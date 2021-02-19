How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | Impressum | Gender pay gap report | Autodesk tax strategy | Anti-Slavery Statement | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Autodesk Civil 3D design software empowers civil engineers to meet complex infrastructure challenges in a 3D model-based environment.
Accelerate design and documentation
Advance design automation
Improve collaboration and coordination
Improve productivity and quality with a dynamic 3D model-based design environment and design-driven documentation environment.
Access real-time updates and share with other Autodesk software for design, analysis and construction.
Meet complex design challenges through interoperability with other software using the common IFC format(s).
Civil 3D includes purpose-built tools for critical civil engineering disciplines. See how Civil 3D can help you design and build better roads and motorways, sites and rail projects.
Deliver design and construction documentation for road and motorway, site design, rail and bridge projects. Reduce overall design time with faster modelling for surfaces, corridors, terrain and more.
Streamline the process of incorporating geographical data into your designs, ensure accurate geolocation of assets, analyse for planning and visualise contextually your designs.
Enable designers to author, share, and update design projects in a central data environment. Make real-time updates at any phase of the project lifecycle to share with different teams.
– Ismaeel Babur, Senior Civil Engineer, Virgin Hyperloop One
— Jan-Peter Ter Maaten, VolkerWessels
— Charles D’Errico, IT Systems Analyst, Thomas & Hutton
A separate installation or subscription to another Autodesk product may be required.
Use Grading Optimisation to automate time-consuming grading tasks, explore alternatives to find optimal solutions and return to Civil 3D to complete the detailed design. (video: 1:59 min.)
Effectively visualise and analyse geotechnical data (US site), then easily utilise that data directly in your Civil 3D design model.
Import base and rover survey data and convert it to coordinate geometry points in a Civil 3D drawing.
WEBINAR
Gain valuable insights and techniques to reduce design time and minimise errors and rework.
BLOG
See the latest updates for efficiently designing and digitally modelling infrastructure projects.
ROADMAP
Explore the product development pipeline for Civil 3D and provide your feedback.
*Compared with purchasing each product separately.
Deliver comprehensive road and motorway designs more efficiently with the AEC Collection. (Watch video: 1 min.)
Connect Civil 3D road geometry to parametric bridge modelling tools in InfraWorks and custom Revit structures. (Watch video: 1:20 min.)
Bring new multi-discipline workflows and capabilities to your projects with industry-specific insights and precision-driven workflows. See the latest from the AEC Collection.
Civil 3D is used to plan, design and deliver land development, water and transportation projects
Civil engineers, civil designers and other civil infrastructure professionals rely on Civil 3D for better, more innovative project outcomes.
Yes. Students and educators can get free one-year educational access to Autodesk products and services, renewable for as long as you remain eligible. Learn more (US site).
Your Civil 3D subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.
The price of an annual Civil 3D subscription is
With a subscription to Civil 3D software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software Licence Agreement (US site) for more information.
Autodesk provides download and installation instructions for individuals and administrators. Your available downloads appear in Autodesk Account. Find your product, select a version, platform, language and download method. For more information, visit Autodesk Knowledge Network.
Launch your trial software and click ‘Subscribe now’ on the trial screen or buy Civil 3D here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.
Civil 3D
InfraWorks
Model-based design for transportation, site, rail, civil structures and other infrastructure projects
Collaboration and interoperability
Plan production and documentation