As an admin, you can follow these steps to set up an Autodesk Premium plan. Track your progress with premium onboarding courses listed below. For an overview, see Choose a plan for your Autodesk subscriptions.
Note: If you have a Standard plan, see Set up a Standard plan.
Configure and deploy single sign-on (SSO) if you haven't already. See the Single sign-on configuration guide.
Assign users to products individually or by group. Users are automatically added to your user list when using SSO.
Assign products individually. See Assign users by product.
Assign products by group. See About Directory Sync and Manage groups in Autodesk Account.
View your reports. See Seat usage reporting.
Manage contracts and renewals. See Billing and orders overview.
Learn how to contact support. See How to contact support.