Advance Steel software drives collaboration between engineers and detailers, improving co-ordination, clarifying design intent and reducing rework. With Advance Steel, you can:
Achieve a seamless design and detailing workflow for projects in BIM
Move quickly from design to fabrication
Streamline steel fabrication and installation
Share, refine and sync design data with Revit, AutoCAD, Navisworks, Robot Structural Analysis and Autodesk Docs. Connect steel detailing and design data to BIM and CAD workflows for efficient project delivery.
—Qichen Jiang, Director of the BIM Centre, Steel Structure Engineering Company (SSEC)
—Michael Vogel, Principal, GRAEF
—Jim Kennett, Senior Drafts Person, Steel Precision Group
Autodesk Advance Steel is a 3D modelling software for steel detailing, fabrication and construction. Use Advance Steel to connect design and fabrication when working in BIM to improve communication between steel engineers, designers and detailers.
The software helps advance projects effectively from design to fabrication, with clearer design intent and less rework. Use Advance Steel with the AEC Collection to run structural analyses, automate design processes, create and solve for complex geometry, and detect and mitigate clashes in preconstruction.
Structural engineers, steel detailers and fabricators use Advance Steel to design, detail, fabricate and install steel structural systems. AEC professionals choose Advance Steel to automatically generate fabrication shop drawings and bills of material with ready-to-use templates and to produce numerical control files to direct and automate CNC machines for fabrication.
Better together for seamless integration
The AEC Collection provides designers, engineers and contractors with a set of useful tools that support projects from early-stage design all the way through to construction.