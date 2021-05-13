-
Autodesk Fusion is design, engineering, electronics and manufacturing software, all-in-one. Connect your entire product development process into one cloud-based software with integrated 3D CAD, CAM, CAE and PCB.
Increase operational efficiency and boost agility to make effortless data connections across teams.
Manufacture faster with design, electronics and CAM automation, plus AI and generative design tools.
Autodesk Fusion is the end-to-end design and manufacturing solution for your business, enabling engineers, designers and machinists to modernise their product development with tailored workflows and capabilities.
Working in disconnected product development tools can cause errors and delays. Enable seamless teamwork in the same workspace, without the need for multiple tools.
Storing files locally in different formats can cause version control, collaboration and security issues. Bring your teams onto one secure, cloud workspace for accessible, current and secure data.
Managers often struggle to get project updates in a timely manner. Fusion provides up-to-date progress info, controlled access to audit trails of changes, comments and history.
Streamline design documentation to enable quick and precise 2D drawings from 3D models, enhancing efficiency and accuracy.
– Carl Budd, Engineering Manager, Moose Toys
decrease in time to bring a product to market with one CAD/CAM solution.
per design launch is saved by companies that implement cross-domain collaborative, revision control and concurrent workflows.
Fusion Manufacturing Extension unlocks advanced manufacturing tools in Autodesk Fusion to help manufacturers shorten project delivery times and produce better quality parts.
Programme complex, feature-rich components with ease using intelligent whole-part strategies like steep & shallow, deburr, hole recognition and rotary.
Speed up CAM programming with powerful modification tools that can turn a good toolpath into a great one – all without wasteful recalculation time.
Achieve superior surface finish with specialised 4- and 5-axis toolpaths. Additional axis controls and collision avoidance ensure safe, smooth machine motion.
Save time and money with spindle-mounted touch probes for CNC machining. Measure stock material, update work offsets, monitor quality, automate part setup and more.
– Konrad Nerc, Nerc Precision Engineering
Create toolpaths twice as quickly and start machining faster with your team
Cut costs in half by reducing cycle times and unnecessary hours spent.
Fusion Manufacturing Extension unlocks advanced manufacturing tools in Autodesk Fusion to help manufacturers shorten project delivery times and produce better quality parts.
Reduce engineering workload, design new components with ease and decrease the need for manual content creation with comprehensive component libraries.
Reduce errors, enhance efficiency and improve accuracy. Synchronisation between PCB and schematic in an ECAD application maintains design integrity and consistency.
Design your printed circuit boards rapidly and efficiently, leveraging real-time constraint violation detection for immediate alerts on component placement and trace routing issues.
Empower collaboration between electronic and mechanical engineers in a unified design platform. Enhance accuracy and efficiency by eliminating error-prone conversion steps.
– Mario Tousek, Managing Director, tousek
Companies that streamline access to PCB and mechanical data at design time release 90% of products on time – 67% better than those who don’t have access to the same data.
Companies that interconnect manufacturing and electronics design meet their costs and reliability goals 85% more than their competitors.
Fusion Signal Integrity Extension unlocks signal integrity tools in Autodesk Fusion to improve product compliance, lower physical PCB prototyping costs and accelerate development.
Configurations provide an intelligent way to maximise the utility of parametric designs. Gain the ability to create and manage multiple design variations from a single, unified model.
Remove the silos from your traditional design process and use a modern collaboration environment. Connect your teams and clients, communicate in real time and centralise project activity.
Explore multiple manufacturing-ready outcomes that meet your design specifications while reducing weight, improving performance and consolidating parts through generative design.
Maximise the utility of parametric designs with configurations. Create and manage multiple design variations from a single, unified model.
– Tyler Berryman, Product Design Engineer, Brash
Turn your concepts into 3D models 4X faster when compared to traditional industrial design software.
Create photo-realistic renders of your designs up to 75% faster to expedite stakeholder buy-in.
Fusion Design Extension unlocks advanced 3D design and modelling tools in Autodesk Fusion to make complex 3D modelling easier and faster.
Engineer products with a comprehensive set of modelling tools, including 3D parametric modelling, mesh, surfacing and automated design capabilities. Ensure your products’ form, fit and function with diverse analysis methods.
Break free from traditional design silos. Embrace a modern collaboration environment to connect teams and clients, communicate in real time and centralise project activity.
Discover manufacturing-ready outcomes that meet design specifications, reduce weight, improve performance and consolidate parts through generative design.
Effortlessly adjust dimensions and geometries with a few clicks, saving time and reducing errors. Every change reflects across the entire model for design consistency.
– Steve Milanoski, Head of Advanced Manufacturing, Romar Engineering
Investigate upwards of 100 3D design iterations in the amount of time it would traditionally take to complete one.
Design, engineer and manufacture a product in one day instead of a week.
Fusion Simulation Extension unlocks advanced simulation and generative design tools in Autodesk Fusion to expand design possibilities and improve product reliability.
Most popular: 1-year access to advanced CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB, data management and collaboration tools with Autodesk Fusion.
Most flexible: Monthly access to advanced CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB, data management and collaboration tools with Autodesk Fusion.
Connect with a representative to discuss Autodesk Fusion and find the solution that best fits your company’s product development needs.
Qualifying startups can access Autodesk Fusion for a discounted price offering for 3-year access per user.
A limited, free version that includes basic functionality for qualifying users who use for hobbyist and personal projects only.
A free version that includes basic functionality for qualifying users who use for education-based, non-commercial projects only.
Extensions allow you to unlock advanced design and manufacturing technologies in Autodesk Fusion.
Unlock additional capabilities for 3 to 5-axis CNC machining, sheet-based nesting and fabrication and metals-based additive manufacturing.
Optimise part design and performance with unlimited cloud solves for generative design, FEA, electronic cooling, injection moulding and more.
Automate complex geometry to enhance the performance and aesthetics of your products.
Execute change orders, release management, automated part numbering and bill of materials management.
– 4.5/5 rating, 400+ reviews on G2
LIMITED USE VERSION
Autodesk Fusion for personal use includes cloud-based design and 3D modelling tools as well as the following limited functionality:
Autodesk Fusion includes all design and 3D modelling tools, plus a fully featured CAM, CAE and PCB product development platform.
The Fusion industry cloud for manufacturing will connect capabilities, data, people and processes across the entire product development lifecycle.
CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB, data management (PLM, PDM), MES and more will be integrated into one unified experience, enabling advanced automation, AI capabilities and streamlining of workflows.
Learn more about our vision for the Autodesk Fusion industry cloud.
Industrial designers, mechanical engineers, electrical engineers, machinists, hobbyists and startups use Autodesk Fusion.
Autodesk Fusion is available as a free 30-day trial or for qualifying hobbyists for non-commercial use as Fusion for personal use here.
Autodesk Fusion 360 is integrated CAD, CAM, CAE and PCB software, whereas AutoCAD is CAD software to create 2D and 3D drawings. Compare Autodesk Fusion vs AutoCAD
If you purchased online, your subscription will automatically renew unless you have turned auto-renew off. Simply sign in to your Autodesk Account and select the product you want to renew and verify that your auto-renew is set to on and your payment method is correct.
With a subscription to Autodesk Fusion 360 software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software Licence Agreement (US Site) for more information.
Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Autodesk Fusion 360 here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.