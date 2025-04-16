Shoe design and manufacturing encompass the creation and production of footwear.

The shoe design stage involves developing a concept, which includes aesthetics, comfort, and functionality. This often involves 3D modeling and prototyping using software for shoe design, like Autodesk Fusion.

The manufacturing phase transforms the finalized design into a physical product. This involves pattern making, assembly, and finishing, often requiring a variety of techniques like sewing, gluing, or even 3D printing.

Both stages demand precision and expertise for the production of high-quality shoes.