Design automation

Automate repetitive design, analysis and code checking tasks.

Structural analysis

Generate more accurate calculations for design sections and beams.

What you can do with Structural Bridge Design

Design and analyse small- to medium-span bridges

Work with an integrated environment to automate the optimisation of traffic loading, analysis and code compliance checking for Eurocodes, British standards, DMRB and more.

“With Autodesk BIM we can produce more accurate projects from the beginning, minimise revisions and save 20% in project design time.”

— Cihan Kayhan, R&D Coordinator, Yüksel Proje

Bridge design workflows and use cases

Video: Enhanced bridge design using InfraWorks, Civil 3D and Revit software

Civil 3D + InfraWorks + Revit

Use parametric modelling tools to deliver high-quality bridge designs more efficiently.

Skyline view of a bridge with motorway interchange

Connected bridge design workflow

Road design, bridge design and documentations teams can connect in a singular project model.

Video: Bridge design workflow using Civil 3D, InfraWorks and Structural Bridge Design

Civil 3D + InfraWorks + Structural Bridge Design

Discover how to improve bridge design project workflows with seamless data flows between various tools and disciplines. 

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Structural Bridge Design used for?

Autodesk Structural Bridge Design is a full suite of design section, design beam and structural analysis modules, all integrated into one product. This provides an extremely powerful tool for the analysis and design of bridge structures using line beam, grillage, frame analysis and finite element techniques.

Who uses Structural Bridge Design?

Structural Bridge Design is used by bridge engineers designing and analysing both steel and concrete bridges to various international bridge design codes, including British Standards (BS 5400, CT 454), American Standards (DMRB LRFD), the Australian Bridge Design Code (AS 5100, AUSTROADS), the Transit New Zealand Bridge Design Manual and Eurocodes (EN 1990, 1991, 1992 etc.).

Which versions of Structural Bridge Design can I use if I subscribe to the current version? 

Your Structural Bridge Design subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.

Can I install Structural Bridge Design on multiple computers? 

With a subscription to Structural Bridge Design software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software Licence Agreement (US site) for more information.

How do I convert my Structural Bridge Design free trial to a paid subscription? 

Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Structural Bridge Design here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

How much does a subscription to Structural Bridge Design cost?

Structural Bridge Design is available through the Architecture Engineering Construction Collection. The price of the Architecture Engineering Construction Collection subscription is  monthly, annually or for three years. Please visit www.autodesk.com/uk/collections/architecture-engineering-construction/overview to learn more about the Architecture Engineering Construction Collection.

