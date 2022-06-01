Autodesk InfoWater Pro: Model water systems within ArcGIS Pro

What is Autodesk InfoWater Pro?

Engineers use Autodesk InfoWater Pro software to model water distribution systems in an easy-to-use geographic information system (GIS) interface.

  • Leverage spatial analysis tools available in ArcGIS Pro to help with model building and management.

  • Analyse and understand criticality in your system, including pressure transient events.

  • Present results clearly and share them in ArcGIS Online.

Why use Autodesk InfoWater Pro?

Easily map and analyse water systems

Map, design, and analyse water distribution systems from within ArcGIS Pro.

Maintain service levels

Ensure adequate pressure to serve customers, even during fire flow events.

Increase water system resilience

Find critical system elements and develop a contingency plan.

What you can do with InfoWater Pro

Migrate GIS data to InfoWater Pro seamlessly

Make the most of your hard-earned GIS data to efficiently build and update your water distribution models, with a 1:1 relationship between InfoWater Pro models and ArcGIS Pro.

Take advantage of non-native modelling data

Use a customer layer to find out who will be affected by an incident and improve model calibration with more accurate demand allocation using meter data.

Share modelling information easily

The close integration of InfoWater Pro with ArcGIS Online and new web services makes it easy to share data within and outside your organisation.

Autodesk InfoWater Pro resources

Rendering of water utilities

InfoWater Pro training course

Take the free InfoWater Pro course to understand how to connect to ArcGIS Pro, create a water project file, set up modelling work preferences, develop what-if scenarios to test a wide range of water system alternatives, set up steady-state and extended-period simulation runs, and review results.

Water tower

InfoWater Pro Technical Information Hub

The InfoWater Pro Technical Information portal serves as a hub for everything you need to know about InfoWater Pro. See the latest release notes, download and licence information, help documentation, known issues, learning courses, scripting resources and public product roadmaps.

Map showing valves, tanks, and more

How Davidson Water handles the pressure with InfoWater Pro

Davidson Water has seen an impressive 36% decrease in leaks over 10 years in their water network. Discover how creating a PVC pipe replacement strategy using InfoWater Pro made it happen.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk InfoWater Pro used for?

Autodesk InfoWater Pro is a hydraulic modelling application built in ArcGIS Pro that allows users to simulate countless scenarios and perform a wide range of analyses, including fire flow, valve criticality, pipe break, water quality, system curves and energy usage.

Who uses Autodesk InfoWater Pro?

Water engineers from water utilities and engineering firms use Autodesk InfoWater Pro to plan, design and operate water systems.

What is the difference between Autodesk InfoWater Pro and Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro?

Autodesk InfoWater Pro is typically used by GIS practitioners looking to answer hydraulic questions. They can easily model water networks from within the familiar ArcGIS Pro and take advantage of spatial analysis and visualisation tools.

 

Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro is used by engineering teams that don’t require ArcGIS, especially if multiple modellers are on the engineering team. It also provides advanced modellers with the ability to explore scripting to automate model maintenance and the import of data from different sources.

Which versions of Autodesk InfoWater Pro can I use if I subscribe to the current version?

Your InfoWater Pro subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.

Can I install Autodesk InfoWater Pro on multiple computers?

With a subscription to InfoWater Pro software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software Licence Agreement (US site) for more information.

