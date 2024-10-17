How to buy
With no new permanent venues, architects, engineers, and builders will retrofit 40+ venues across Southern California, fostering a legacy that lasts beyond the LA28 Games.
Product designers and manufacturers will craft world-class gear and equipment that support Olympic and Paralympic athletes on and off the field.
From record-breaking athletic feats to the heartwarming moments in-between, production teams will bring the LA28 Games to life for fans watching around the world.
– Casey Wasserman, LA28 Chairperson and President
A hallmark of the city, the LA Memorial Coliseum will be the first stadium ever to host three Olympic Games. Autodesk’s Design and Make Platform will be used to reimagine the iconic stadium for the LA28 Games' Track and Field events, while preserving its past, present, and future traditions.
In 2019, the Autodesk Research team explored how the use of generative design and adaptive reuse could change the game for Olympic host cities. Now, five years later, we are helping make it a reality, meeting both the short-term needs of the LA28 Games, as well as the long-term needs of Los Angeles.
Autodesk's Design and Make Platform includes three industry clouds, Forma, Fusion, and Flow, that connect data, utilise AI-powered insights and automations, and help deliver business outcomes faster.
In the summer of 2028, Los Angeles will welcome the world for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The LA28 Games are organised by LA28, an independent, non-profit, private organisation that partners with private and public entities to deliver the Games.
Over the next four years, Autodesk’s software will support LA28’s more than $1 billion temporary overlay and construction plan. LA28 will use Autodesk’s software, including Autodesk Construction Cloud, as a central tool to facilitate better collaboration with thousands of critical stakeholders on the design, development, and ultimate delivery of the venues.
LA28 will use Autodesk software and Building Information Modeling (BIM) tools to bring to life an ambitious venue plan, and Autodesk will provide consultative support to help LA28 meet their delivery and sustainability plan.
LA28’s no-new-permanent-venues plan is a commitment to build LA28’s footprint by adapting existing or building temporary infrastructure.
Supporting LA28’s more than $1 billion temporary overlay and construction plan, Autodesk software will help retrofit the 40+ competition and major non-competition venues across Southern California and beyond that will make up the LA28 Games’ footprint. Autodesk software will be critical in enabling this, with its technology helping to shorten timelines, cut costs, and incorporate sustainable design principles across the project.