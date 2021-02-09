How to buy
Bring your concepts to life with subdivisional modeling, tailored for product design.
Fine-tune your technical surfaces to the highest quality levels inclusive of construction history.
Build surfaces from scanned or mesh data automatically.
Quickly create production-quality, repeatable patterns with user-friendly, algorithm-based design.
Create immersive conceptual design with curve, surface, and subdivisional modeling tools.
Cross-team and -department assembly modeling uses the reference manager to quickly update design changes.
Get seamless integration with VRED and Flow Production Tracking for enhanced design collaboration.
Check out the latest features and workflows of Alias.
ENHANCED
Modeling improvements
Several new modeling tools like the bridge fillet and gap checker help improve your design workflow and speed up processes. Plus, many other tools have additional enhancements. (video: 3:11 min.)
User experience improvements
Alias 2024 introduced a new user experience, and the 2025 release continues to build upon these improvements. The new changes now improve your ability to be more efficient in Alias. (video: 2:23 min.)
New custom radial menu
Alias 2025 includes a new radial menu user interface element called the Custom Puck. This video details how to customize the puck for faster tool and navigation access. (video: 2:32 min.)
Data interoperability
We have introduced support for several new file formats over the last six months. With Alias 2025, we are excited to introduce Universal Scene Description (USD) support. (video: 1:13 min.)
New user experience
Alias 2024 includes a modernized user interface, while maintaining the familiar Alias tools and DNA. (video: 2:24 min.)
Markup and animation editors
Improve collaboration and review with intuitive markup and animation editors. (video: 1:27 min.)
Surface modifier tools
Easily control objects on curves with the feature modifier. Smooth curved surfaces quickly and easily with the accelerated surface function. (video: 2:30 min.)
Dynamo drag and drop
CONCEPT, SURFACE, AUTOSTUDIO
Save Import Dynamo sample file locations so that you can drag and drop scripts to a shelf.
Selection sets
CONCEPT, SURFACE, AUTOSTUDIO
Create, modify, and select objects and components using selection sets.
History visualizer
CONCEPT, SURFACE, AUTOSTUDIO
Get a new way of visualizing the flow of construction history in your Alias files.
Surface fillet
CONCEPT, SURFACE, AUTOSTUDIO
G2 curvature/Arc creates a fillet that has curvature lead-in and maintains a more arc-shaped section.
Proportional Crown
SURFACE, AUTOSTUDIO
This capability has been added to Skin, Surface Fillet, Multi-Surface Draft, and Free Form Blend.
Dynamo Wheel Arch script
CONCEPT, SURFACE, AUTOSTUDIO
Quickly create wheel arches using a Dynamo sample file, saving you time when building a new vehicle concept model.
Transform tool
CONCEPT, SURFACE, AUTOSTUDIO
Modify components such as CVs, hulls, and edges. Transform entities without moving off the selected plane.
SubD Align to Curve
CONCEPT, SURFACE, AUTOSTUDIO
New options allow for better control over how subdivision CVs align to curves and surface boundaries.
Visual Clip
CONCEPT, SURFACE, AUTOSTUDIO
A visual clipping plane tool now exists in Alias Concept for quick visual sectioning and clip of geometry.
Anti-aliasing
CONCEPT, SURFACE, AUTOSTUDIO
A supersampling option increases the anti-alias quality by a factor of 4, resulting in a quality of up to 64x.
Replace shader by name
CONCEPT, SURFACE, AUTOSTUDIO
You can now replace shaders by name when you import Alias supported geometry with shader assignments.
Create VR
CONCEPT, SURFACE, AUTOSTUDIO
An immersive conceptual design tool that lets designers explore form in 3D using simple curve and surface tools.
SubD and Dynamo tutorials
CONCEPT, SURFACE, AUTOSTUDIO
Get SubD and Dynamo tutorials and exercises for Alias, including example files and three special Alias 2021 scripts.
Photoshop live link
CONCEPT, AUTOSTUDIO, SURFACE
Sketches from Photoshop can be linked to Alias. Changes to sketches are dynamically updated in Alias.
Dynamic shape modeling
CONCEPT, AUTOSTUDIO, SURFACE
Quickly manipulate your product model and explore shape variations on 3D forms without rebuilding geometry.
3D sculpting
CONCEPT, AUTOSTUDIO, SURFACE
3D sculpt surfaces by directly adjusting surface control vertices. Use curve-based tools, direct modeling, and more.
Light ray effects and reflections
CONCEPT, AUTOSTUDIO, SURFACE
Study your surfaces in a virtual lighting studio with the Light Tunnel tool.
Computational design
CONCEPT, AUTOSTUDIO, SURFACE
Quickly generate complex repeatable patterns, and enable rapid design iterations and exploration.
Automatic arrays of shapes
CONCEPT, AUTOSTUDIO, SURFACE
Simplify uniform and nonuniform objects using arrays. Create arrays of lines and surfaces in 2D and 3D.
Precision surface modeling
AUTOSTUDIO, SURFACE
Create Class-A surfaces with speed and control.
Surface creation and editing
AUTOSTUDIO, SURFACE
Perform multiple operations with a single, automated tool.
Predictive control
AUTOSTUDIO
Get more predictable results with new tools such as Freeform Curve Blend and View Flip.
Multicurve profile input
AUTOSTUDIO, SURFACE
Profile tools provide an advanced way to work with surfaces, such as rotating a profile to a target surface.
Intelligent form factor capability
AUTOSTUDIO, SURFACE
Define ratios with Form Factor tools.
Mesh selection techniques
AUTOSTUDIO, SURFACE
Use an expanded mesh selection toolset.
Offset tool
CONCEPT, AUTOSTUDIO, SURFACE
Maintain offset CV layout quality to enable a semiautomated, time-saving workflow.
Save file author options
CONCEPT, AUTOSTUDIO, SURFACE
Save the file author information under the save information section when saving or exporting a file.
File > Share view
CONCEPT, AUTOSTUDIO, SURFACE
Disable the share view option using an environment variable.
Virtual reality with Alias
CONCEPT, AUTOSTUDIO, SURFACE
Enhance design reviews with virtual reality. Explore your design to scale using an HMD in VR.
Interactive product visualization
CONCEPT, AUTOSTUDIO, SURFACE
Evaluate design options with real-time visualizations. Use shading models, apply color, add texture, and more.
Convenient data exchange
CONCEPT, AUTOSTUDIO, SURFACE
Share industrial design data with mechanical design and CAD software, including Inventor, CATIA, and SOLIDWORKS.
VRED compatibility
AUTOSTUDIO, SURFACE
Quickly convert Alias files to VRED software for 3D visualization.
Switch between shading assignments
CONCEPT, AUTOSTUDIO, SURFACE
Easily switch between color combinations.
Variant configuration sets
CONCEPT, AUTOSTUDIO, SURFACE
Capture your current view to return to it easily.