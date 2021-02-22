Autodesk Fusion extensions

The Autodesk Fusion Simulation Extension is a set of simulation study types to help you investigate the feasibility of manufacturing your 3D design. Understand how it may perform under real-life conditions before manufacturing anything. Analyse the performance and manufacturability of your 3D models to ensure that they will meet the demands of real world situations with structural, thermal and explicit simulation tools. The Simulation Extension includes injection moulding simulation studies to help you gain plastic injection moulding manufacturing insights.