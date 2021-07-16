FREE, LIMITED FUNCTIONALITY FOR HOBBYIST USERS

Autodesk Fusion 360 for personal use

Autodesk Fusion for personal use is a limited, free version that includes basic functionality for qualifying users who generate less than CA$1355 in annual revenue and use for home-based, non-commercial projects only.

Compare Autodesk Fusion for personal use vs. Autodesk Fusion

FREE FOR ONE YEAR

Autodesk Fusion for personal use

Autodesk Fusion for personal use includes cloud-based design and 3D modeling tools as well as the following limited functionality:

  • Limited CAM functionality
  • Single user data management
  • Limited electronics and PCB designs
  • Limited 2D documentation and drawings
  • Forum support only
  • Limited import/export file types
Autodesk Fusion

Autodesk Fusion includes all design and 3D modeling tools, plus a fully featured CAM, CAE, and PCB product development platform.

  • Comprehensive CAM functionality
  • Multi-user collaboration and data management
  • Unified electronics and PCB designs
  • Phone, email, forum, and in-product support
  • All import/export file types
  • Automated drawings and automated modeling
  • Configurations (CAD, CAM, CAE)
  • Bill of Materials (BOM)
  • Cloud rendering
  • Cloud simulation and advanced machining upgrades
Autodesk Fusion for personal use FAQs

Is Autodesk Fusion still free for hobbyists or for personal use?

Autodesk Fusion 360 for personal use is free online CAD for qualifying non-commercial users as a 3-year subscription. Download Autodesk Fusion 360 for personal use here.

How long is Autodesk Fusion free for hobbyists or for personal use?

Autodesk Fusion 360 for personal use is free online CAD for 3 years for qualifying non-commercial users. A hobbyist user must generate less than CA$1355 in annual revenue, using Autodesk Fusion for home-based, non-commercial design, manufacturing, and fabrication projects.

How do you get Autodesk Fusion as a hobbyist?

Hobbyists can download Autodesk Fusion 360 for personal use here by signing-in or creating an Autodesk account.

Is Autodesk Fusion free online CAD?

Autodesk Fusion 360 is professional cloud CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB software and is /year. Autodesk Fusion for personal use is free online CAD and includes standard features for home-based, non-commercial projects.