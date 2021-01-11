Autodesk AutoCAD LT: Best-in-class 2D design and drafting tools with automation

What is Autodesk AutoCAD LT?

Create your 2D designs with precision and best-in-class documentation features. Architects, engineers and construction professionals use AutoCAD LT® to:

  • Design, draft and document with precise 2D geometry

  • Access a comprehensive set of editing, design and annotation tools

  • Streamline your work by customising your interface and automating your workflows with AutoLISP

Why use Autodesk AutoCAD LT?

Best-in-class 2D design features 

Draft, design and edit with precise 2D geometry and a comprehensive set of documentation features.

Collaborate across teams and devices 

Share and annotate drawings with safety and security across desktop, web and mobile devices.

Ensure fidelity and compatibility 

Preserve fidelity and ensure compatibility with Autodesk’s exclusive TrustedDWG® technology.

What you can do with Autodesk AutoCAD LT

Draft with precision and speed with best-in-class 2D features and documentation 

Create precise 2D drawings faster with the easy-to-use drafting tools in AutoCAD LT. Improve productivity by automating common tasks and streamline workflows using tools written with AutoLISP.

Work anywhere with AutoCAD on the web (included)

View, edit, annotate and share CAD drawings with a simple user interface, on any computer. Just sign in and get to work. No software installation is required.

Use AutoCAD LT on the go with AutoCAD on mobile (included)

Take the power of AutoCAD with you wherever you go – even offline. View, edit, comment on and create CAD drawings in real time.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is AutoCAD LT used for?

AutoCAD LT is CAD software that is used for precise 2D drafting, design and documentation. It includes features to automate tasks and increase productivity such as comparing drawings, counting, adding objects and creating tables. AutoCAD LT enables users to create, edit and annotate drawings via desktop, web and mobile devices.

Who uses AutoCAD LT?

AutoCAD LT is used by architects, engineers, construction professionals and designers who need to: 

  • Design, draft and document with precise 2D geometry
  • Access a comprehensive set of editing, design and annotation tools
  • Work faster in an intuitive, customisable interface

What is the difference between AutoCAD LT and AutoCAD?

One of the biggest differences between AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT is that AutoCAD LT provides precision 2D drafting and documentation capabilities, while AutoCAD also provides 3D functionality. AutoCAD LT supports some customisation through capabilities such as AutoLISP. However, it does not include third-party connections, development tools or the seven specialised toolsets. Compare AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT.

Which operating system does AutoCAD LT software run on?

AutoCAD LT can run on Microsoft® Windows® and Apple® macOS®. See AutoCAD LT system requirements (US Site) for details.

Every AutoCAD LT subscription includes AutoCAD on the web and mobile. AutoCAD on mobile can run on iOS, Android and Windows. See AutoCAD on mobile system requirements for version details. AutoCAD on the web is supported by 64-bit Google Chrome, 64-bit Mozilla Firefox and 64-bit Microsoft Edge on Windows or Mac. See AutoCAD on the web system requirements for version details.

Which versions of Autodesk AutoCAD LT can I use if I subscribe to the current version? 

Your AutoCAD LT subscription gives you access to install and use the 3 previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.

Can I install Autodesk AutoCAD LT on multiple computers? 

With a subscription to Autodesk AutoCAD LT software, you can install it on up to 3 computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the  Software Licence Agreement (US Site) for more information.

How do I convert my AutoCAD LT free trial to a paid subscription? 

Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy AutoCAD LT here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

How much does an AutoCAD LT subscription cost? 

The price of an annual Autodesk AutoCAD LT subscription is  and the price of a monthly AutoCAD LT subscription is . The price of a 3-year AutoCAD LT subscription is 

How do I download AutoCAD LT?

Autodesk provides download and installation instructions for individuals and administrators. Your available downloads appear in Autodesk Account. Find your product, select a version, platform, language and download method. For more information, visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network.

Compare related products

AutoCAD

AutoCAD

AutoCAD LT

AutoCAD LT

APIs and automations using Autodesk AI

complete
limited

Cloud and mobility

complete
complete

Collaboration

complete
limited

Architecture design

complete
limited

Capabilities

Complete

Comprehensive

Limited

Limited

N/A

N/A

