Yes. Fusion is an excellent choice for those needing CAM software to drive milling, turning and turn-mill machines. Fusion includes a growing suite of powerful toolpaths that can be run on 2D, 2.5D, 3-, 4- and 5-axis machines. A subscription to Fusion includes access to a library of accurate 3D models of commonly used CNC machines to help with part programming and machine animation.

To see the list of machines included in Fusion, visit https://cam.autodesk.com/machineslist