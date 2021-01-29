Point Layout: Reduce construction site errors

Validate and verify layout with BIM and CAD data

What is Point Layout?

Autodesk Point Layout brings BIM coordinate systems to the jobsite. Connect building models to field construction workflows, with hardware compatibility including Leica, Topcon, Trimble, and more.

  • Lay out projects with greater accuracy and avoid errors

  • Rely less on time-intensive manual measurements

  • Work with AutoCAD, Revit, and Navisworks files and push site data to the Autodesk Construction Cloud

Point Layout overview (video: 1:45 min.)

What you can do with Point Layout

Save time with automatic point creation

Create points on all model types and elements during construction modeling or constructability review.

(video: 1:26 min.)

Export, import, and compare model data

Export location points in direct file formats compatible with robotics total stations, perform QA/QC, and import accurate as-built locations back to the construction model.

(video: 2:04 min.)

Verify and validate layout with BIM

Push points directly to the BIM 360 Layout mobile app (iOS or Android) for on-the-jobsite construction layout and verification workflows (requires BIM 360 Coordinate subscription).

(video: 1:38 min.)

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Point Layout used for?

Autodesk Point Layout is used to bring precision and accuracy to construction field survey and layout workflows leveraging BIM and CAD data. By using Point Layout, contractors can better pinpoint project coordinates and layout measurements, capture as-built conditions, and move data between the field and office to save time, reduce errors, and improve communication.

Who uses Point Layout?

Contractors and sub-contractors surveying and reviewing existing conditions, as-built conditions, and project layout for buildings and infrastructure use Point Layout to improve accuracy on the jobsite.

Which versions of Point Layout can I use if I subscribe to the current version?

Your Point Layout subscription gives you access to install and use the 3 previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.

Can I install Point Layout on multiple computers?

With a subscription to Point Layout software, you can install it on up to 3 computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement (US Site)

How do I convert my Point Layout free trial to a paid subscription?

Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Point Layout here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

