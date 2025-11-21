The time it takes to design and develop a mobile game varies based on complexity. Simple games, like casual or 2D puzzle games, typically take two to six months, while moderately complex games, like 3D RPGs or multiplayer games, can take six to eighteen months. Highly complex games with advanced mechanics, large 3D environments, or live service features may take one to three years, or more. Also, many mobile games require ongoing updates and maintenance post-launch, extending their development cycle further. The timeline depends on the game’s scope, features, and the size of the development team.