How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | Impressum | Gender pay gap report | Autodesk tax strategy | Anti-Slavery Statement | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Autodesk InfraWorks conceptual design software helps you model and understand design projects in context. Use it to:
Aggregate large amounts of data to generate information-rich context models.
Visualise conceptual design options for roadway, rail and public transport, civil structures and water infrastructure projects.
Analyse traffic flow across cities and conduct line-of-sight studies to visualise impacts of design changes.
Bring together extensive data from different sources to ground your designs in reality.
Rapidly conceptualise, evaluate and iterate on roadway, site, rail, water and other infrastructure projects.
Produce photorealistic visualisations to improve understanding and communicate your designs.
Aggregate large volumes of data to generate contextual models, seamlessly integrate geospatial data into designs and model existing conditions that represent built and natural environments.
Explore conceptual designs in context that allow you to visualise your project under different weather conditions or integrate your GIS data to explore existing conditions to understand design impacts.
Reduce overall design time with automated analysis and design tools. Analyse the impact of the surrounding natural and built environment within your project scope with different simulation tools.
—Andreas Rau, Head of Product Management, TSB
– Gaurav Sharma, Director of Technology, WDI Studios Pvt. Ltd.
– Hao Fu, Civil Engineer, Chongqing Architectural Design Institute of China
WEBINAR
Discover the latest capabilities to improve civil structure workflows.
BLOG
See the latest updates on creating information-rich context models.
ROADMAP
See what’s new in the product development pipeline with a live look at the Civil Infrastructure public roadmap.
Autodesk InfraWorks lets architecture, engineering and construction professionals model, analyse and visualise infrastructure design concepts within the context of the built and natural environment.
Civil engineers, civil designers and other civil infrastructure professionals, including urban planners and surveyors, use Autodesk InfraWorks during the planning and design phase of infrastructure projects.
Your Autodesk InfraWorks subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.
With a subscription to Autodesk InfraWorks software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software Licence Agreement (US Site) for more information.
Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy InfraWorks. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.
The price of an annual InfraWorks subscription is
Compared with purchasing each product separately.
Connect InfraWorks with tools for reality capture, detailed design, analysis and construction documentation. Improve coordination on horizontal and vertical design projects and support multi-discipline processes with a cloud-based common data environment.
InfraWorks
Civil 3D
Context modelling
Conceptual design
Analysis and simulation
Visualisation