影像由 IGNITE Animation 授權使用
軟體集提供 5 個 Arnold 授權，可供您用來處理最複雜的動畫專案。
運用可同時在 15 台電腦上執行 Bifrost 的能力，輕鬆製作精細特效。
存取密切整合的 DCC 工具，避免浪費時間與資源。
Autodesk Media and Entertainment 作品展示 (影片：1:10 分鐘)
影像由 Mundoloco Animation Studio 授權使用
使用 Maya 製作的美洲豹模型。影像由 Alexandre Mougenot 授權使用。
《阿達一族》。影像由 Cinesite 授權使用。
使用 Arnold 彩現的《鬼族：雷神傳說》。影像由 Megalis VFX 授權使用。
- One Animation 的 CG 主管 Enrique Caballero
- Axis Studios
- Ghost VFX 的 VFX 總監 Claus Kogsboell
Autodesk
購買方式
支援
隱私權 | Cookie 偏好 | 檢舉違規事項 | 使用條款 | 法律 (英文) | © 2024 Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved.