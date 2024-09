To continue your access to Education software, you must renew your eligibility every year. You can check your renewal date by going to the Get Products page (US site). Sign in to view your personalised banner at the top of the page. Also be sure to check your email, as Autodesk will send an email reminder 30 days before your eligibility expires.

To renew educational access to Autodesk software, see Renewing access to Education software.

Note: If you miss your renewal date, you must restart access to your education software and any subscriptions you had, even if a product is already installed.