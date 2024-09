You can designate any user (except primary or secondary admins) as a guest. Typically, you would do this for non-employees, such as contractors or vendors.

To designate a user as a guest:

Sign into Autodesk Account at manage.autodesk.com. Go to User Management > By User. Search for or select a user. Click View Details. Click Change Role. Select This is a Guest User under the User role. Click Save. To remove the guest designation for a user, deselect This is a Guest User.

Note: Users added to your team from a connected cloud collaboration product (such as Autodesk BIM Collaborate, Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro or Autodesk Build) are added as guests by default.