How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | Impressum | Gender pay gap report | Autodesk tax strategy | Anti-Slavery Statement | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
The Autodesk AEC Collection gives designers, engineers and construction professionals the tools and integrated workflows to create with ease, explore what's possible and build with confidence.
Create high-quality, high-performing designs with a range of conceptual and detailed design tools.
Make data-driven insights the foundation for your design approach with powerful, fast performance and environmental analytics.
Connect workflows, improve BIM project delivery, and unify design and construction data to review and coordinate projects.
Discover the toolkit that expands your skill set. Top design products plus additional products for analysis and simulation, visualisation, reality capture, detailing and automation.
|Selected products
|Stand-alone price
|Compare to the collection
|
|£1,986/year
|
Powerful BIM and CAD tools for designers, engineers and contractors, including Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Autodesk Forma and more
|
|£2,940/year
|
|£1,518/year
|Total price
|£6,444/year
|
£3,594/year
Save £2,850/year
Save time and stay organised with cloud-based review and approval workflows.
Simplify collaboration and data management with Autodesk Docs' cloud-based CDE to ISO 19650 standards.
Merge data and issues from AutoCAD, Revit, Navisworks Manage and more into one centralised database.
–Thomas J. Zoli, Principal Architect, Workshop/APD
growth over two years, supported by standardised, collaborative software
Use conceptual design and modelling capabilities, real-time analytics and automations to make solid foundations for your projects.
Create more resilient, constructible designs that are detailed, coordinated, and connected to BIM.
Evaluate the behaviour of a wide variety of structures to verify safety, reliability, and compliance with local regulations.
Transition from design to detailed models while respecting both perspectives and following local code requirements.
|Selected products
|Stand-alone price
|Compare to the collection
|
|£2,940/year
|
Powerful BIM and CAD tools for designers, engineers and contractors, including Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Autodesk Forma and more
|
|£1,986/year
|
|Collection exclusive
|Total price
|£4,926/year
|
£3,594/year
Save £1,332/year
—Dominick Paradis, Design Engineer, Canam
Adopt connected and integrated workflows in a dynamic BIM environment to make MEP systems more functional and efficient.
Combine analysis capabilities and technology to optimise your MEP systems and adhere to the highest industry standards.
Integrate your MEP project’s design with more detailed components for fabrication-ready outcomes.
|Selected products
|Stand-alone price
|Compare to the collection
|
|£1,986/year
|
Powerful BIM and CAD tools for designers, engineers and contractors, including Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Autodesk Forma and more
|
|£2,940/year
|
|£1,194/year
|Total price
|£6,120/year
|
£3,594/year
Save £2,526/year
—Ken Luong, Senior Project Manager, TDIndustries
Create detailed designs or models with geospatial context, and document your infrastructure projects to meet required standards.
Improve design quality with analysis and simulations tools to build resilient infrastructure. Visualise your design intent.
Improve coordination across multi-discipline teams and reduce rework with a centralised common data environment.
|Selected products
|Stand-alone price
|Compare to the collection
|
|£2,808/year
|
Powerful BIM and CAD tools for designers, engineers and contractors, including Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Autodesk Forma and more
|
|£2,106/year
|
|£396/year
|Total price
|£5,310/year
|
£3,594/year
Save £1,716/year
Manage bridge design project complexity with automation, analysis and code compliance.
Improve design quality with a set of transportation tools for swept paths, parking and roundabouts.
Automatically extract vector elements, 3D objects, alignments and feature lines directly from the cloud.
—Andreas Rau, Product Manager, Max Bögl
—Gilles Pignon, Head of BIM Division, Infrastructure Projects Department, CFL (Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Luxembourgeois)
Multiple applications within the AEC Collection have direct integration with Esri’s ArcGIS.
Create comprehensive shop deliverables with automated design to detailing workflows for concrete and steel structures fabrication.
Use BIM-based workflows to exchange shared data between design intent and detailing for fabrication.
Rapidly move from design intent to construction without compromising quality so you can build with confidence.
Take advantage of BIM, CAD, and cloud-based document management tools in the AEC Collection that help you design and build with efficiency, precision and quality.
|Selected products
|Stand-alone price
|Compare to the collection
|
|£1,986/year
|
Powerful BIM and CAD tools for designers, engineers and contractors, including Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Autodesk Forma and more
|
|£2,940/year
|
|£2,772/year
|Total price
|£7,698/year
|
£3,594/year
Save £4,104/year
—David “DJ” Johnson, Piping and Plumbing Superintendent, MMC Contractors
months ahead of schedule
Reduced rework during construction
Improved schedule control
Better win rate with BIM